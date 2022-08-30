Read full article on original website
Princess Diana’s Boyfriend Dodi Fayed’s Apartment Has Remained Untouched, Just the Way He Left It Before His Death
More than two decades after the fatal car crash in Paris Dodi Fayed's apartment, where he and Princess Diana spent time together, was kept the same as he left it.
Princess Diana’s Bodyguard Who Survived the Crash Says He Was ‘Pleased for Himself’ by What He Learned Later
Find out what Princess Diana's bodyguard who survived the car crash in Paris intentionally did that he does not regret.
Royal Bombshell: Queen Elizabeth Being Encouraged To Strip Prince Harry Of Royal Titles
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially relinquished their roles within the British monarchy, they were allowed to keep their title as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, since the pair have continued to use the titles whilst shading the royal family in multiple public interviews, Queen Elizabeth, 96, may take away the denominations for good.
Marie Claire
Here’s the Trick Kate Middleton Uses to Look So Good in Photos
Miranda Holder, royal style expert, speaking on TikTok: “Have you ever wondered why Kate Middleton looks so stunning in her photographs?”. This writer, no makeup on and sipping coffee: “Pretty much daily.”. Holder: “Because she does—every single time.”. It’s true: Kate rarely, if ever, photographs badly....
Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’
Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter to follow in Prince William and Kate’s footsteps
Lady Louise Windsor is set to follow in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ’s footsteps. The palace confirmed on Thursday that Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s 18-year-old daughter will attend Prince William and Kate’ s alma mater: St. Andrews. RELATED: Kate Middleton and Roger Federer...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't destroying the monarchy. They're ensuring its survival.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced criticism for speaking about the issues they faced while working royals.
These Are Some of the Last Princess Diana Photos Taken Before Her Death
25 years since Princess Diana's death, look back on her final summer with some of the last photos taken of the People's Princess leading up to her death in August 1997.
William and Kate's New Home Is 'Disgraceful' During Cost of Living Crisis
Prince William and Kate Middleton's move to a "huge house" while ordinary people face "crippling inflation" is "shocking," anti-monarchy campaigners say.
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Body Language Expert Analyzes Moments Meghan Markle Was Caught Sticking Her Tongue Out and the Meaning Behind It
A royal expert analyzed the meaning behind Meghan Markle sticking her tongue out on various occasions.
Meghan Thought She'd Become 'Princess Diana Overnight' Says Former Tory MP
David Mellor said that Meghan was "turning her life into a soap [opera]" after the release of her podcast Archetypes on Tuesday.
International Business Times
Queen Elizabeth Snubbing Princess Diana's 25th Death Anniversary 'A Little Surprising': Royal Expert
Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family are reportedly not planning anything to formally commemorate the 25th death anniversary of Princess Diana on Aug. 31. The family now wants to "draw a line under it" after celebrating the 10th and 20th death anniversaries of the late Princess of Wales, according to royal editor Rob Jobson.
womansday.com
Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors
Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
tatler.com
Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed's South of France superyacht is up for sale
Since her death in August 1997, the late Diana, Princess of Wales's last months have been described as some of her happiest. During the weeks before the tragic car accident that would kill them both, the princess took a blissful tour through the Mediterranean aboard a superyacht with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed. At the time, a photograph of the pair kissing atop the vessel's sun deck made headlines around the world. Now, 25 years on, the multi-million-pound boat, which is loaded with memories of the princess's final summer, is up for sale.
Princess Diana’s $17 Million Jewelry Mishap Actually Labeled the Princess of Wales a Trendsetter
Princess Diana wore the Delhi Durbar Emerald Choker as a headpiece instead of a necklace because of a simple mishap.
Adelaide Cottage: Inside Will and Kate’s ‘modest’ new home
The Cambridges are on the move. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving from the Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor ahead of the new school term.Royal sources have said the move is to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a “normal life” away from the “Kensington Palace fishbowl”.In a statement on Monday, the Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Middleton Was Shocked By Meghan Markle's Sulky Behavior at the Platinum Jubilee, Source Claims
Back in June, folks in the UK and Commonwealth countries celebrated the 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. For members of the royal family, the Platinum Jubilee was supposed to represent a golden opportunity. For the first time since 2020, the entire Windsor clan would be under...
The List
