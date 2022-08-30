Read full article on original website
Perry County woman charged in June Carlisle overdose death
A Perry County woman is charged as an accomplice in the drug overdose death of a Delaware man in Carlisle earlier this summer. Brianna N. Billet, 24, of the first block of South 4th Street, Newport, was arraigned Friday on drug delivery resulting in death and other charges stemming from the June 28 death of Marvin Biggs IV, 37, due to fentanyl poisoning. Other arrests are expected in the case.
Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
FBI, Marshals help arrest Dauphin County shooting suspect
A Steelton man has been arrested in connection to an Aug. 24 shooting in Steelton Borough. Melvin Thomas, 43, faces charges of aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and drug offenses for the shooting that was reported in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard in Steelton Borough.
Manheim man arrested for alleged corruption of minors
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Manheim, Lancaster County has been charged with multiple offenses related to an incident that occurred back in 2019. According to East Hempfield Township Police, 74-year-old Charles Albert Reed was involved in an incident back in November 2019 and which was reported to police in April 2022.
Dauphin Co woman says scammer text her family pictures, death threats, decapitated heads
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Heather Oglesby, Harrisburg, says scammers pulled out all the stops trying to get her to pay thousands of dollars. “I knew that it was a scam, but it still scared me a lot,” said Oglesby. She says it all started with a text that said “Hey”. She didn’t respond because she […]
Swatara Township police arrest man in connection to unresponsive five-month-old
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department announced the arrest of a Dauphin County man accused of the aggravated assault of a child on Thursday. Kahlil Stewart, 22, was charged with aggravated assault- attempts to cause serious bodily harm or cause injury with extreme indifference, aggravated assault- victim less than 13 and defendant 18 or older, and endangering the welfare of children- parent, guardian, or other committed the offense.
Suspect in 1989 disappearance of Tracy Kroh captured in secretly recorded conversation
For the first time, the public is hearing a secretly recorded conversation involving a decades-old missing persons case. Dauphin County teen Tracy Kroh has been missing since 1989. It wasn't until earlier this year that we learned 89-year-old Mark Warfel is a suspect in the case. He has not been...
Police search for victim after large pool of blood is found on Pennsylvania street
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mystery has police searching for answers in Pennsylvania. A large pool of blood was found on the street, with no apparent victim of injury or crime to be found. The blood was first found near Cumberland Valley High School, covering an area of...
After large pool of human blood found in Cumberland Co., police and community seek answers
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Ashburg Drive is quiet Thursday, nearly a week after a mysterious pool of confirmed human blood was spotted in the neighborhood – and still no answers. “I- I’m in shock,” Paul Kenes told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. He’s lived in the neighborhood...
Authorities ask for public assistance on identifying source of blood found of Cumberland County roadway
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Silver Spring Township Police held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to discuss "suspicious" blood that was found on a Cumberland County road last weekend. Authorities say on Aug. 27 around 7:15 a.m., evidence of a traumatic injury was discovered in the area of Ashburg...
Man convicted after punching Camp Hill corrections officer in the head 20-30 times: DA
A man incarcerated at the state prison in Camp Hill was convicted of aggravated assault and other charges this week stemming from an incident inside the facility last year, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office announced this week. The district attorney’s office released a statement that said David Rosario,...
Update: Man arrested in relation to Steelton shooting
On Wednesday evening, Steelton Borough police responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard.
17-year-old stabbed in Lebanon, expected to recover
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Lebanon City during the evening hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to a release from the Lebanon City Police Department, at around 8:21 p.m., police were dispatched to the area in the 30 block of Eighth Street for an incident that may have involved a victim being stabbed.
Arrest made in Lancaster shooting, police investigating two others
LANCASTER, Pa. — A man has been arrested in connection to one of three shooting incidents in Lancaster over a two-day span. Israel Ramos, of Columbia, was arrested Friday, Sep. 2 in connection to an Aug. 29 shooting that injured one, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Ramos...
Man charged with attempted homicide in Dauphin County shooting
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been charged by police with attempted homicide stemming from a Dauphin County shooting on Aug. 11. Darrell Henderson-Baylor, 24 was charged with the following:. Criminal Attempt- Homicide. Aggravated Assault. Terroristic Threats. Firearm Violations- Person not to Possess. Unlawful Restraint. Kidnapping. The...
Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces Car Detailing Business Forced Foster Children to Work in Business Without Pay
LEWISTOWN, PA – The owners of a Lewistown car detailing business have been accused of...
Man charged with assaulting referee during Chambersburg game
A man has been charged after allegedly punching a referee during a soccer game, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.
Police investigating Thursday night Harrisburg shooting
Police were called to the 2600 block of N. 6th Street for a report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Woman arrested in connection to underage labor trafficking at Mifflin County business
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday the arrest of a Crawford County woman in connection to labor trafficking in Mifflin County. Ellen Cummings, 44, ran Tip Top Resources/Go2Detailing, a car detailing business located at 500 E. Walnut Street in Lewistown Borough. She ran the business alongside her boyfriend, Scott Mogel, who died in 2020.
Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide in shooting that injured 2 children
A Harrisburg man is in custody in connection with a drive-by shooting last month in Swatara Township that injured two children. Swatara Township Police said they arrested Darrell Henderson-Baylor, 24, with multiple charges including attempted homicide. He is being held without bail in Dauphin County Prison pending a preliminary hearing.
