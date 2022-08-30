ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbie’s newest doll is the first woman self-made millionaire, Madam C.J. Walker

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Barbie’s new doll is the first woman self-made millionaire, Madam C.J. Walker.

The newest doll of Madam C.J. Walker is part of Barbie’s “Inspiring Women” series which included Helen Keller, Eleanor Roosevelt and Dr. Maya Angelou last year. It’s a series featuring women who took risks, changed things and made a difference for future generations, according to a statement from Mattel.

Madam C.J. Walker was a Black entrepreneur, activist and philanthropist who became the first self-made woman millionaire, according to a statement from Mattel. She started a line of cosmetics and hair products for Black women. She worked with YMCAs, YWCAs, Black colleges and many other civil rights groups to help make a difference.

“It was a joy to work with Barbie on the design and creation of an Inspiring Women doll made in the likeness of my great-great-grandmother, Madam C.J. Walker. Their design team graciously welcomed me throughout all steps of the process — from hair development to packaging — to capture and celebrate the legacy of this trailblazing Black businesswoman. I can’t wait for a new generation to be inspired by her story and to tell their own stories through a role model who came before them,” said A’Lelia Bundles, the great-great granddaughter and official biographer of Madam C.J. Walker in a statement from Mattel.

Madam C.J. Walker’s Barbie doll has her dressed up in a floral printed blouse and a turquoise skirt. She is also holding her original product, the Wonderful Hair Grower, according to CNN.

“As a pioneer in entrepreneurship, philanthropy and activism, creating the blueprint for the self-made American businesswoman and innovators of the twentieth century, Madam C.J. Walker is an embodiment of our Barbie Inspiring Women series. We’re honored to welcome her into this group of trailblazing women and introduce more kids to her journey of becoming one of the nation’s first widely successful female founders,” said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel in a statement.

Madam C.J. Walker is now available at Walmart and on Amazon for $35.

©2022 Cox Media Group

