ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Ciara launching skincare line OAM: ‘Meet my secret sauce’

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtBD1_0hb7qs3F00

I bet you want these goodies.

On Monday, Ciara announced she’s leveling up and jumping into the beauty game by launching her own skincare line.

Called OAM — which stands for “On a Mission” — the beauty brand drops online September 15.

“You’ve been asking… and here it is. Meet my secret sauce,” the “One, Two Step” songstress wrote on Instagram , calling the line “years in the making.”

The Instagram Reel shows comments fans have left over the years asking the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model , 36, to drop her skincare routine.

“It’s the flawless skin for me,” one reads. “Baby them pores was no where [sic] to be found!” another gushes.

In the comments, one fan asked, “Now can we get the workout plan?” and a follower added, “She got that business head.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9Bjt_0hb7qs3F00
Ciara worked with a team of dermatologists to clinically test the products on 96 women.
OAMskin/Instagram

Ciara’s line is launching with five “clinical-level” products, which she worked with a team of board-certified dermatologists to perfect, testing her potions on 96 women with different skin tones.

OAM is rolling out a Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser, Vitamin C Brightening Pads, 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum (which she calls “liquid gold for your skin”), Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer and Vitamin C Radiance Moisturizer, with prices ranging between $28 and $62.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBqkF_0hb7qs3F00
OAM was tested on women of every skin tone on the Fitzpatrick scale, which classifies skin type based on pigment and sun reaction.
OAMskin/Instagram

“I would say this is truly a missing piece in skin care today,” the “Like a Boy” hitmaker told Allure . “These products are for all skin types, so that’s why we wanted to do [the clinical testing] with every skin tone.”

Ciara joins a long list of celebrities with their own beauty brands and skincare lines, including Selena Gomez , Hailey Bieber , Ariana Grande , Kim Kardashian , Halsey , Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna .

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Alicia Keys reacts to fan grabbing her face and kissing her: ‘What the f–k?’

Alicia Keys didn’t consent to this kiss. The singer, 41, was belting out “Empire State of Mind” at a concert in Canada’s Rogers Arena last month when a female fan grabbed Keys’ face and planted a kiss on her cheek. The Grammy winner, who had been reaching for audience members’ hands prior to the incident, widened her eyes and pulled away — but continued to sing. When Hollywood Unlocked shared footage of the awkward moment via Instagram on Tuesday, Keys reacted. “Trust me, I was like what the F–K!!!!!!!!” she commented on the video. “Don’t she know what time it is???” Social media users backed...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian walks on water in Balenciaga campaign

Someone’s feeling fussy in her Balenciussys. Kim Kardashian is Balenciaga’s biggest supporter – and the brand’s most famous model, appearing to walk on water in the house’s new fall 2022 campaign. The “Kardashians” star stuns in a sexy electric blue “swimsuit gown” ($3,550), black “Hourglass” bag ($2,700) and sleek shades in one of the shots, showing off the look’s cutout back (and her famous curves) as lightning strikes in the distance. The bathing suit-inspired style is an ideal pick for the Skims Swim creator, down to the gown’s built-in gloves (which look similar to the “swim gloves” Kardashian’s been pushing all summer). Moda Operandi,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Janet Jackson transforms from makeup-free to glam on TikTok: video

Total TikTok transformation. Janet Jackson wowed her followers on TikTok Thursday, going from makeup-free to totally glam in a new video. In the beginning of the footage, which was set to Latto’s “Big Energy,” the 56-year-old singer shrugged while wearing a pair of glasses and a graphic tee. The Grammy winner then held a makeup brush to the camera before pulling it away to show off her shimmery, smoky eye, nude lip and gorgeous contour. Jackson smiled and made silly faces post-makeover. Mariah Carey commented, “Love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️” Other social media users called Jackson “flawless and gorgeous” before the switch, with one writing that she hasn’t...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Page Six

Kanye West threatens to quit Gap: ‘This is not a collaboration’

