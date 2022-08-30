Read full article on original website
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open SoonTom HandyHouston, TX
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Buzzy sushi restaurant is the latest opening in growing Bellaire food scene
The owners of Montrose Vietnamese mainstay Kau Ba have opened Aya Sushi.
Cajunville owner in Tomball seeks to open additional locations
The shrimp po’boy ($12.50) features fried shrimp dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and house remoulade served with fries. (Kayli Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Owner Blake Landry said he wanted to open a Cajun restaurant after not finding any good Cajun food in the Houston area. He left his job in the oil and gas industry and used almost all of his life’s savings—with his wife’s blessing—to open Cajunville in Tomball in February, he said.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Montrose Mexican Restaurant Expands Into Now-Closed Max’s Wine Dive Space
Cuchara, the Mexico City-themed restaurant at 214 Fairview in Montrose, is about to get a lot bigger. Owner Ana Beaven says she and partner Charlie McDaniel have bought out Lasco Enterprises lease of the Max’s Wine Dive next door. According to Beaven, the deal was finalized on Wednesday, August 31.
Ace Hardware and 4 more businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia
All Star 2 Ace Hardware officially opened Aug. 8. (Courtesy Terre Albert) Here are five businesses that recently opened in the Tomball and Magnolia area. 1. Modern Marketing & Media opened in Tomball in July, owner Amanda Trickey said. She said the business offers digital marketing services to clients, including social media marketing, website design, search engine optimization, paid ads, photography, videography and graphic design. The business serves Tomball, Magnolia, Spring, Cypress, The Woodlands, Conroe, Montgomery and Houston. 512-632-5662. www.modernmarketingandmedia.com.
5 businesses now open in Conroe, Montgomery
MoCo Food Hall is located at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a round up of businesses now open in Conroe and Montgomery. 1. The Facialist opened Sept. 1 at 2105 Maurel Drive, Ste. 119, Conroe. The business offers a variety of facials, such as age-defying, chemical peels and oxygen infusion. Other services include eye masks, LED light therapy and specialty peels. Customers can book an appointment through the website. 936-444-2416. www.thefacialist.net.
Which Houston neighborhoods have the most flooding and drainage complaints?
HOUSTON — With all the recent rain and an expected washout this Labor Day weekend, some neighborhoods continue to light up the City of Houston’s 311 helpline with flooding and drainage complaints. KHOU 11 Investigates analyzed 4,418 311 calls this year to find the hot spots for high-water...
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
Part of Downtown Aquarium's facade collapses, injuring woman
Eyewitness News captured debris on the ground outside of a ticket booth in the area where a woman was injured Friday night.
How a coalition of Houston chefs fed thousands of Hurricane Harvey victims
In 2017, about 500 volunteers at the Midtown Kitchen Collective cooked and delivered 350,000 meals.
Katy Could Soon Become Home to RAKKAN Ramen
The Japanese ramen restaurant is popping up across Greater Houston.
Eat of the Week: An Anthony Bourdain-famous green curry in Little India
Himalaya's chicken hara masala, a standout Houston Indian dish, made an appearance on "Parts Unknown."
13 Investigates: Taste Bar and Kitchen now owes $206K in unpaid tax as footage of move-out emerges
A day after ABC13 found no business activity at Taste Bar and Kitchen, the embattled business is claiming renovations and not a state seizure is closing it.
fox26houston.com
'Building collapse' reported at downtown Houston aquarium, 1 person injured
HOUSTON - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported building collapse at the downtown Houston aquarium. Details are very limited but the Houston Fire Department said a piece of metal fell off the aquarium building and cut a person's leg. The condition of the person injured is unknown.
theleadernews.com
New apartment complex begins construction in Garden Oaks
The local area is bustling with new developments and living spaces, and another one is set to become available late next year. Developer Mill Creek Residential began construction on the Modera Garden Oaks, a planned five-story apartment complex that is anticipated to be ready for move-ins in late 2023, on Aug. 25 according to a news release from the developer.
Here's Where To Find A Good, Cheap Sandwich In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of places to find a good, cheap sandwich in every state.
Click2Houston.com
Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston
A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in The Woodlands, TX (with Photos & Free Maps)
The Woodlands is a beautiful place in Texas to visit for business or pleasure. The town, which is also called Timberwood Park, is known for its entertainment, shopping, and shows. However, if you are looking for great food, you will be in for a treat. With restaurants from many different...
The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill opening Magnolia location
A mid-September opening is anticipated for the politically themed bar and grill. (April Halpin/Community Impact Newspaper) The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill is opening at 7030 FM 1488, Magnolia, owner Aaron Cohen said. He said he anticipates a mid-September opening for the politically themed bar and grill. According to the eatery’s website, The Angry Elephant has locations in San Antonio and College Station. The menu includes small bites, such as Merica Chicken Wings; loaded hot dogs, such as The Ben Franklin Philly Cheesesteak Dog; sandwiches; and salads. 979-704-5110. www.theangryelephantbar.com.
Carey's Frozen Delights opens in new Missouri City storefront
Founded in 2014 as a franchise for Repicci's Italian Ice and Gelato, Carey's Frozen Delights will have its grand opening on Sept. 3. (Courtesy Pexels) An Italian ice and gelato dessert spot has opened in Missouri City. Carey’s Frozen Delights will host a grand opening at a new storefront at...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Under the Radar: Some of Houston’s Best Hot Dogs Are from a Parking Lot
Imagine that it’s a Friday evening in Rice Village, and you’re standing outside watching the sunset as the sky transforms into vibrant colors of blue, orange, and pink. The air is warm and dewy with Houston’s unwavering humidity. The hum of cicadas rings out, rudely interrupted by the thumping of techno playing from a nearby speaker. Your feet shift back and forth on the firm concrete beneath you as you stand in line with mostly college students. Some are dressed up for a night out; others are dressed down and on a study break. As you shuffle along, a car pulls up and the driver rolls down the window, asking some of the people why on earth anyone would subject themselves to this. “Hot dogs!”, they shout back. The driver lets out an exasperated “For real??,” shakes his head, and rolls away.
