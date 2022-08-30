ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Community Impact Houston

Cajunville owner in Tomball seeks to open additional locations

The shrimp po’boy ($12.50) features fried shrimp dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and house remoulade served with fries. (Kayli Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Owner Blake Landry said he wanted to open a Cajun restaurant after not finding any good Cajun food in the Houston area. He left his job in the oil and gas industry and used almost all of his life’s savings—with his wife’s blessing—to open Cajunville in Tomball in February, he said.
TOMBALL, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Montrose Mexican Restaurant Expands Into Now-Closed Max’s Wine Dive Space

Cuchara, the Mexico City-themed restaurant at 214 Fairview in Montrose, is about to get a lot bigger. Owner Ana Beaven says she and partner Charlie McDaniel have bought out Lasco Enterprises lease of the Max’s Wine Dive next door. According to Beaven, the deal was finalized on Wednesday, August 31.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Ace Hardware and 4 more businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia

All Star 2 Ace Hardware officially opened Aug. 8. (Courtesy Terre Albert) Here are five businesses that recently opened in the Tomball and Magnolia area. 1. Modern Marketing & Media opened in Tomball in July, owner Amanda Trickey said. She said the business offers digital marketing services to clients, including social media marketing, website design, search engine optimization, paid ads, photography, videography and graphic design. The business serves Tomball, Magnolia, Spring, Cypress, The Woodlands, Conroe, Montgomery and Houston. 512-632-5662. www.modernmarketingandmedia.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses now open in Conroe, Montgomery

MoCo Food Hall is located at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a round up of businesses now open in Conroe and Montgomery. 1. The Facialist opened Sept. 1 at 2105 Maurel Drive, Ste. 119, Conroe. The business offers a variety of facials, such as age-defying, chemical peels and oxygen infusion. Other services include eye masks, LED light therapy and specialty peels. Customers can book an appointment through the website. 936-444-2416. www.thefacialist.net.
CONROE, TX
theleadernews.com

New apartment complex begins construction in Garden Oaks

The local area is bustling with new developments and living spaces, and another one is set to become available late next year. Developer Mill Creek Residential began construction on the Modera Garden Oaks, a planned five-story apartment complex that is anticipated to be ready for move-ins in late 2023, on Aug. 25 according to a news release from the developer.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston

A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill opening Magnolia location

A mid-September opening is anticipated for the politically themed bar and grill. (April Halpin/Community Impact Newspaper) The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill is opening at 7030 FM 1488, Magnolia, owner Aaron Cohen said. He said he anticipates a mid-September opening for the politically themed bar and grill. According to the eatery’s website, The Angry Elephant has locations in San Antonio and College Station. The menu includes small bites, such as Merica Chicken Wings; loaded hot dogs, such as The Ben Franklin Philly Cheesesteak Dog; sandwiches; and salads. 979-704-5110. www.theangryelephantbar.com.
MAGNOLIA, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Under the Radar: Some of Houston’s Best Hot Dogs Are from a Parking Lot

Imagine that it’s a Friday evening in Rice Village, and you’re standing outside watching the sunset as the sky transforms into vibrant colors of blue, orange, and pink. The air is warm and dewy with Houston’s unwavering humidity. The hum of cicadas rings out, rudely interrupted by the thumping of techno playing from a nearby speaker. Your feet shift back and forth on the firm concrete beneath you as you stand in line with mostly college students. Some are dressed up for a night out; others are dressed down and on a study break. As you shuffle along, a car pulls up and the driver rolls down the window, asking some of the people why on earth anyone would subject themselves to this. “Hot dogs!”, they shout back. The driver lets out an exasperated “For real??,” shakes his head, and rolls away.
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

