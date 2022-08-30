Read full article on original website
Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
Teachers in Los Angeles are burned out and priced out: report
Public school teachers in California’s Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) are burned out, facing low wages and skyrocketing inflation. A new report found teachers are faced with increasing expectations and a litany of standardized testing. Teachers at LAUSD also earn 22 percent less than their college graduate counterparts...
Thousands Per Month For Los Angeles County Residents
Many counties are running guaranteed income programs. These initiatives give selected participants a set amount per month for the duration of the pilot scheme. The individuals get chosen at random and are often from low-income households. Here are similar programs in other states.
16 Photos, Tips, And Jokes That'll Catch You Up On The California Heatwave, AKA Hell On Earth
I will not be leaving my apartment for the next week.
Christopher Columbus’ name to be removed from I-10 in Los Angeles
The California state legislature passed a bill removing Christopher Columbus’ name from the portion of the Interstate 10 freeway that crosses Los Angeles on Wednesday, drawing praise from Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, said in a...
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
KTVU FOX 2
California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021
LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
foxla.com
Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
AOL Corp
Evacuation order telling residents to leave L.A. was broadcast on TV 'in error,' authorities say
An evacuation order telling residents to leave Los Angeles immediately was accidentally broadcast on television Wednesday, authorities said. Viewers in Ventura County who were watching TV at the time received the frightening alert, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The notice "was sent in error by the County of...
Upworthy
Offering empty hotel rooms to homeless persons may become mandatory. Los Angeles voters will decide.
A heated debate has emerged in Los Angeles over a potential new solution to the city's homelessness issue. Residents of L.A. County will vote in 2024 on a bill that would require all hotels to report vacancies at 2 p.m. every day. After that, the hotels would allow homeless people to stay in those rooms, reports CNN. In Los Angeles County, there are more than 60,000 homeless people on any given night. In addition, there are over 20,000 empty hotel rooms. The union that represents the majority of the city's hotel and restaurant employees, Unite Here Local 11, had proposed the ordinance. It gained enough signatures to get this question of whether to house the homeless in hotels to be on the ballot in March 2024.
920kvec.com
California jury awards $1M to teen bullied in middle school
A California jury has awarded $1 million in damages to a teen who was bullied in middle school after her Los Angeles school district failed to protect her. On Wednesday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court jury ruled that El Segundo Unified School District’s negligence harmed Eleri Irons, who was 13 when the bullying began in November 2017. Irons, who is now 18, was awarded $700,000 in damages for past pain and suffering, and $300,000 for any future emotional trauma she may suffer.
smobserved.com
Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón's Prohibition Against Sentencing Enhancements Rolls Out the Welcome Mat for Drug Dealers
In February 2021, 16-year-old, straight-A student Sammy Berman Chapman asked his dad for a cheeseburger. An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of "prescription" drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn't know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Coleman resigns from School Board effective immediately
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board Member Keith Coleman announced he is resigning from the board, effective immediately. His resignation comes after he announced last week that he would be withdrawing from the race to retain his seat on the board. Coleman was appointed to the board in January 2021...
nypressnews.com
Former bullied teen wins $1M lawsuit against California school district
A California school district was ordered to pay $1 million for failing to protect a middle school student who was “bullied, tormented and verbally assaulted” by fellow teens who started a petition to end her life. A jury ruled that the El Segundo Unified School District was negligent...
Los Angeles Evacuation Order Broadcast on TV in Error
As wildfires tore through California on Wednesday, the situation became even scarier for Los Angeles residents who saw an emergency evacuation notice appear on their TV screens. Scheduled programming was interrupted for viewers in Ventura County with a message that read: “Emergency alert system. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas.” The subsequent list included Los Angeles, Eastern North Pacific Ocean, and Port Conception to Guadalupe. But the Ventura Sheriff’s Department later tweeted to say the message was broadcast in error. Localized evacuations in northwestern Los Angeles county were carried out Wednesday amid the wildfire outbreaks. The false alarm comes after the public alert system at a nuclear power plant in New Hampshire needlessly told beachgoers to flee for their lives after “human error” messed up a routine test.The evacuation notice that was received by some Ventura County Residents on television was sent in error by the County of Los Angeles. There is no threat to Ventura County at this time and no need for residents to evacuate.#VCSheriff #VCOES— Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) September 1, 2022 Read it at Bloomberg
theavtimes.com
2urbangirls.com
Joint Task Force targets EBT card fraud in LA County; 16 arrested
LOS ANGELES – A recent investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday. “For some time now, suspects have been...
