Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road
A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
Still Empty! What’s Next for the Former 7-11 on Route 37 in Toms River, NJ
As summer is winding down I was driving along Route 37, while heading to Seaside Heights, when I noticed that the former 7-11 on Route 37 at Fischer Blvd remains dark with no new tenant. This is prime real estate along one of the busiest roads in Toms River. Seems...
ocscanner.news
TINTON FALLS: TWO DRIVERS KILLED IN SERIOUS ACCIDENT
A two-vehicle collision in Tinton Falls that left two people dead yesterday evening remains under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, members of the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Tinton Falls...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MULTIPLE CARS ON FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of two cars burning which are parked nose to nose with each other in the Rite Aid parking lot on Mule Rule. No additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousTOMS RIVER: CAR FIRE. About The Author. John Biscardi on September 1, 2022...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCEAN COUNTY SHERIFF K9 OFFICER FIONA HAS SOME GOOD TIPS FOR CELEBRATING THIS WEEKEND
Good morning again. A message from our family member K9 Fiona!. Most importantly spend time with family and friends and enjoy the rest of Summer 2022 at the Jersey Shore!
Two sobriety checkpoints in Monmouth County this holiday weekend
Be careful while driving around New Jersey this holiday weekend, especially in Monmouth County. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force, lead up Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider, will have two checkpoints set up this Labor Day weekend in Freehold and Wall townships to assess the sobriety of passing motorists. The...
ocscanner.news
MONMOUTH COUNTY: ALERT FOR TWO DWI CHECKPOINTS
During this busy Labor Day holiday weekend, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting TWO DWI checkpoints. The first will run from 10pm Friday night to 2am Saturday night, in Freehold Township. The checkpoint will take place on Rt 9, where all northbound vehicles will be diverted into the Juniper Plaza, to check drivers for their sobriety.
HOLY SMOKES: Jersey Shore Fire Department Lands $223K Federal Grant
A fire department in Monmouth County has received a federal grant to upgrade its equipment. The Belmar Fire Department will receive $223,571 from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program to replace critical firefighter equipment that in some cases has become dangerously outdated, according to US Rep. Chris Smith, a New Jersey Republican.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FIRE ON THE HILL VODKA AVAILABLE FROM TR VOLUNTEER FIRE CO NO 1
Toms River Vol. Fire Co. No. 1 is please to announce the PRE-ORDER availability of our private label VODKA “Fire on the Hill” We are working with Garden State Distillery on a limited production run that will be available very soon. Pre-Order yours NOW at $25.00 per bottle to make sure you don’t miss out. Proceeds from the sale benefits the fire company. Send us a confirmation email including your Name, Phone Number, Email address & Quantity.. Email address: [email protected]
ocscanner.news
LACEY: SMALL KITCHEN FIRE
Fire – On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 7:34 a.m., Officer D’Antonio responded to a Buena Vista Road residence for a report of smoke coming from the front door. The Forked River Fire Department and Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to assist. The small fire was determined to have originated in the kitchen, but had extinguished itself prior to everyone’s arrival. The Fire Marshal deemed the fire accidental. Members from the Forked River Fire Department assisted with ventilating the remaining smoke from the home. The home suffered no structural damage, and was considered safe to return to.
ocscanner.news
FORKED RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES
Emergency personnel were at the scene of an accident earlier this morning on the 1000 block of North Trenton in Forked River. Two ambulances were needed to transport patients to the hospital. No additional information is available at this time.
Double Fatal Crash Under Investigation
TINTON FALLS – Police are still looking into a crash that claimed two drivers that took place around 7 p.m. on September 1. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that the two vehicles were a 2021 Audi S6 and a 2005 Ford Freestyle. The crash took place at the intersection of Shafto Road (County Route 547) and Asbury Avenue (County Road 16).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SHOOTING VICTIMS IDENTIFIED
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced today that the victim of the homicide that occurred at 1769 Hooper Avenue in Toms River on August 27, 2022, has been identified as Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township. Two other victims also suffered gunshot wounds at the scene. They have been identified as Anthony Miller, 29, of Neptune. Miller is still hospitalized and is listed in critical but stable condition. Jamal Bland, 24, of Asbury Park, was treated for his injuries and released.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: AUTHORITIES NEED YOUR HELP IN FATAL HIT AND RUN OF A BICYCLIST
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood Township Chief of Police Gregory Meyer are seeking the public’s assistance with a fatal hit and run involving a pick-up truck and a bicyclist that occurred at approximately 8:12 pm on Thursday, September 1st, 2022, at the intersection of Route 70 and New Hampshire Ave. in Lakewood Township.
Police rescue dog locked in hot SUV parked at Jersey Shore
Police in a Jersey Shore borough rescued a dog that was left unattended in locked SUV on amid the high temperatures on Tuesday. Video of the rescue posted on YouTube showed the officers using tools to unlock the driver’s side door to free the small dog. Seaside Heights police...
Stay alive: Why officials in Monmouth County, NJ are warning drivers
Following a historically deadly summer on Monmouth County roadways, Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey and the county’s police chiefs are urging motorists to be especially careful heading into the autumn season. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, 13 people died in July due to vehicular incidents, the highest such...
Shooting Victims ID'd In Toms River: Prosecutor
Two additional shooting victims have been identified in an incident that occurred Saturday, Aug. 27 in Toms River, authorities said. Police previously said Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick was killed in the shooting at 1769 Hooper Avenue in Toms River. Two other victims also suffered gunshot wounds. They have been...
Driver Airlifted After Serious Crash
MANCHESTER – A driver is in critical condition after a crash at the intersection of two major roads. Police said that an Acura TLX was in the left turn lane of Route 70 west, waiting to make a turn onto Route 571 south at around 4:45 p.m. on September 1. A Ford Mustang was heading east on Route 70. When the Mustang entered the intersection, the Acura pulled out in front to turn left. They collided, and both cars suffered front-end damage.
Dead rabid fox found in N.J. state park that remains closed, officials say
EDITOR’S NOTE: The headline and story have been updated after the state environmental officials issued a statement Thursday evening with additional information that partially contradicted the account by county health officials. A dead rabid fox has been found in the Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County, where county...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT BY PARKWAY RAMP
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Lanes Mill Road at the parkway ramp. There are no injuries reported in this accident. Harsh Thakre on September 1, 2022 - 15:19 at 15:19. After leaving my previous job 12 months ago, i’ve had some good luck to learn...
Comments / 0