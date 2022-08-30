Week 3 HS Football Standings, Schedule

MUNCIE, Ind. — One-third of the Indiana high school football season is over. Three East Central Indiana teams — Delta, Yorktown and Monroe Central — entered this Friday undefeated, yet the Eagles now stand alone after a rough week overall for area squads, winning just two of the 10 total matchups, most of which featured conference opponents for the first time this year. ...

