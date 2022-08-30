Read full article on original website
Wildfires destroy 10,000 acres in Southern California amidst record-breaking heat wave
A wildfire in Northern Los Angeles has set more than 5,000 acres ablaze as the state battles one of the hottest heat waves on record. California firefighters are working to contain a route Fire that started on Wednesday near Castaic Lake. So far, approximately 27% of the fire has been contained, and evacuation orders were lifted Thursday evening. No fatalities have been reported at this time, but reportedly seven firefighters are being treated for injuries sustained from battling the blaze.
US Marshals Most Wanted murder suspect captured in El Salvador arraigned in San Diego court
Raymond "RJ" McLeod, a U.S. Marshals’ Top 15 Most Wanted murder suspect captured earlier this week teaching English in El Salvador, stood before a San Diego judge for his arraignment Friday morning. McLeod, 37, is accused of brutally killing his then-girlfriend, Krystal Mitchell, 30, in the California city in...
Juvenile defendant sentenced to 7 years for fatally stabbing an elderly hiker
A judge on Thursday sentenced a man to seven years in prison for fatally stabbing a 68-year-old woman on a hiking trail in a coastal San Diego County town when he was 17. A passerby found Lisa Thorborg's body on Hosp Grove Trail in Carlsbad, California, in November 2020. PHILADELPHIA...
