More shots fired outside Troy home where teen died last week
TROY – Memorial candles on the porch at 151 Sixth Avenue in Troy pay tribute to Zaccai James, a 14-year-old boy gunned down in front of his house Saturday night. Gunmen were back at the scene Wednesday night, leaving bullet holes and broken glass in random houses and automobiles.
Albany police say man tossed loaded handgun onto elementary school property
Albany police are releasing new information about a 19-year-old man they say ditched a handgun at a local elementary school while running from police. Detectives say it happened Thursday, as they tried to question Marshall Gause near Robin Street and Sheridan Avenue. Gause attempted to flee. Detectives chased him onto...
Woman recovering after being shot in Albany
Albany police say a woman was shot late Thursday night on Lark Drive. Police say it happened around midnight. The woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. Albany police says the investigation is ongoing. They’re asking any member of the public who has information to call them.
Deadly Washington County motel shooting remains under investigation
Police are still looking into a deadly shooting at the Cambridge Motel. They think the suspect was working on a shotgun, when it fired and killed the victim, who is now identified as 46-year-old Jeremy May. Police say Keith Libertucci was working on a shotgun, either cleaning it or loading...
Large drug bust made in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood
Albany police say they’ve made a drug arrest in Pine Hills. Police executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of Christopher Gongoleski on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. They say they found more than 340 grams of cocaine along with pills and paraphernalia. Gongoleski has been charged...
Granville woman charged with neglect of 31 horses
State police have arrested a woman in Granville after finding dozens of horses suffering from neglect. Police arrested 54-year-old Wendy Murphy and charged her with 31 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals. Police say they executed a search warrant on her property and found 31 horses deprived of sustenance...
Albany man charged with $5 robbery of woman at Burger King
Albany police arrested a man in connection with a robbery at Burger King. Police say 23-year-old Dejeir Coleman stole $5 from a woman in a Burger King parking lot at knife point. Police say Coleman approached a woman and demanded money while threatening her if she didn’t comply. Police...
Albany man convicted on weapon and drug charges
An Albany felon has been convicted on drug and ammunition charges. 28 year old Mikal smith was convicted by a federal jury after a three day trial. Smith possessed with intent to distribute 84 grams of cocaine and had large capacity ammunition on him in April of last year. Smith...
Trial in deadly Lake George motorcycle-pedestrian crash at standstill
The case of the motorcyclist accused of killing two people in Lake George is at a standstill. Anthony Futia is accused of driving while high on drugs and alcohol and crashing into six pedestrians, killing two of them – Jamie Persons and Quinton Delgadillo, who was just 8 years old.
Police help grant Ballston Spa teen’s Make-A-Wish
A Ballston Spa teen’s dream came true Tuesday, just a day ahead of his 15th birthday. Connor Hayhurst was born with a very rare heart defect. He has to have weekly transfusions for the rest of his life. He also had to undergo three open-heart surgeries to correct his...
Case against well-known horse trainer adjourned until Sep. 16
Horse trainer Chad Brown was supposed to be in court Friday as a follow-up to his arrest on August 17, but the matter has been adjourned. As NewsChannel 13 has reported, Brown is accused of choking a former girlfriend who let herself into his Saratoga Springs home while he was in bed with his current girlfriend.
Man drowns in Saratoga Lake
A man from Mechanicville drowned near Brown’s Beach at Saratoga Lake. The sheriff’s office responded to a call of a person in the water yelling for help, around 9:30 Thursday morning. The sheriff’s dive team recovered the body of 44-year-old Christopher Lavigne. The sheriff’s department says Lavigne...
Former Saratoga Springs mayor, public safety commissioner subpoenaed
The former mayor and public safety commissioner in Saratoga Springs have been subpoenaed to testify in an investigation by the New York State Attorney General. The state is investigating how Saratoga Springs police treated Black Lives Matter protestors during rallies and marches in 2021. Current Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino...
New Troy donut shop includes gourmet and gluten-free options
TROY – A new donut shop is up and running in Troy. 518 Donuts recently opened its storefront in the Collar City. The donut and fried chicken shop’s first location opened in Clifton Park last fall. The Troy shop is the new flagship location and is located right...
Program gives kids hands-on experience helping animals
MENANDS – The Humane Heroes program at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is helping kids get hands-on experience helping animals. It’s geared toward middle school and high school age students and helps them learn about taking care of animals, while also helping shelter staff during their busy summer months.
Albany students returning to the classroom
Thursday was the first day of school for some students in the Capital Region. NewsChannel 13 was at North Albany Middle School Thursday morning, as kids lined up on the front steps. This year, the district planned a staggered start, meaning half of the students returned Thursday, the other half...
Dozens of nurses rally over lack of staffing at Columbia County hospital
Dozens of nurses were rallying in Columbia County on Thursday. They say they’re outraged at the lack of staffing at Columbia Memorial Hospital, despite having job openings. Nursing shortages have increased around the nation with our aging population and nurse retirements. The nurses of Columbia Memorial Hospital are infuriated.
Saratoga Springs home of late philanthropist up for sale
Just weeks after the death of Ronald Riggi, the Saratoga Springs home of the late philanthropist and businessman and his wife, Michele, is up for sale. It’s known as Palazzo Riggi. The home is complete with six bedrooms, seven full and six half bathrooms. The 1.3 acre estate was...
Siena students move-in for fall semester
It’s not quite back to school, but it’s a big day for incoming students at Siena College. It was a move-in day for more than 900 first year and transfer students. Orientation activities got underway Thursday afternoon. Classes begin on Tuesday.
Troy woman hopes flower business inspires others to grow
Shanice Fleming always thought she wanted to be a chef. She became one, working throughout New York City. However, after 10 years, burnout set in and Fleming wanted more. She thought flower farming might be her niche, but never saw farmers of color. An opportunity to work on a farm...
