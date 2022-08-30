ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is Alphabet Stock a Buy?

By Parkev Tatevosian
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

It's no surprise that investors are curious about Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock. The company is home to arguably the most dominant business (Google Search) the world has ever seen. I evaluate whether Alphabet stock is a buy in this video using my simplified six-step framework.

Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Aug. 29, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 30, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet (C shares)
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet (C shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian has positions in Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Googl#Alphabet Stocks#Stock#Board Of Directors#Google Search#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Linus Company Google#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
213K+
Followers
105K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy