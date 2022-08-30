Why I Own WD-40 Stock

Motley Fool contributor Tyler Crowe tells us why he invests in the WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) . He likes the brand strength, the modest dividend, and the frequent share repurchases. The capital-light business model provides a high return on invested capital too.

Check out the video for his full thoughts!

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 28, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 30, 2022.

Tyler Crowe has positions in WD-40. Zane Fracek has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Zane Fracek is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/interninvesting , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.