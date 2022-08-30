ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

ESPN lists “The 10 games that explain the downfall of Nebraska football”

By Evan Bredeson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mKPn3_0hb7pr8J00

How did we get here? How did Nebraska Football get to this point? How did a program with five National Champions and 46 conference championships has fall so far? It’s been a decade since Nebraska even played for a conference title and over two decades since they won one. ESPN’s Bill Connelly did some of the heavy lifting and has listed the ten games that he believes best explain the downfall of Nebraska Football.

Connelly believes that the program has been unable to build an effective plan for its future and has been unable to build a modern program as a result.

Nebraska has attempted many resets and fresh starts since the retirement of the legendary Tom Osborne. But it has lacked a cogent plan, it has been torn between the distinct style of its past winners and the modern style of the day, and it has lots of former players hovering around and pointing out everything it is doing wrong at all times.

Here are the ten games that show how and why the fall of Nebraska football has taken place.

Nov. 23, 2001: Colorado 62, Nebraska 36

https://twitter.com/UnfilteredFb/status/1482387460055175172

If one game can destroy an aura, this game did it. Without Crouch, the Huskers went just 7-7 in 2002, losing three games by at least 22 points (including a 36-14 decision at once-lowly Iowa State), forcing changes within the program and putting Solich on the hot seat.

Oct. 11, 2003: Missouri 41, Nebraska 24

https://twitter.com/ClassicsCFB/status/1435696286875799552

Missouri quarterback Brad Smith scored on the first play of the fourth quarter, and the Tigers quickly forced a Jammal Lord fumble and took the lead on a fake field goal. Smith scored twice more -- he finished the game with three rushing touchdowns, a receiving touchdown and 180 passing yards -- and the Tigers pulled away with a 27-point fourth quarter.

Nov. 3, 2007: Kansas 76, Nebraska 39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVD0U_0hb7pr8J00 Bruce Thorson, US RESSWIRE

After a tight loss at Texas came the ultimate ignominy. It wasn't just that they lost by 39 points to Kansas -- the Jayhawks were awesome that year, and Nebraska was getting used to getting blown out. But they gave up 76 points. The defense couldn't make any stops, and the offense couldn't stop turning the ball over. Even more humiliating: It could have been worse. KU's last touchdown came with 11 minutes left, and head coach Mark Mangino called off the dogs.

Oct. 24, 2009: Iowa State 9, Nebraska 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8VI7_0hb7pr8J00 Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cyclones gained just 239 yards and went 5-for-18 on third downs but won with a 52-yard field goal and their one good offensive play, a 47-yard touchdown pass late in the first half.

Oct. 1, 2011: Wisconsin 48, Nebraska 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aO9AC_0hb7pr8J00 Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska held a 14-7 lead in the second quarter, but the Badgers knocked them out with a 34-0 run. Russell Wilson threw for 255 yards, Montee Ball rushed for 151, and Nebraska's Taylor Martinez threw three picks. Nebraska was the biggest, baddest, most physical team in the country during Osborne's heyday, and now they couldn't hang with the most physical team in what would become the Big Ten West.

Nov. 29, 2013: Iowa 38, Nebraska 17

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska allowed only 281 yards but lost three turnovers and went just 3-for-14 on third down. Iowa scored five times on drives that started in NU territory; up 14-10 midway through the third quarter, the Hawkeyes ended the game on a 24-7 run.

Sept. 5, 2015: BYU 33, Nebraska 28

https://twitter.com/PickSixPreviews/status/771436937563496448

Riley didn't have Pelini's all-or-nothing, "wins or blowout losses" issues. Instead, the Huskers constantly faltered in close games early on, losing seven games by 10 or fewer points in his very first season. In Riley's debut, BYU backup quarterback Tanner Mangum filled in for injured starter Taysom Hill and lofted a 42-yard Hail Mary that sent Cougars head coach Bronco Mendenhall running merrily around Memorial Stadium.

Sept. 15, 2018: Troy 24, Nebraska 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LNz3_0hb7pr8J00 Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Troy gained only 253 yards but jumped out to a 17-0 lead with help from a punt return score -- the first of many costly special teams miscues during Frost's time -- and held on for dear life. It was 24-19 with about two minutes left when Will Sunderland picked off Andrew Bunch to clinch the Huskers loss.

