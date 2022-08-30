ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target’s car seat trade-in returning

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Target announced that the next dates for its semi-annual car seat trade-in event will be in September.

From Sept. 11-24, 2022, customers can bring an old, expired or damaged car seat to Target and exchange it for a coupon worth 20% off of one car seat, stroller, or select baby gear item.

The coupon can be redeemed through Oct. 8.

Car seats can be returned, regardless of whether or not they are usable.

Waste Management has partnered with Target and will take the materials from the old car seats to create new products ranging from pallets and plastic buckets to construction materials and carpet padding.

Target said that through its program, it has recycled nearly 2 million car seats since 2016.

