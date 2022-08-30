ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

NJ.com

Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road

A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TINTON FALLS: TWO DRIVERS KILLED IN SERIOUS ACCIDENT

A two-vehicle collision in Tinton Falls that left two people dead yesterday evening remains under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, members of the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Tinton Falls...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MULTIPLE CARS ON FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of two cars burning which are parked nose to nose with each other in the Rite Aid parking lot on Mule Rule. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
Toms River, NJ
Accidents
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH COUNTY: ALERT FOR TWO DWI CHECKPOINTS

During this busy Labor Day holiday weekend, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting TWO DWI checkpoints. The first will run from 10pm Friday night to 2am Saturday night, in Freehold Township. The checkpoint will take place on Rt 9, where all northbound vehicles will be diverted into the Juniper Plaza, to check drivers for their sobriety.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

HOLY SMOKES: Jersey Shore Fire Department Lands $223K Federal Grant

A fire department in Monmouth County has received a federal grant to upgrade its equipment. The Belmar Fire Department will receive $223,571 from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program to replace critical firefighter equipment that in some cases has become dangerously outdated, according to US Rep. Chris Smith, a New Jersey Republican.
BELMAR, NJ
#Brush Fire#Gsp#Accident#Chase Bank
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FIRE ON THE HILL VODKA AVAILABLE FROM TR VOLUNTEER FIRE CO NO 1

Toms River Vol. Fire Co. No. 1 is please to announce the PRE-ORDER availability of our private label VODKA “Fire on the Hill” We are working with Garden State Distillery on a limited production run that will be available very soon. Pre-Order yours NOW at $25.00 per bottle to make sure you don’t miss out. Proceeds from the sale benefits the fire company. Send us a confirmation email including your Name, Phone Number, Email address & Quantity.. Email address: [email protected]
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: SMALL KITCHEN FIRE

Fire – On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 7:34 a.m., Officer D’Antonio responded to a Buena Vista Road residence for a report of smoke coming from the front door. The Forked River Fire Department and Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to assist. The small fire was determined to have originated in the kitchen, but had extinguished itself prior to everyone’s arrival. The Fire Marshal deemed the fire accidental. Members from the Forked River Fire Department assisted with ventilating the remaining smoke from the home. The home suffered no structural damage, and was considered safe to return to.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

FORKED RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES

Emergency personnel were at the scene of an accident earlier this morning on the 1000 block of North Trenton in Forked River. Two ambulances were needed to transport patients to the hospital. No additional information is available at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Double Fatal Crash Under Investigation

TINTON FALLS – Police are still looking into a crash that claimed two drivers that took place around 7 p.m. on September 1. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that the two vehicles were a 2021 Audi S6 and a 2005 Ford Freestyle. The crash took place at the intersection of Shafto Road (County Route 547) and Asbury Avenue (County Road 16).
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SHOOTING VICTIMS IDENTIFIED

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced today that the victim of the homicide that occurred at 1769 Hooper Avenue in Toms River on August 27, 2022, has been identified as Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township. Two other victims also suffered gunshot wounds at the scene. They have been identified as Anthony Miller, 29, of Neptune. Miller is still hospitalized and is listed in critical but stable condition. Jamal Bland, 24, of Asbury Park, was treated for his injuries and released.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: AUTHORITIES NEED YOUR HELP IN FATAL HIT AND RUN OF A BICYCLIST

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood Township Chief of Police Gregory Meyer are seeking the public’s assistance with a fatal hit and run involving a pick-up truck and a bicyclist that occurred at approximately 8:12 pm on Thursday, September 1st, 2022, at the intersection of Route 70 and New Hampshire Ave. in Lakewood Township.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Shooting Victims ID'd In Toms River: Prosecutor

Two additional shooting victims have been identified in an incident that occurred Saturday, Aug. 27 in Toms River, authorities said. Police previously said Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick was killed in the shooting at 1769 Hooper Avenue in Toms River. Two other victims also suffered gunshot wounds. They have been...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Driver Airlifted After Serious Crash

MANCHESTER – A driver is in critical condition after a crash at the intersection of two major roads. Police said that an Acura TLX was in the left turn lane of Route 70 west, waiting to make a turn onto Route 571 south at around 4:45 p.m. on September 1. A Ford Mustang was heading east on Route 70. When the Mustang entered the intersection, the Acura pulled out in front to turn left. They collided, and both cars suffered front-end damage.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT BY PARKWAY RAMP

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Lanes Mill Road at the parkway ramp. There are no injuries reported in this accident.
BRICK, NJ

