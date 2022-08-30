“The people of South Louisiana didn’t appreciate the problems of North Louisiana and the people of North Louisiana didn’t appreciate the problems of South Louisiana.”. Those were the words of the late Hartwell M. “Jerry” Doty Jr., one of the most politically knowledgeable individuals I have known over the last 60-plus years. Doty said in order to help the people of Louisiana better understand one another he created a course titled, “The Reality of Louisiana Government and Politics.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO