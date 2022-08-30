The 38th Annual Alaska Tribal Court Conference returned to an in-person gathering for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic this year, with attendees from Alaska and beyond. This year’s theme was, “Traditional Values & Strong Tribes: Leading Our Justice System,” and immersed the audience in the noble purpose of Tribal Courts. Elders and Culture bearers led the conference in exemplifying and advocating the need for our Courts’ to follow the value system of their tribal community.

