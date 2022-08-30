Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Authorities in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties teaming up for sobriety checkpoints
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, and Cleveland County Sheriff's Office to do a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties on Saturday. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. to...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma man accused of shooting teenager over haircut given to his 2-year-old stepson
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old who gave his stepson a haircut. According to court documents, the teen told police that his mother babysits a 2-year-old child, and the child's mother asked him to give the child a haircut. The teen obliged but the mother became outraged over how the haircut turned out, court records show.
okcfox.com
Man with over 20 stints in the Oklahoma County Jail arrested after 10-hour standoff
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A multi-hour standoff in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday ended in the arrest of a 49-year-old man who had been in the Oklahoma County Detention Center 22 separate times. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) arrested Gary Shawn Wood on Wednesday after a 10-hour standoff...
okcfox.com
Moore woman starts business to cope with family tragedy
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A mother in Moore is starting a business in hopes she'll recover from a tragedy. KimmyJo Wellman lost her 31-year-old daughter Alaura Crouse in June of 2022. Since then, grieving and making money hasn't been easy for Wellman. Fox 25 learned how she's getting by,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Multi-hour standoff ends with suspect in custody in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police responded to a a multi-hour standoff in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday that left one man in custody. Officials say a warrant team arrived on scene in the 1700 block of Westwood Blvd and SW 16th St to execute a trafficking warrant when a chase began.
okcfox.com
OSBI identifies remains of woman found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The remains of a woman found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008 have been identified, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday. The remains were identified as those of Angela Mason, who was 25 years old when several fishermen found her partially decomposed...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City woman accused of leaving dog in crate for 55 days without food or water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City woman has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities said she left a dog in a crate without food or water for a total of 55 days. Investigators said Rocio Vera brought an emaciated German Shepherd into the Neel Veterinary Clinic on...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Man burglarizes laundry room at OKC apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is looking for a man who burglarized an apartment laundry room. Police say the man stole items from an apartment's laundry room near NE 50th and Lincoln. The man has tattoos on his left arm and leg. If anyone recognizes him or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
OSBI: Swadley's Foggy Bottom first criminal proceeding now public
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The first criminal proceeding in the Swadley's Foggy Bottom investigation is now public. A judge signed off on a search warrant this week for the phone records of the former vice president of the company. The affidavit for the search warrant filed in Oklahoma County...
okcfox.com
Tailgating With Ortho Central
We are kicking off tailgating season with our friends at Ortho Central They are here to talk about what to do when you need a joint replacement. They are located at 3400 W. Tecumseh RD, suite 101 in Norman. **Sponsored by Norman Reginal Health Systems**
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police ticket same man for speeding on back-to-back days
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department pulled a man over for speeding twice in two days. Police said a motorcycle officer ticketed a man on Tuesday for driving 81 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone on NW Expressway near Piedmont Road. On...
okcfox.com
Athlete of the Week: Midwest City's Riley Friesen
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - Riley Friesen is Midwest City’s Athlete of the Week. Golf is her game and the sport she loves. She’s been playing since middle school but its in the sixth grade that she started to take the game serious. It shows in her accomplishments. She’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Charges filed against Benjamin Plank, man accused of fatally shooting Sgt. Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater filed charges on Wednesday against the man accused of fatally shooting an Oklahoma County deputy and wounding another. The five charges filed against Benjamin Plank include one count of first-degree murder, three counts of shooting with intent to kill,...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's office provides update on hand sanitizer fire
The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office provided an update on a recent hand sanitizer fire on Tuesday. The fire broke out at a manufacturing building in Chickasha on August 7. "The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire along with several...
okcfox.com
Tailgating with Twin Peaks
Today we have Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell, and her special guest Twin Peaks Girl Mi'shell sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. Also, check out their new brunch menu. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Zoo sets new annual attendance record
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced on Friday that it has set a new annual attendance record. The zoo said 1,091,032 guests visited during its fiscal year, July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The old attendance record was 1,081,131, set from July 1, 2016 to...
okcfox.com
City of OKC offers free landfill day for residential trash customers on Sept. 10
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The City of Oklahoma City is offering a a free landfill day for for trash customers on Saturday, Sept 10. Oklahoma City residents can get rid of their extra junk or landscape debris during the City's free landfill day on Saturday, Sept. 10. Items can...
okcfox.com
Johnnie's closes I-240 restaurant amid inflation, shortages
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly 40 years of serving burgers off I-240 comes to an end. Johnnie's Charcoal Broiler has permanently closed one of its restaurants. Owner Rick Haynes tells Fox 25 that location didn't do as well as his other restaurants. It never recovered from the business effects of COVID-19.
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt holds ribbon cutting for OU students creating their own start-up companies
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt, the University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz, and Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday to celebrate OU students creating start-up companies in Norman. The business is called Boyd Street Ventures and is located right along Boyd St....
okcfox.com
What's Going On In the Metro
Hump day is here and it's time to get out and have some fun. So check out some of the great events going on in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at...
Comments / 0