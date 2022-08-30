ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Match Preview: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Luka Foley
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWADJ_0hb7nmK800

Chelsea travel to St. Mary's this evening, hoping to win two games in a row for the first time this season and break into the top four.

Starting with some good news - Thomas Tuchel will be returning to the touchline after serving his ban against Leicester City last weekend and Kalidou Koulibaly returns from suspension after getting sent off against Leeds United.

The Senegalese is expected to come straight back into the starting XI, with Trevoh Chalobah deputising for the 31-year old central defender at the weekend.

Mateo Kovacic is also in contention to start after playing fifteen minutes against the Foxes following his return from a knee injury.

Conor Gallagher will sadly miss out against the Saints after his red card against Leicester, as will N'Golo Kante , who is out for four weeks with a hamstring injury.

Last Time Out

The previous matchup between these two also came at St. Mary's back in April, when the Blues stormed to a 6-0 win .

Tuchel's side were cruising from minute one, as first half goals from Marcos Alonso , Mason Mount , Timo Werner and Kai Havertz had the game done and dusted in the opening 45. Two more strikes from Mount and Werner early in the second half put the gloss on a superb victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XA9Tk_0hb7nmK800
Mount and Werner scored Chelsea's fifth and sixth goals against Southampton in April

IMAGO / Colorsport

Previous Five Results

9th April 2022 - Southampton 0-6 Chelsea (PL)

26th October 2021 - Chelsea (4) 1-1 (3) Southampton (EFL Cup)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P2NRZ_0hb7nmK800
Kepa and Marcos Alonso celebrate Chelsea's shootout win over the Saints last year

IMAGO / News Images

2nd October 2021 - Chelsea 3-1 Southampton (PL)

20th February 2021 - Southampton 1-1 Chelsea (PL)

17th October 2020 - Chelsea 3-3 Southampton (PL)

This could be the last game before we see a few more signings arrive by tomorrow's transfer deadline, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana the two that look the most likely to be entering the doors at Cobham in the next 24 hours.

Match Details

Kick-Off: Tuesday 30th August: 19:45 BST

Venue: St. Mary's

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Assistants: Peter Kirkup, Nick Hopton

Fourth Official: Jarred Gillett

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brentford vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Brentford face Leeds United in the Premier League today.Pontus Jansson returned for Brentford against former club Leeds. The Bees captain had missed the last two matches with a foot injury. Joe Gelhardt and Cody Drameh came in for Leeds, with Liam Cooper on the bench after a calf injury.Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Lewis-Potter. Subs: Dasilva, Wissa,Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Ajer, Strakosha, Damsgaard, Roerslev.Leeds: Meslier, Drameh, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Gelhardt. Subs: Ayling, Forshaw, Cooper, Bamford, Summerville, Klaesson, Hjelde, Greenwood, Klich.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Celtic thrash Rangers in Old Firm derby to extend lead at the top

With four minutes of the season’s first Old Firm game played, Celtic had cause to fear the worst. Kyogo Furuhashi, their star striker, was removed from proceedings after suffering a shoulder injury. As it transpired, Celtic could swat Rangers aside without Furuhashi. The hosts were three goals to the good by half-time, with David Turnbull’s late strike adding gloss to the scoreline for Ange Postecoglou. Rangers were second best here and by a considerable distance.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Ethan Ampadu
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Conor Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Senegalese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy