Week 3 HS Football Standings, Schedule

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
 3 days ago
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

MOACAll

Ontario2-0

River Valley2-0

Shelby2-0

Clear Fork1-1

Highland1-1

Pleasant1-1

Galion0-2

Marion Harding0-2

  • Friday's Games
  • Marion Harding at Newark
  • River Valley at Tiffin Columbian
  • Whitehall at Pleasant
  • Highland at Crestview
  • Bellevue at Shelby
  • Lexington at Clear Fork
  • Galion at Upper Sandusky
  • Ontario at Madison

Northwest Central Conference

NWCCAll

Waynesfield-Goshen2-0

Elgin1-1

Hardin Northern1-1

Ridgedale1-1

Ridgemont1-1

Upper Scioto Valley1-1

Crestline0-2

Perry0-2

  • Friday's Games
  • Franklin Furnace Green at Ridgedale
  • Elgin at Mount Gilead
  • Hardin Northern at Ada
  • Delphos Jefferson at Perry
  • Buckeye Central at Ridgemont
  • Lehman Catholic at Waynesfield-Goshen
  • Crestline at Cardington
  • Upper Scioto Valley at North Baltimore

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference

KMACAll

Danville2-0

Northmor2-0

Centerburg1-1

East Knox1-1

Fredericktown1-1

Loudonville1-1

Mount Gilead1-1

Cardington0-2

  • Friday's Games
  • Crestline at Cardington
  • Elgin at Mount Gilead
  • Bucyrus at Northmor
  • Danville at North Union
  • Utica at Fredericktown
  • Colonel Crawford at East Knox
  • Hillsdale at Loudonville
  • Worthington Christian at Centerburg

Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division

CBC Mad RiverAll

North Union2-0

Benjamin Logan1-1

Graham1-1

Urbana1-1

Indian Lake0-2

Northwestern0-2

  • Friday's Games
  • Danville at North Union
  • Urbana at Northland
  • Miami East at Northwestern
  • Indian lake at Riverside
  • Graham at Shawnee
  • Kenton Ridge at Benjamin Logan

