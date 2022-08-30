ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, OK

Oklahoma man accused of shooting teenager over haircut given to his 2-year-old stepson

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old who gave his stepson a haircut. According to court documents, the teen told police that his mother babysits a 2-year-old child, and the child's mother asked him to give the child a haircut. The teen obliged but the mother became outraged over how the haircut turned out, court records show.
Moore woman starts business to cope with family tragedy

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A mother in Moore is starting a business in hopes she'll recover from a tragedy. KimmyJo Wellman lost her 31-year-old daughter Alaura Crouse in June of 2022. Since then, grieving and making money hasn't been easy for Wellman. Fox 25 learned how she's getting by,...
OSBI: Swadley's Foggy Bottom first criminal proceeding now public

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The first criminal proceeding in the Swadley's Foggy Bottom investigation is now public. A judge signed off on a search warrant this week for the phone records of the former vice president of the company. The affidavit for the search warrant filed in Oklahoma County...
Tailgating With Ortho Central

We are kicking off tailgating season with our friends at Ortho Central They are here to talk about what to do when you need a joint replacement. They are located at 3400 W. Tecumseh RD, suite 101 in Norman. **Sponsored by Norman Reginal Health Systems**
Athlete of the Week: Midwest City's Riley Friesen

MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - Riley Friesen is Midwest City’s Athlete of the Week. Golf is her game and the sport she loves. She’s been playing since middle school but its in the sixth grade that she started to take the game serious. It shows in her accomplishments. She’s...
Tailgating with Twin Peaks

Today we have Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell, and her special guest Twin Peaks Girl Mi'shell sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. Also, check out their new brunch menu. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and...
Oklahoma City Zoo sets new annual attendance record

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced on Friday that it has set a new annual attendance record. The zoo said 1,091,032 guests visited during its fiscal year, July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The old attendance record was 1,081,131, set from July 1, 2016 to...
Johnnie's closes I-240 restaurant amid inflation, shortages

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly 40 years of serving burgers off I-240 comes to an end. Johnnie's Charcoal Broiler has permanently closed one of its restaurants. Owner Rick Haynes tells Fox 25 that location didn't do as well as his other restaurants. It never recovered from the business effects of COVID-19.
What's Going On In the Metro

Hump day is here and it's time to get out and have some fun. So check out some of the great events going on in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at...
