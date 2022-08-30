ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Brick column collapses and kills 19-year-old on college campus, Oregon rescuers say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A brick column collapsed at a Portland college, killing a 19-year-old man and injuring two 18-year-old women, Oregon firefighters reported.

Emergency crews responded to the accident at Lewis & Clark College at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Portland Fire & Rescue reported in a news release.

Rescuers found no one was pinned by the collapse but a student had died of his injuries, firefighters said. One woman had an arm injury and the other an abdominal injury.

The two women were taken to a hospital, the release said.

Six people were in three hammocks attached to free-standing brick columns near the center of campus when one column crumbled , Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

In a statement, Lewis & Clark College said it was “devastated” by the accident .

“We are deeply saddened by the shocking loss of a member of our community,” the statement said.

