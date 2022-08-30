State Police Increase Patrols Statewide for Labor Day Weekend. West Trenton, N.J. – Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the summer season, which means thousands will be taking advantage of the long weekend to not only enjoy many of New Jersey’s tourist attractions like our beautiful beaches, state parks, and lakes, but to gather with friends and families to celebrate at cookouts as the weather forecast favorably points to mostly sunny and dry days ahead. We would like to remind drivers that safe motor vehicle operation is the first step to ensuring a great holiday for everyone, so please drive responsibly and carefully to close out the summer of 2022.

