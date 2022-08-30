Fire – On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 7:34 a.m., Officer D’Antonio responded to a Buena Vista Road residence for a report of smoke coming from the front door. The Forked River Fire Department and Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to assist. The small fire was determined to have originated in the kitchen, but had extinguished itself prior to everyone’s arrival. The Fire Marshal deemed the fire accidental. Members from the Forked River Fire Department assisted with ventilating the remaining smoke from the home. The home suffered no structural damage, and was considered safe to return to.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO