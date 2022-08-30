ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lea Michele Addresses 'Sad' Rumor She Can't Read, Allegations of Past Bad Behavior

"I have an edge to me. I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes. That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots." For five years now, "Glee" alum Lea Michele has been dogged by allegations both serious and bizarre. On the latter side, the viral theory that she can't read has to top the list.
Billy Eichner Responds to Backlash Over LGBTQ+ Movie Comments

"Being an openly gay man and a loud and proud part of the LGBTQ+ community is one of the things I am most proud of in my whole damn life" Billy Eichner says he was not shading recent LGBTQ+ streaming content such as Hulu's "Fire Island" or Netflix's "Uncoupled." The...
Dominic Monaghan Talks Breakup with 'Lost' Co-Star Evangeline Lilly

He says two or three months into the breakup he woke up "surrounded by pills" and realized "that could've been it" Dominic Monaghan is reflecting on the love that he's lost. During an appearance on the "Anna Faris is Unqualified" podcast, the "Lord of the Rings" star got candid about his past loves and confessed that his biggest heartbreak was from his breakup with his "Lost" costar, Evangeline Lilly.
