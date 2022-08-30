ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Oklahoma City Zoo sets new annual attendance record

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced on Friday that it has set a new annual attendance record. The zoo said 1,091,032 guests visited during its fiscal year, July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The old attendance record was 1,081,131, set from July 1, 2016 to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Furry Friends: Cash

Good Day OK's Adam King and Jasmine Anderson meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Cashand how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call (405)...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
Car crashes into Da Vinci's Coffeehouse and Gelateria in Enid

ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — An Enid coffee shop had some unexpected excitement on Wednesday. A car crashed through Da Vinci's Coffeehouse and Gelateria on Willow Road. According to a police report, a driver told officers he was trying to back out of a parking spot. The driver claimed he put his foot on the brake and put the car in reverse, but it went forward instead and jumped the curb.
ENID, OK
Moore woman starts business to cope with family tragedy

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A mother in Moore is starting a business in hopes she'll recover from a tragedy. KimmyJo Wellman lost her 31-year-old daughter Alaura Crouse in June of 2022. Since then, grieving and making money hasn't been easy for Wellman. Fox 25 learned how she's getting by,...
MOORE, OK
CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Real Meals Kitchen

On CHEF'STORE Kitchen we found a place where you can get healthy quality food. Real Meals Kitchen in Edmond makes sure to provide whole food plant-based meals that you can take on the go. Check them out at realmealskitchen.com. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHEF'STORE.
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

What's Going On In the Metro

Hump day is here and it's time to get out and have some fun. So check out some of the great events going on in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at...
SHAWNEE, OK
Tailgating With Ortho Central

We are kicking off tailgating season with our friends at Ortho Central They are here to talk about what to do when you need a joint replacement. They are located at 3400 W. Tecumseh RD, suite 101 in Norman. **Sponsored by Norman Reginal Health Systems**
NORMAN, OK
Athlete of the Week: Midwest City's Riley Friesen

MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - Riley Friesen is Midwest City’s Athlete of the Week. Golf is her game and the sport she loves. She’s been playing since middle school but its in the sixth grade that she started to take the game serious. It shows in her accomplishments. She’s...
MIDWEST CITY, OK

