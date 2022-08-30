Read full article on original website
St. Martinville Man Sentenced for Possession of Methamphetamine
LAFAYETTE, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Irvin J. Butler, 41, of St. Martinville, Louisiana, was sentenced on September 1. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced him to 151 months (12 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. Butler pleaded guilty on May 20, 2022 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SCSO seeks help identifying Boutee business burglar
On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 1:40 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 13190 Highway 90 in Boutte (A One Wireless) for a reported business burglary. When deputies arrived, they observed the glass front door shattered and pulled from the door frame. The security cameras had been tampered with outside and inside the store. The store owner advised two Apple iPhones and two Apple AirPods were taken.
LaPlace Man Arrested for Burglarizing New Business
Todd Tassin, 52, of LaPlace was arrested Wednesday, August 31, 2022 as he burglarized a LaPlace business. On August 31, 2022, about 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a new business in the 2100 West Airline Highway in LaPlace in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, officers met with store personnel who reported a suspicious subject riding a bicycle in the back of the store, which is not open for business since it is under construction. Subsequently, personnel noticed a laptop and tools valued at about $720 were missing from the business.
Jim Beam column:History from a political pro
“The people of South Louisiana didn’t appreciate the problems of North Louisiana and the people of North Louisiana didn’t appreciate the problems of South Louisiana.”. Those were the words of the late Hartwell M. “Jerry” Doty Jr., one of the most politically knowledgeable individuals I have known over the last 60-plus years. Doty said in order to help the people of Louisiana better understand one another he created a course titled, “The Reality of Louisiana Government and Politics.”
Coast Guard stops 3 lancha crews illegally fishing US waters
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple Coast Guard law enforcement crews detected and interdicted three Mexican lancha boat crews illegally fishing in federal waters off southern Texas, Tuesday. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crews and the Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson crew, in coordination with Coast Guard Sector...
SJSO & LFCU partner to ‘Pack the Pirogue’
LAPLACE — Sheriff Mike Tregre and the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office were happy to partner once again with Louisiana Federal Credit Union for the Pack the Pirogue campaign to provide school supplies to students in the River Parishes. Sheriff Mike Tregre and deputies Ingrid Perrilloux,...
Gov. Edwards Hails Clean Energy ‘Milestone’ as Louisiana Hydrogen Project Wins $50 Million Federal Grant
BATON ROUGE, La. – Gov. John Bel Edwards congratulates Greater New Orleans, Inc. and its affiliate Greater New Orleans Development Foundation for the groundbreaking plan to create an offshore wind-powered hydrogen energy industry cluster in south Louisiana that has been awarded $50 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Challenge.
Gov. Beshear, Gov. Edwards: Travel Trailers Acquired to Aid Hurricane Ida Survivors Now Providing Shelter for Eastern Kentucky Flood Survivors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 31, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced an agreement where the state of Louisiana will donate up to 300 travel trailers originally acquired to aid Hurricane Ida survivors to shelter Eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Starting this week, the commonwealth is...
Report: Louisiana ranks ninth for its election integrity measures
(The Center Square) — A new study of election integrity measures in all 50 states and the District of Columbia ranks Louisiana in a tie with Wisconsin for 9th place. The Heritage Foundation’s Election Integrity Scorecard compares election laws and regulations in each state and the District of Columbia that affect the security and integrity of the process with best practices, and ranks states based on a 100-point scale.
1811/Kid Ory Historic House closing its doors on October 1
LAPLACE — The 1811/ Kid Ory Historic House will close its doors on October 1, but museum founder John McCusker is hopeful that the collection will one day be able to reopen to the public. Located in on Highway 628 in LaPlace, the former Andry/Woodland plantation home opened its...
Back to School Distracted Driving Campaign kicks off
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office will be participating, with other agencies in Louisiana, in the “Back to School Distracted Driving Enforcement Campaign” which will span from September 5 until September 9, 2022. This campaign will target drivers using cell phones while operating vehicles in school zones where “hands-free” signage is present in an effort to bring awareness and reduce distracted driving in the region.
LDWF Offering Free Seminar on Squirrel Hunting Skills on Sept. 17
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Hunter Education Section will hold a free beginner’s squirrel hunting seminar Sept. 17 in Baton Rouge from 9 a.m. to noon at LDWF’s Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road. The seminar, Squirrel Hunting 101, will cover proper equipment needed,...
LA Treasury unclaimed money webinar for businesses; free online event is set for September 1
BATON ROUGE, LA – The Louisiana Department of Treasury will host a free online seminar to assist businesses with unclaimed money law compliance and reporting requirements. The 2022 Unclaimed Property Holder Webinar will take place online on September 1 from 10-11:30 AM CST. To date, there are more than 640 registered, and there is still time to sign up to attend.
Day of service commemorates Ida anniversary
LAPLACE — Over the past year, approximately 2,300 volunteers from 42 different states and four countries have joined forces with the St. John Parish Long Term Recovery Group to assist residents in rebuilding their homes following Hurricane Ida. In recognition of the one-year anniversary of the third most devastating...
Groundbreaking kicks off Carrollwood improvements
LAPLACE — On September 1, St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard, Council, staff and representatives from Principal Engineering and Kass Construction kicked off the Carrollwood Drive Rehabilitation Project with a groundbreaking. Parish President Hotard expressed her enthusiasm to start the project which will bring significant wastewater and...
Dinvaut elected president of Louisiana District Attorneys Association
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana District Attorneys Association has announced that District Attorney Bridget A. Dinvaut has been elected as President of the LDAA Board of Directors. Mrs. Dinvaut is District Attorney in the 40th Judicial District of Louisiana in St. John the Baptist Parish. The new officers began...
Governor John Bel Edwards joins multiple governors to declare Blood Donation Day September 4th/Tomorrow begins National Blood Donation Week
In response to the blood shortage crisis, governors across the United States have honored the request of the Vitalant, American Red Cross, Dr. Daliah Wachs, syndicated radio personality, and blood banks across the country to proclaim a state Blood Donation Day, designated September 4th, 2022. Louisiana Blood Donation Day and...
ESG Practices Conflicting with Louisiana Law, AG Jeff Landry Issues Legal Guidance to State Retirement Systems
BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has issued legal guidance to Legislative leadership and the State retirement boards after a preliminary investigation showed that investment firms BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street may have violated its fiduciary duty of loyalty owed to their investor-clients in Louisiana. This guidance comes just weeks after Attorney General Landry, along with 17 other state attorneys general, launched an investigation into Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings company Morningstar.
Dr. Gerald J. Keller announces candidacy for School Board, District 3
RESERVE — St. John the Baptist Parish School Board member Gerald J. Keller, Ph.D. has announced his candidacy for school board member for District 3 in the November 8, 2022 primary election. A life-long resident of Reserve and former school board president, Dr. Keller is seeking re-election. The citizens...
Sunshine Bridge inspection complete; no lane restrictions
Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that inspection and painting on the Sunshine Bridge (LA 70) in St. James Parish are complete. As a result, there are no longer any travel restrictions in place. Permitted loads had been prohibited from crossing while inspections were taking place.