Sept. 25, 2021: Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYL6N_0hb7pr8J00

Against Michigan State, it took both. Nebraska had charged ahead 20-13 late in East Lansing, but MSU's Jayden Reed returned a punt 62 yards for the tying touchdown with 3:47 left. The Huskers got two chances to win the game in regulation but gained just 31 yards on seven plays. The game went to OT, where Adrian Martinez was picked off on a short third-and-3 pass; MSU won the game with a short field goal.

Aug. 27, 2022: Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bmeW9_0hb7pr8J00 (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

When you cannot escape the past, it's impossible to effectively plan for the future. It's pretty easy to describe how Nebraska got here, but if your former star quarterback, with his nearly perfectly crafted résumé, can't get all the arrows pointed in the right direction and win big, it's hard to know which direction to turn next.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
huskercorner.com

Nebraska Football: Buckle up because it’s a long season

Alright Nebraska football nation, I’m going to do my best to try and bring everyone back to reality and I’m also going to keep it short and sweet. Am I an optimist? Yes. After this article will half the fan base think I’m living in a dreamland? Probably.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska football fans are ready to turn to Urban Meyer

Nebraska football fans have turned their attention to Urban Meyer becoming their next savior. With things going absolutely terrible for Scott Frost in year five, Nebraska football fans are done with the former Cornhuskers quarterback leading their program, as they have turned their attention to none other than Urban Meyer.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Pat Fitzgerald Makes His Opinion On Nebraska Very Clear

Northwestern opened the season by defeating Nebraska as a double-digit underdog in Dublin. The Wildcats rallied from a 28-17 deficit to score two straight touchdowns en route to a 31-28 win. Despite emerging victorious, head coach Pat Fitzgerald praised his "Week Zero" opponent during Tuesday's appearance on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t 247 Sports).
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Colorado State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear

Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. In the days since, plenty of analysts and fans have suggested it might be time for Nebraska to part ways with Frost. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't one of them.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Denver

Buffaloes will play Cornhuskers in special Marshall Fire fundraiser

Officials with the University of Colorado announced on Thursday that the Buffaloes men's basketball team will play Nebraska next month in an exhibition game. Ticket proceeds from the game will go towards survivors and first responders of the Marshall Fire. The fire on Dec. 30 in Boulder County destroyed more than 1,000 homes and damaged dozens of businesses. The game will take place at 4 p.m. in Boulder at the CU Events Center on Oct. 30. CU Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle said he's "proud that we can host this exhibition." "It will help provide necessary recovery services, and a fun evening of basketball, for so many that are still in need. I encourage our community to come out and show their continued support for this important, and ongoing, recovery effort," Boyle said. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 26. They will be priced at between $15 and $20. "We are honored ... to help people in the Boulder community affected by the last year's (Marshall Fire)," Nebraska head coach Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release.
BOULDER, CO
klin.com

Buckle In For Husker Football Home Game Traffic

As fans celebrate the return of Nebraska football home games, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers use a number of routes to arrive at Memorial Stadium safely and efficiently. Traffic drastically increases on Interstate 80, highways and roads in and around Lincoln on home gamedays. On I-80 between...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montee Ball
Person
Jammal Lord
Person
Bronco Mendenhall
Person
Tanner Mangum
Person
Russell Wilson
KETV.com

Lincoln WarHorse Casino: 'We'll be ready to open September 19'

LINCOLN, Neb. — The count down is on for Nebraska's first casino slots to begin operation. The WarHorse Casino is slated to open it's temporary facility in Lincoln on Sept. 19th with over 400 slots machines. "It's unbelievable. I'm just I'm so grateful and excited. Absolutely can't wait for...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Supporters of Casino Gaming in Nebraska Hopeful Temporary Casino Will Open this Month

(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) When WarHorse Casino opens southwest of Lincoln in just 18 days, it will be operating under a provisional license. The Journal Star reports the Nebraska Racing Commission on Wednesday did not give WarHorse the state’s permanent casino license, instead extending its provision license for another 30 days. WarHorse apparently did not complete several tasks required to get a permanent license, including testing gaming machines.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Espn#American Football#College Football#National Champions#Huskers
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls

OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
KETV.com

Cameron the Capitol Cat has been returned

LINCOLN, Neb. — Cameron the Capitol Cat has been returned. A Facebook fan page dedicated to an informal Nebraska State Capitol mascot said Wednesday that Cameron The Capitol Cat was taken Tuesday evening. The post suggested the cat was abducted by two women seen placing the cat in a...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Friday cold front brings a chance for storms

Thursday will start off on a cloudier note, with mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for much of the morning. There will also be some isolated light rain moving across the southeast corner of the state. We cannot rule out one of these showers passing through your location as the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy