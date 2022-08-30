A wildfire in Northern Los Angeles has set more than 5,000 acres ablaze as the state battles one of the hottest heat waves on record. California firefighters are working to contain a route Fire that started on Wednesday near Castaic Lake. So far, approximately 27% of the fire has been contained, and evacuation orders were lifted Thursday evening. No fatalities have been reported at this time, but reportedly seven firefighters are being treated for injuries sustained from battling the blaze.

