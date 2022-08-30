ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Hill

Teachers in Los Angeles are burned out and priced out: report

Public school teachers in California’s Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) are burned out, facing low wages and skyrocketing inflation. A new report found teachers are faced with increasing expectations and a litany of standardized testing. Teachers at LAUSD also earn 22 percent less than their college graduate counterparts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021

LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Upworthy

Offering empty hotel rooms to homeless persons may become mandatory. Los Angeles voters will decide.

A heated debate has emerged in Los Angeles over a potential new solution to the city's homelessness issue. Residents of L.A. County will vote in 2024 on a bill that would require all hotels to report vacancies at 2 p.m. every day. After that, the hotels would allow homeless people to stay in those rooms, reports CNN. In Los Angeles County, there are more than 60,000 homeless people on any given night. In addition, there are over 20,000 empty hotel rooms. The union that represents the majority of the city's hotel and restaurant employees, Unite Here Local 11, had proposed the ordinance. It gained enough signatures to get this question of whether to house the homeless in hotels to be on the ballot in March 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
920kvec.com

California jury awards $1M to teen bullied in middle school

A California jury has awarded $1 million in damages to a teen who was bullied in middle school after her Los Angeles school district failed to protect her. On Wednesday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court jury ruled that El Segundo Unified School District’s negligence harmed Eleri Irons, who was 13 when the bullying began in November 2017. Irons, who is now 18, was awarded $700,000 in damages for past pain and suffering, and $300,000 for any future emotional trauma she may suffer.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
smobserved.com

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón's Prohibition Against Sentencing Enhancements Rolls Out the Welcome Mat for Drug Dealers

In February 2021, 16-year-old, straight-A student Sammy Berman Chapman asked his dad for a cheeseburger. An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of "prescription" drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn't know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Coleman resigns from School Board effective immediately

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board Member Keith Coleman announced he is resigning from the board, effective immediately. His resignation comes after he announced last week that he would be withdrawing from the race to retain his seat on the board. Coleman was appointed to the board in January 2021...
SANTA MONICA, CA
TheDailyBeast

Los Angeles Evacuation Order Broadcast on TV in Error

As wildfires tore through California on Wednesday, the situation became even scarier for Los Angeles residents who saw an emergency evacuation notice appear on their TV screens. Scheduled programming was interrupted for viewers in Ventura County with a message that read: “Emergency alert system. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas.” The subsequent list included Los Angeles, Eastern North Pacific Ocean, and Port Conception to Guadalupe. But the Ventura Sheriff’s Department later tweeted to say the message was broadcast in error. Localized evacuations in northwestern Los Angeles county were carried out Wednesday amid the wildfire outbreaks. The false alarm comes after the public alert system at a nuclear power plant in New Hampshire needlessly told beachgoers to flee for their lives after “human error” messed up a routine test.The evacuation notice that was received by some Ventura County Residents on television was sent in error by the County of Los Angeles. There is no threat to Ventura County at this time and no need for residents to evacuate.#VCSheriff #VCOES— Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) September 1, 2022 Read it at Bloomberg
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

