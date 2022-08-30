Week 3 HS Football Standings, Schedule
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
MOACAll
Ontario2-0
River Valley2-0
Shelby2-0
Clear Fork1-1
Highland1-1
Pleasant1-1
Galion0-2
Marion Harding0-2
- Friday's Games
- Marion Harding at Newark
- River Valley at Tiffin Columbian
- Whitehall at Pleasant
- Highland at Crestview
- Bellevue at Shelby
- Lexington at Clear Fork
- Galion at Upper Sandusky
- Ontario at Madison
Northwest Central Conference
NWCCAll
Waynesfield-Goshen2-0
Elgin1-1
Hardin Northern1-1
Ridgedale1-1
Ridgemont1-1
Upper Scioto Valley1-1
Crestline0-2
Perry0-2
- Friday's Games
- Franklin Furnace Green at Ridgedale
- Elgin at Mount Gilead
- Hardin Northern at Ada
- Delphos Jefferson at Perry
- Buckeye Central at Ridgemont
- Lehman Catholic at Waynesfield-Goshen
- Crestline at Cardington
- Upper Scioto Valley at North Baltimore
Knox Morrow Athletic Conference
KMACAll
Danville2-0
Northmor2-0
Centerburg1-1
East Knox1-1
Fredericktown1-1
Loudonville1-1
Mount Gilead1-1
Cardington0-2
- Friday's Games
- Crestline at Cardington
- Elgin at Mount Gilead
- Bucyrus at Northmor
- Danville at North Union
- Utica at Fredericktown
- Colonel Crawford at East Knox
- Hillsdale at Loudonville
- Worthington Christian at Centerburg
Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division
CBC Mad RiverAll
North Union2-0
Benjamin Logan1-1
Graham1-1
Urbana1-1
Indian Lake0-2
Northwestern0-2
- Friday's Games
- Danville at North Union
- Urbana at Northland
- Miami East at Northwestern
- Indian lake at Riverside
- Graham at Shawnee
- Kenton Ridge at Benjamin Logan
