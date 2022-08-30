Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend. The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.
kinyradio.com
September marks National Preparedness Month
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - September is National Preparedness Month, and the State of Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is encouraging all Alaskans to prepare for the next big disaster event. During National Preparedness Month, DHS&EM said they encourage each Alaskan to become better prepared by developing a...
violetskyadventures.com
Visit One of the Largest Gold Mines in Alaska
Dating back to the 1890s, many settlers flocked to Alaska to try their luck at striking gold. Nestled in the Talkeetna Mountains, Independence Mine was once the second largest gold mine in the state. While it stayed in operation until the 1950s, today it serves as a state historical park.
How leaders in a small Oregon town positioned themselves for an Amazon ‘windfall’
This special report from The Oregonian/OregonLive examines what happens when one of the world's biggest companies lands in one of Oregon's smallest communities. Internet data centers bring big economic upside, but they come with costs — often amplified by tax breaks. Read the second installment on Tuesday. When one...
alaskasnewssource.com
Sons of missing Tennessee hunter join search efforts in Alaska
DEADHORSE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the past seven days, Liz Keel says her house in Tennessee has been packed with people making calls as they help her try and find her husband of 38 years Steve Keel, who disappeared on August 27 when he was on a hunting trip outside of Deadhorse.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Mariculture to receive $49 million in federal grant funding
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - President Joe Biden announced Friday that the Alaska Mariculture Cluster, led by Southeast Conference, is among the 21 winners of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The Build Back Better Regional Challenge is a competitive federal grant program that provides each regional coalition with...
MindBodyGreen
A Very Adventurous Guide To Wellness Travel In Alaska: National Parks, Lodges, Local Food & More
Emily Rekstis is a freelance writer who has worked at Harper's Bazaar, Self, And UsWeekly. Her bylines appear in Healthline, Byrdie, Women's Health, MyDomaine, BuzzFeed, The Cut, Allure and many more. Image by Tara Romasanta Photography / Stocksy. Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If...
tananachiefs.org
38th Alaska Tribal Court Conference Infused Healing with Tradition
The 38th Annual Alaska Tribal Court Conference returned to an in-person gathering for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic this year, with attendees from Alaska and beyond. This year’s theme was, “Traditional Values & Strong Tribes: Leading Our Justice System,” and immersed the audience in the noble purpose of Tribal Courts. Elders and Culture bearers led the conference in exemplifying and advocating the need for our Courts’ to follow the value system of their tribal community.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska State Troopers mark diversity milestone with first Black director
The Alaska State Troopers on Wednesday named the force’s first Black colonel, at a moment when the organization continues to confront challenges in both diversity and overall staffing. Maurice “Mo” Hughes will oversee approximately 350 sworn troopers statewide in his new role as colonel. It’s part of a leadership...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska state revenue commissioner resigning
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office says Alaska state revenue commissioner Lucinda Mahoney is resigning for health and family reasons. Mahoney’s resignation is effective Sept. 9. She has been in the role since 2020. Dunleavy has not yet announced an acting commissioner. Mahoney’s expected departure marks...
D.C. dark money pours into effort to block an Alaska Constitutional Convention
As the country prepares to head to the polls this November, Alaskans will also be asked if they want to hold a constitutional convention to decide important issues like reapportioning the Permanent Fund dividend, which has become a charged issue in recent years. As you might expect, where money’s involved...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 1, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. What Mary Peltola’s special election win could mean for the November...
akbizmag.com
Anchorage Financial Planner Named Top Financial Security Professional
The top financial security professional in Alaska is Yoshi Ogawa from the Alaska General Office of New York Life. Forbes lists Ogawa among its Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State for 2022 based on criteria considered by an independent research firm. Ogawa is a certified financial planner, accredited estate planner, chartered...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Alaska farmer breaks record with giant pumpkin
An Alaskan farmer set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Dale Marshall of Anchorage, Alaska, won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the state fair Monday. The giant gourd weighed in at a whopping 2,147 pounds, according to the Alaska State Fair. “It’s official!” the fair wrote. “Dale...
kinyradio.com
CCTHITA announces emergency communications system for tribal members
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is now working with Everbridge, a leader in critical communications, to provide tribal citizens with emergency communication before, during and after a critical event. According to a press release, the Everbridge emergency notification system...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Revenue Commissioner Mahoney to retire next week
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney announced Thursday she will resign effective Friday, Sept. 9. According to a news release from Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office, Mahoney is leaving to refocus on her health and family. “I want to acknowledge and celebrate Commissioner Mahoney’s many contributions to the...
kinyradio.com
Yakutat, other areas of Southeast Alaska to experience 'atmospheric river' this weekend
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A series of atmospheric rivers will move across the northern half of Southeast Alaska starting early Thursday near Yakutat, and then slide over the northern inner channels on Friday. The heavier rain is then expected to last through Saturday morning before starting to diminish Saturday afternoon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Governor issues disaster declaration for Mat-Su flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough that primarily impacted the community of Houston in early August. Houston Mayor Virgie Thompson issued a disaster declaration on Aug. 9. Thompson estimated at the time that some 60 homes were impacted by the flooding of Willow Creek, the Little Susitna River, and other riverine bodies of water flowing from the Talkeetna Mountains.
republicmonitor.com
Durham photographs sheep in Alaska
It wasn’t quite the adventure he was hoping for, but the trip was still “once in a lifetime.”. Or multiple in the case of Chester photographer Greg Durham. Durham recently returned from a trip to Alaska in early August which he wanted to photograph bears. Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other ideas.
kinyradio.com
Tikiġaq educator named 2023 Alaska Teacher of the Year
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development announced that Harlee Harvey at Tikiġaq School in Point Hope has been named the 2023 Alaska Teacher of the Year. Harvey is a graduate of the American College of Education and has been teaching at...
