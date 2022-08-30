ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Perry County woman charged in June Carlisle overdose death

A Perry County woman is charged as an accomplice in the drug overdose death of a Delaware man in Carlisle earlier this summer. Brianna N. Billet, 24, of the first block of South 4th Street, Newport, was arraigned Friday on drug delivery resulting in death and other charges stemming from the June 28 death of Marvin Biggs IV, 37, due to fentanyl poisoning. Other arrests are expected in the case.
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

FBI, Marshals help arrest Dauphin County shooting suspect

A Steelton man has been arrested in connection to an Aug. 24 shooting in Steelton Borough. Melvin Thomas, 43, faces charges of aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and drug offenses for the shooting that was reported in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard in Steelton Borough.
STEELTON, PA
abc27.com

Manheim man arrested for alleged corruption of minors

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Manheim, Lancaster County has been charged with multiple offenses related to an incident that occurred back in 2019. According to East Hempfield Township Police, 74-year-old Charles Albert Reed was involved in an incident back in November 2019 and which was reported to police in April 2022.
MANHEIM, PA
FOX 43

Swatara Township police arrest man in connection to unresponsive five-month-old

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department announced the arrest of a Dauphin County man accused of the aggravated assault of a child on Thursday. Kahlil Stewart, 22, was charged with aggravated assault- attempts to cause serious bodily harm or cause injury with extreme indifference, aggravated assault- victim less than 13 and defendant 18 or older, and endangering the welfare of children- parent, guardian, or other committed the offense.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

17-year-old stabbed in Lebanon, expected to recover

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Lebanon City during the evening hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to a release from the Lebanon City Police Department, at around 8:21 p.m., police were dispatched to the area in the 30 block of Eighth Street for an incident that may have involved a victim being stabbed.
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Man charged with attempted homicide in Dauphin County shooting

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been charged by police with attempted homicide stemming from a Dauphin County shooting on Aug. 11. Darrell Henderson-Baylor, 24 was charged with the following:. Criminal Attempt- Homicide. Aggravated Assault. Terroristic Threats. Firearm Violations- Person not to Possess. Unlawful Restraint. Kidnapping. The...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Woman arrested in connection to underage labor trafficking at Mifflin County business

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday the arrest of a Crawford County woman in connection to labor trafficking in Mifflin County. Ellen Cummings, 44, ran Tip Top Resources/Go2Detailing, a car detailing business located at 500 E. Walnut Street in Lewistown Borough. She ran the business alongside her boyfriend, Scott Mogel, who died in 2020.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