Mind the Gap.  On Wednesday, Kanye West took to Instagram to air his dirty laundry with the retailer, with whom he signed a 10-year deal in 2020. The rapper-turned-fashion designer, 45, went on a social media rampage, attacking everyone from his Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson to Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner in a series of since-deleted posts. He also had fighting words for Gap, which he shared in a six-minute video (also now deleted) seemingly aimed at the company’s execs. “This is Sparta. This is not celebrity marketing. This is not a collaboration. This is a life mission,” the “Runaway” hitmaker said. “This is our...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Rihanna
Person
Ciara
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Halsey
Page Six

Ciara launches colorful clothing collection ahead of New York Fashion Week

Ready to “1, 2 Step” back into the ’70s and ’80s? Ciara’s latest collection for Lita by Ciara, her 1-year-old clothing line, is packed with vibrant colors, leather looks and animal prints guaranteed to make you stand out at New York Fashion Week. According to a press release, the new “Neo Nostalgia” range “encompasses all the glamour, escapism and innovation of the ’70s and ’80s, with a sustainable, modern-day twist,” and “[draws] on the power of duality — and Ciara’s elegant swagger.” Prices range from $58 to $598, with sizes spanning XS to L. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite styles we recommend shopping before they sell out, but you can also browse the full collection exclusively at Revolve. Tie Front Jumpsuit ($398) buy now Leather Mini Dress ($398) buy now Rib Crop Tank ($48) buy now Military Suit Pant ($398) buy now Strappy Heeled Sandal ($398) buy now
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Miami socialite J.R. Ridinger dies suddenly at 63

Beloved Miami businessman and socialite J.R. Ridinger has died at 63 after suffering a pulmonary embolism on a yacht in Croatia. The Market America founder and his wife, Loren, were fixtures on the city’s social scene and the pair were close with Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Marc Anthony, Scotty Pippin and the Beckhams, among others. “While I am unable to speak and I am in shock,” Loren wrote on Facebook, “you should know I am broken. My heart has been ripped out.” “To clear the rumors that he fell… while on our first vacation in 3 years with [family, J.R.] had a sudden...
MIAMI, FL
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez shares intimate details, pics from Ben Affleck wedding weekend

Jennifer Lopez gave her fans an intimate look inside her lavish second wedding to husband Ben Affleck on her “On The JLo” newsletter on Thursday. The pop star, 53, shared she walked down the aisle to Marc Cohn’s “True Companion,” which she and Affleck, 50, thought made the “perfect wedding love song” when they were first engaged more than 20 years ago. “Though Ben didn’t know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding and he was lovely and generous to come,” Lopez shared. The “Waiting for Tonight” singer also shared that their respective kids from their previous marriages...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Murder, abuse, orgies: Series reveals depraved side of Armie Hammer’s family

Disgraced Hollywood heartthrob Armie Hammer allegedly subjected his ex Courtney Vucekovich to a horrific night of sadomasochistic sex — as well as a “degrading” sex act — she reveals in a new documentary. Vucekovich, 30, weeps on camera as she discusses her relationship with the actor in the Discovery+ docuseries “House of Hammer,” which premieres Sept. 2. Of the night that Hammer allegedly bound her up, Vucekovich says of herself: “The ropes were around your neck, your wrists, your ankles, behind your back, I mean, I had bruises, I hated it.” But the story of Hammer’s descent from Oscar hopeful to Hollywood reject...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Skincare#Cosmetics#Skin Tone#Vitamin A#Oam
Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
TENNIS
Page Six

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Nina Agdal shares cryptic post about ‘when he texts you’

Who is he? Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend Nina Agdal posted a cryptic message about getting a flirty text from a mystery man after news broke that the “Titanic” star is back on the market. “When he texts you 😍,” she captioned a video of herself riding in a car with her dog as a text message alert goes off in the background on her Instagram Story Wednesday. Agdal, who did not reveal the identity of the man behind the text, also shared several snaps from her lavish vacation with friends in Mykonos, Greece, to her Instagram. “We ate, we drank, we danced, we laughed, we...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
CALABASAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Newly single Leonardo DiCaprio parties at exclusive NYC club after Camila Morrone split

