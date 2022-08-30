Ciara launching skincare line OAM: ‘Meet my secret sauce’

I bet you want these goodies.

On Monday, Ciara announced she’s leveling up and jumping into the beauty game by launching her own skincare line.

Called OAM — which stands for “On a Mission” — the beauty brand drops online September 15.

“You’ve been asking… and here it is. Meet my secret sauce,” the “One, Two Step” songstress wrote on Instagram , calling the line “years in the making.”

The Instagram Reel shows comments fans have left over the years asking the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model , 36, to drop her skincare routine.

“It’s the flawless skin for me,” one reads. “Baby them pores was no where [sic] to be found!” another gushes.

In the comments, one fan asked, “Now can we get the workout plan?” and a follower added, “She got that business head.”

Ciara worked with a team of dermatologists to clinically test the products on 96 women. OAMskin/Instagram

Ciara’s line is launching with five “clinical-level” products, which she worked with a team of board-certified dermatologists to perfect, testing her potions on 96 women with different skin tones.

OAM is rolling out a Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser, Vitamin C Brightening Pads, 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum (which she calls “liquid gold for your skin”), Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer and Vitamin C Radiance Moisturizer, with prices ranging between $28 and $62.

OAM was tested on women of every skin tone on the Fitzpatrick scale, which classifies skin type based on pigment and sun reaction. OAMskin/Instagram

“I would say this is truly a missing piece in skin care today,” the “Like a Boy” hitmaker told Allure . “These products are for all skin types, so that’s why we wanted to do [the clinical testing] with every skin tone.”

Ciara joins a long list of celebrities with their own beauty brands and skincare lines, including Selena Gomez , Hailey Bieber , Ariana Grande , Kim Kardashian , Halsey , Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna .