Norwich Public Utilities has issued a Water Supply Warning. What that means for water use

By The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 3 days ago

As drought conditions in the region continue, Norwich Public Utilities (NPU) has issued a Water Supply Warning and put into place water conservation measures for both commercial and residential customers until conditions improve.

The warning comes after sections of New London County were deemed to be in "extreme drought" conditions by the U.S. Drought Monitor . On Aug. 18, the state announced that "reservoir levels are averaging 82.2% of capacity statewide, but status varies widely depending on the system and fluctuations in demand. Several systems have enacted voluntary or mandatory water use restrictions."

What is the current water supply in Norwich?

As of Monday morning, NPU’s two reservoirs were at 72.43% of their capacity and with no rain expected this week, these levels will more than likely be below 70% by the end of this week, NPU said. NPU has approximately 228 days of water supply in its reservoirs; there have been 2.87 inches of precipitation at Deep River and 4.53 inches at Stony Brook this far in August.

Are water restrictions in place for NPU customers?

As part of this effort, NPU is asking its water customers to reduce their use by 10%.

Ellis Tech state investigation State police reopened the Ellis Tech gun investigation and made an arrest. What we know.

How is NPU conserving water?

As part of the Water Supply Warning, NPU is taking steps to conserve the water supply, including:

  • Contacting major water users to determine the potential for emergency water conservation and request that they reduce consumption
  • Evaluating emergency supply options such as bringing the Norwichtown Well online which can provide an extra 1 million gallons of water per day.

Bills to pay Norwich residents got a break on their utility bills over the pandemic. That's set to end.

What can residents do to conserve water?

NPU is also encouraging its residential customers to reduce their day-to-day water use by taking a few steps that should not impact their lifestyles. Such steps include:

  • Taking shorter showers
  • Only running dishwashers and washing machines with full loads
  • Limiting non-essential water use, such as watering lawns and gardens or washing cars
  • Hold off on refilling any swimming pools

On the road Route 32 in Franklin has become one of the deadliest stretches of road in the area. Why?

How large is NPU's water supply?

At 100% capacity, NPU’s two reservoirs have nearly 1.8 billion gallons of water, enough for 321 days of supply.

'No significant rain in immediate weather forecast.' What they're saying

“With the ongoing drought in the region and no significant rain in the immediate weather forecast, we are approaching a serious water supply situation. Therefore, we must strongly encourage our customers to be more aware of how they are using water,” said Chris LaRose, general manager of NPU, said in a statement. “It would be very helpful to have all our customers reduce their water usage by 10% in the coming weeks."

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Norwich Public Utilities has issued a Water Supply Warning. What that means for water use

Comments / 0