Catch him if you can. It looks like the newly single guy on the block, Leonardo DiCaprio, is chasing the good times following his split from model Camila Morrone this week. The Oscar winner kept a low profile as he arrived at NYC’s exclusive nightclub The Ned NoMad Tuesday night for some mid-week fun. It’s reported that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, broke up after four years together. They had not been photographed together since July 4th weekend. Sources told Page Six that the “Wolf of Wall Street” star partied with a “squad” of models, including some 21 and 23-year-olds. The actor was dressed in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez reveals gold rehearsal dinner gown from Ben Affleck wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love is golden. The newly married “Hustlers” actress surprised fans with a new edition of her “On the JLo” newsletter Thursday, sharing never-before-seen photos from her lavish Georgia nuptials with the “Argo” director in August. And Lopez, 53, included a photo of her outfit for the couple’s rehearsal dinner: a plunging, glamorous gold halter gown paired with a matching clutch and platform sandals. She wore her hair in long, loose waves for the occasion, and added a few pieces of gold jewelry for good measure. While the “Waiting for Tonight” songstress didn’t divulge the designer behind the dress, it’s...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

See Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s preppy post-wedding brunch outfits

No leggings or sweatshirts at this brunch! In Thursday’s edition of her “On the JLo” newsletter, Jennifer Lopez shared a slew of new photos from her and Ben Affleck’s big wedding weekend in Georgia in August — including a first look at the couple’s post-“I do” brunch. For the blue-and-white-themed sendoff affair, the bride, 53, sported a strapless striped gown along with a beige rancher hat and matching platform sandals, the latter of which she showed off via her dress’ thigh-high slit. Affleck, 50, looked dapper in a light-colored vest and pleated trousers over a white dress shirt, and skipped the tie for...
GEORGIA STATE
Page Six

Rachel Bilson confirms she has a new boyfriend 2 years after Bill Hader breakup

Rachel Bilson has found love again. The “O.C.” alum confirmed she has a new boyfriend two years after her breakup from Bill Hader. “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper asked Bilson in Wednesday’s episode, “Are you currently single” to which the actress, 41, replied, “I am not.” Cooper then jokingly inquired, “Is he bringing you coffee in the morning? Is he bringing you missionary [sex]?” Bilson responded enthusiastically, “F–k yeah.” The “Hart of Dixie” alum did not identify her new beau, but she and artist Zac LaRoc sparked dating rumors when they were spotted showing PDA on a beach in May. Bilson admitted on the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold not returning to ‘DWTS’ Season 31 as pros

Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold will not be competing as pros in the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Burgess, who gave birth to son Zane on June 28, was the first one to open up about her decision via Instagram Story on Wednesday. “Hi, I have some news that I have to tell you guys, because I keep getting so many DMs about it,” Burgess, 37, began. “I, after long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right … I have made the really hard decision to not to do the season this year...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tom Brady is ‘sad’ but focusing on being ‘super dad’ amid Gisele spat

Tom Brady is very “sad” over his huge spat with wife Gisele Bündchen but insiders say he is focusing on being “super dad” to his children. Page Six exclusively revealed the model has left their family compound in Tampa, Fla., for Costa Rica following a series of heated arguments over Brady’s shock decision to un-retire from the NFL. He has remained behind for team training. Sources say Brady, 45, is taking care of his and Bündchen’s children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 9, plus Jack, his 15-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan. A source told us of Brady, “He’s very sad at the moment. Friends...
TAMPA, FL
Page Six

Heather and Terry Dubrow drop off daughter Max at college

Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow’s daughter Max is officially a Massachusetts resident. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars dropped off their 18-year-old at Tufts University on Wednesday, leaving her with epic dorm room decor. “…and off goes Max ❤️🦌 !” Heather, 53, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “I love you my baby girl, you’re starting the most incredible adventure. “I’m so proud of you,” she continued. “Enjoy every moment, take advantage of every opportunity!!! I love you so much !!! You may be far from home, but you are always close in my heart.” Terry, 63, commented on the social media upload, writing, “Miss...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Page Six

141K+
Followers
15K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy