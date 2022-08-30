ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blockclubchicago.org

Meet Hiroko Yamamura, One Of Several Local DJs Representing Chicago At ARC Music Festival

CHICAGO — Hiroko Yamamura spent her youth running from one Chicago juice bar to the next, listening to some of the hottest tracks — until she began spinning her own. Now, the DJ from suburban Western Springs is among the Chicago-area artists featured at this weekend’s ARC Music Festival. It brings house and techno music legends from around the world to perform at the birthplace of house music.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bulls Fest kicks off this weekend at United Center

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The first-ever Bulls Fest kicks off this weekend on Chicago's West Side. Parking Lot C, across the street from the United Center, will be filled with over 40 courts for a 3-on-3 tournament and basketball clinics.The fest will take place over Labor Day Weekend from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. "It's a Chicago street festival meets the Chicago Bulls brand," Bulls Vice President of Marketing Dan Moriarty said. There will also be a concert stage, featuring performances from Chicago-native artists, Da Brat and G Herbo. Along with a food truck alley on Madison Street.You can also enjoy a full immersive art exhibit inside the north atrium. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Canton, MS
Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Mississippi State
City
Canton, MS
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Riverdale, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ward
WGN TV

Highest-rated restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Nba#Bronzeville#Dusable High School#Seattle University#Jewel Osco
wgnradio.com

A 1982 Roy Leonard visit with Jerry Lewis: ‘I’m not going to leave this place without letting them know I cared about something while I was here’

For decades, Labor Day weekend was synonymous with the Jerry Lewis telethon for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. On October 1, 1982, Lewis visited the WGN Radio studios to talk with Roy Leonard about a number of topics, including the release of his book, Jerry Lewis: In Person. This was the during the era when WGN-TV would broadcast the telethon in Chicago but most years would air the final few hours on tape delay following an afternoon Cubs game. During their conversation, Jerry mentioned how, after hosting that year’s telethon in Las Vegas, he put the cable feed of WGN-TV on in his home and watched the delayed final portions of the telecast, hosted in Chicago by Roy. Jerry expressed how much he enjoyed watching Roy host the local segments, saying, “My appreciation is only exceeded by my gratitude and my respect.”
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago

Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Crusader Newspaper

Minister Louis Farrakan and Senator Mattie Hunter selected as Grand Baba and Yeye

The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam. and The Honorable Mattie Hunter, Illinois State Senator, 3rd Legislative District and Senate Majority Caucus Chair are the venerated community elders selected as the honorary Grand Baba and Grand Yeye. Together they will oversee the return of the 33rd Annual African Festival of the Arts to a LIVE celebration in Chicago’s historic Washington Park!
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Pullman Coffee Shop Debuts Monday As Groups Launches Tours Of Historical Neighborhood Homes

PULLMAN — The Pullman Club Coffee Shop opens Monday, providing a cafe to people visiting the historical neighborhood. The coffee shop was conceived as a place where people touring Pullman homes could also enjoy refreshments. It will have nitro cold brew, drip coffee and iced tea available during its opening 11 a.m.-5 pm. Monday at 605 E. 111th St.
CHICAGO, IL
weddingchicks.com

This Chicago Couple Held an Intimate Wedding at the Grand Thalia Hall

Carmelle and Charlie held this stunning Chicago wedding at the incomparable Thalia Hall, and accomplished the incredible task of making their wedding day an intimate affair in a grandiose space. Their bright but deep color palette complimented the classic space and created pops of color throughout. Make sure to keep scrolling to see all of the incredible photos Tova Studios captured of their day, including the florals by Flowers For Dreams.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Chicago’s Labor Day Parade Returns Saturday To Southeast Side

CHICAGO — The city’s Labor Day Parade returns Saturday in East Side. This weekend marks the return of the long-running parade, which has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. It’ll kick off noon Saturday at 104th Street and Ewing Avenue, according to a news release.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy