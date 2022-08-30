Read full article on original website
BERKELEY: HOLIDAY CITY BERKELEY GRILL FIRE
Emergency responders are reporting to the 0 block of Pechanga Street for a grill fire. No report of any contact with a structure.
Rabid Fox Found Dead Near Park In Ocean County
BERKELEY – A fox that later tested positive for rabies was found dead on Pinewald-Keswick Road near Double Trouble State Park. Ocean County Health Department spokesman Brian Lippai said that the fox was found dead and picked up by Berkeley Township Animal Control. The remains were tested and the animal was positive for rabies.
Two sobriety checkpoints in Monmouth County this holiday weekend
Be careful while driving around New Jersey this holiday weekend, especially in Monmouth County. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force, lead up Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider, will have two checkpoints set up this Labor Day weekend in Freehold and Wall townships to assess the sobriety of passing motorists. The...
LACEY: SMALL KITCHEN FIRE
Fire – On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 7:34 a.m., Officer D’Antonio responded to a Buena Vista Road residence for a report of smoke coming from the front door. The Forked River Fire Department and Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to assist. The small fire was determined to have originated in the kitchen, but had extinguished itself prior to everyone’s arrival. The Fire Marshal deemed the fire accidental. Members from the Forked River Fire Department assisted with ventilating the remaining smoke from the home. The home suffered no structural damage, and was considered safe to return to.
BERKELEY: DOUBLE TROUBLE STATE PARK IS STILL CLOSED – THE FOX HAS NOT BEEN CAUGHT
NJDEP State Park Service and NJDEP Fish & Wildlife continue to monitor Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County for a potentially rabid fox that was involved in encounters with people and a dog on Monday. The park remains closed until further notice. Protection of public health and safety is our first priority.
Five children bitten by foxes in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — Five chilrden were bitten by foxes in three separate incidents on Tuesday. The first incident was around 10 a.m. when a boy was attacked at the John Street playground, according to police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith. The child's mother did not contact police until late afternoon. He was treated at a hospital and released.
STATE POLICE INCREASE PATROLS OVER THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND
State Police Increase Patrols Statewide for Labor Day Weekend. West Trenton, N.J. – Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the summer season, which means thousands will be taking advantage of the long weekend to not only enjoy many of New Jersey’s tourist attractions like our beautiful beaches, state parks, and lakes, but to gather with friends and families to celebrate at cookouts as the weather forecast favorably points to mostly sunny and dry days ahead. We would like to remind drivers that safe motor vehicle operation is the first step to ensuring a great holiday for everyone, so please drive responsibly and carefully to close out the summer of 2022.
POINT PLEASANT: COFFEE WITH A COP – THANK YOU
The Point Pleasant Police Department would like to thank Pixie’s Sunrise Cafe located at 1671 Beaver Dam Road for hosting today’s Coffee with a Cop!! Thank you to everyone who engaged with us today and making this event a success. It was a pleasure speaking with everyone who stopped by the table.
BARNEGAT: FIRE ON RT 72 AT MODERN DAY RECYCLING
Emergency responders are at the scene of a large fire which is burning cars and other debris and began spreading to two backhoes. Several towns are assisting especially with tanker trucks. A request went out to county to bring in excavators. This remains an active fire scene so please use caution. If you have respiratory problems and live it the area you should consider keeping your windows closed and staying indoors until the smoke clears.
New Jersey State Troopers Caught Playing ‘Hook-e’ In Millstone
by NJSP MILLSTONE, NJ – On August 27, several troopers from the Outreach Unit, Mounted...
Getting Closer to the Amazing Iconic Der Wunder Weiner Coming to Bayville, NJ
We found out some answers about Der Wunder Weiner coming to Bayville. I wrote an article several months ago about Wunder Weiner will be back and better than ever just down the road a little bit on Rt. 9 in Bayville. We want Der Wunder Weiner back. More and more work is being done so it looks like we're getting closer and closer.
Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road
A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
Another NJ school board fights back against sexualizing kids (Opinion)
The fact that we are even having this debate is a sign of the surreal times we live in. It's also a glaring reminder that the Democratic majority in New Jersey has betrayed the principles that have had voters keep them in power for the past two decades. As we...
URGENT – OUTBREAK: Message from Dr. Allen Lempel Regarding GI Infection in Lakewood
Dr. Allen Lempel reached out to TLS in an effort to alert the community about the spread and outbreak of the GI infection in Lakewood. Gastrointestinal infections are viral, bacterial or parasitic infections that cause gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract involving both the stomach and the small intestine. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
Pioneering Radiology Center Opens in New Jersey, Announces ImageCare Radiology
JEFFERSON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 2, 2022-- A pioneering, state-of-the-art radiology center in New Jersey has officially announced its opening date to the public this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005282/en/ ImageCare Radiology at Jefferson, NJ (Photo: Business Wire)
BARNEGAT: STRUCTURE FIRE ON HERKIMER
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a structure fire on the 0 block of Herkimer. The fire marshal has just been requested to the scene. We have no additional information available, should additional details become available, we will update our page.
Jellyfish Rarely Before Seen at NJ Shore Pack a Painful Sting
A jellyfish rarely before seen at the shore has been turning up along New Jersey beaches, but experts warn beachgoers to keep their distance due to the creature’s nasty sting. “Mauve” jellyfish are more commonly found further out in the ocean -- but that hasn’t stopped them from turning...
LACEY: STOLEN BIKE – DO YOU KNOW THIS SUSPECT?
On August 30th a resident of the Forked River section of Lacey had a bike stolen from their porch on Beach Blvd in the middle of the night. If you recognize the suspect, or know the whereabouts of the bike please call Lacey Police at 609-693-6636.
Mike’s Crumb Cake Factory Announces One Of Their New Jersey Locations Has Closed
It is so frustrating that businesses who have high-quality products continue to shutter their doors. This economy is proving to be harder and harder to survive in. Yes, I have another closing announcement and this one will hit dessert-lovers right in the gut. According to APP.com, Mike's Crumb Cake Factory...
LAKEWOOD: AUTHORITIES NEED YOUR HELP IN FATAL HIT AND RUN OF A BICYCLIST
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood Township Chief of Police Gregory Meyer are seeking the public’s assistance with a fatal hit and run involving a pick-up truck and a bicyclist that occurred at approximately 8:12 pm on Thursday, September 1st, 2022, at the intersection of Route 70 and New Hampshire Ave. in Lakewood Township.
