Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
City of OKC offers free landfill day for residential trash customers on Sept. 10
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The City of Oklahoma City is offering a a free landfill day for for trash customers on Saturday, Sept 10. Oklahoma City residents can get rid of their extra junk or landscape debris during the City's free landfill day on Saturday, Sept. 10. Items can...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Zoo sets new annual attendance record
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced on Friday that it has set a new annual attendance record. The zoo said 1,091,032 guests visited during its fiscal year, July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The old attendance record was 1,081,131, set from July 1, 2016 to...
okcfox.com
OKC Parks & Rec hosting auditions for first ever musical production
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation is hosting auditions on Friday and Saturday for their first musical production. Actors ages 18 and up are encouraged to come and audition for a role in OKC Parks and Recreation's "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee." "The...
okcfox.com
Furry Friends: Cash
Good Day OK's Adam King and Jasmine Anderson meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Cashand how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call (405)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Car crashes into Da Vinci's Coffeehouse and Gelateria in Enid
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — An Enid coffee shop had some unexpected excitement on Wednesday. A car crashed through Da Vinci's Coffeehouse and Gelateria on Willow Road. According to a police report, a driver told officers he was trying to back out of a parking spot. The driver claimed he put his foot on the brake and put the car in reverse, but it went forward instead and jumped the curb.
okcfox.com
Moore woman starts business to cope with family tragedy
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A mother in Moore is starting a business in hopes she'll recover from a tragedy. KimmyJo Wellman lost her 31-year-old daughter Alaura Crouse in June of 2022. Since then, grieving and making money hasn't been easy for Wellman. Fox 25 learned how she's getting by,...
okcfox.com
CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Real Meals Kitchen
On CHEF'STORE Kitchen we found a place where you can get healthy quality food. Real Meals Kitchen in Edmond makes sure to provide whole food plant-based meals that you can take on the go. Check them out at realmealskitchen.com. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHEF'STORE.
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt holds ribbon cutting for OU students creating their own start-up companies
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt, the University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz, and Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday to celebrate OU students creating start-up companies in Norman. The business is called Boyd Street Ventures and is located right along Boyd St....
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Man burglarizes laundry room at OKC apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is looking for a man who burglarized an apartment laundry room. Police say the man stole items from an apartment's laundry room near NE 50th and Lincoln. The man has tattoos on his left arm and leg. If anyone recognizes him or...
okcfox.com
Edmond police looking to identify Peeping Tom suspect seen outside teenager's window
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are asking for help identifying a Peeping Tom suspect. Police said a father found footprints in the dirt outside his teenage daughter's window and set up an outdoor camera. The camera captured a man lurking around the house near Coffee Creek Blvd. and...
okcfox.com
Man's mission to help people will not end with tragic death near Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — While Grady Lambert's run across America to support healthcare workers came to a tragic end in Amarillo, his mission to help people will not end with his death. Grady was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon on FM 2575, just east of the city limits.
okcfox.com
What's Going On In the Metro
Hump day is here and it's time to get out and have some fun. So check out some of the great events going on in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City woman accused of leaving dog in crate for 55 days without food or water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City woman has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities said she left a dog in a crate without food or water for a total of 55 days. Investigators said Rocio Vera brought an emaciated German Shepherd into the Neel Veterinary Clinic on...
okcfox.com
Tailgating With Ortho Central
We are kicking off tailgating season with our friends at Ortho Central They are here to talk about what to do when you need a joint replacement. They are located at 3400 W. Tecumseh RD, suite 101 in Norman. **Sponsored by Norman Reginal Health Systems**
okcfox.com
Authorities in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties teaming up for sobriety checkpoints
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, and Cleveland County Sheriff's Office to do a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties on Saturday. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. to...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police ticket same man for speeding on back-to-back days
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department pulled a man over for speeding twice in two days. Police said a motorcycle officer ticketed a man on Tuesday for driving 81 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone on NW Expressway near Piedmont Road. On...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma teachers weigh legal protection options in the aftermath of book bans
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — State Superintendent candidate, Ryan Walters, took to social media to ask the State Board of Education to revoke the license of a teacher who resigned after sharing a QR code to "books unbanned" with her students. This comes as more teachers across the state...
okcfox.com
OSBI identifies remains of woman found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The remains of a woman found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008 have been identified, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday. The remains were identified as those of Angela Mason, who was 25 years old when several fishermen found her partially decomposed...
okcfox.com
OCSO: Person wanted on warrant barricades self in RV following pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is near SW 16th and Penn, where a person has barricaded themselves in an RV. According to OCSO, they were pursuing a person who was wanted on a warrant. The person led OCSO on a pursuit to a home located...
okcfox.com
Athlete of the Week: Midwest City's Riley Friesen
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - Riley Friesen is Midwest City’s Athlete of the Week. Golf is her game and the sport she loves. She’s been playing since middle school but its in the sixth grade that she started to take the game serious. It shows in her accomplishments. She’s...
Comments / 0