ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rahway, NJ

Rahway pedestrian killed in St. Georges Avenue hit-and-run

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ReH4_0hb7qyLb00

RAHWAY – Police are looking for the driver of a dark sedan with tinted windows in connection with an early Monday morning hit-and-run crash on St. Georges Avenue in which a pedestrian was killed.

The victim was identified Wednesday by police as Jose Bonilla, 63, of Rahway.

Around 2:59 a.m. Monday, a vehicle struck a pedestrian at the intersection of St. Georges and West Inman avenues and then fled southbound toward Woodbridge, police said.

The first police officers on the scene rendered medical aid to the Bonilla who died at the scene, police said.

According to police, the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is described as a dark sedan with tinted windows, believed to be a Nissan, with damage to the front driver's-side bumper and possibly a broken front driver's-side window.

Police had no further details.

Crime: Man charged with attempted murder for allegedly firing shots into Linden bar

The crash is under investigation by the Rahway Police Department Traffic Bureau. Anyone with information is urged to contact Traffic Investigator Nicholas Twerdak at 732-827-2073 (ntwerdak@rahwaypolice.com) or the Rahway Police Department main phone line at 732-388-1900. Anonymous tips are welcomed.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Rahway pedestrian killed in St. Georges Avenue hit-and-run

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

TINTON FALLS: TWO DRIVERS KILLED IN SERIOUS ACCIDENT

A two-vehicle collision in Tinton Falls that left two people dead yesterday evening remains under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, members of the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Tinton Falls...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rahway, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Woodbridge Township, NJ
City
Rahway, NJ
City
Linden, NJ
Daily Voice

Parents Screamed In Anguish, Collapsed On Lawn After Child Died In Hot NJ Car: Report

Wails and harrowing screams from parents echoed throughout a New Jersey neighborhood early this week, when their child died in a hot car, abc7 reports. Neighbors tell the outlet that the 2-year-old girl's mom collapsed on the front lawn of her Franklin Township home in the arms of a police officer, and the father was screaming in anguish, too, following the incident Tuesday, Aug. 30.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Double Fatal Crash Under Investigation

TINTON FALLS – Police are still looking into a crash that claimed two drivers that took place around 7 p.m. on September 1. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that the two vehicles were a 2021 Audi S6 and a 2005 Ford Freestyle. The crash took place at the intersection of Shafto Road (County Route 547) and Asbury Avenue (County Road 16).
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road

A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#Traffic Investigator
wrnjradio.com

Cow dies after being hit by car in Hunterdon County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A cow died early Friday Friday morning after being hit by a car in Hunterdon County, according to Clinton Township Police Administrative Division Commander Lt. Harry P. Bugal Jr. On September 2, at around 1:53 a.m., police responded to the area of Route...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Shooting Victims ID'd In Toms River: Prosecutor

Two additional shooting victims have been identified in an incident that occurred Saturday, Aug. 27 in Toms River, authorities said. Police previously said Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick was killed in the shooting at 1769 Hooper Avenue in Toms River. Two other victims also suffered gunshot wounds. They have been...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Nissan
NJ.com

Family of man killed by police seeks justice | Opinion

For almost 20 months, the family of Carl Dorsey III has waited for an update about the results of the investigation into the killing of their family member, who undercover Newark Police detective Rod Simpkins fatally shot on Jan. 1, 2021. In March of 2021, the family’s attorney, a former...
NEWARK, NJ
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

950
Followers
937
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy