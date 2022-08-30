Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
Meet Hiroko Yamamura, One Of Several Local DJs Representing Chicago At ARC Music Festival
CHICAGO — Hiroko Yamamura spent her youth running from one Chicago juice bar to the next, listening to some of the hottest tracks — until she began spinning her own. Now, the DJ from suburban Western Springs is among the Chicago-area artists featured at this weekend’s ARC Music Festival. It brings house and techno music legends from around the world to perform at the birthplace of house music.
Bulls Fest kicks off this weekend at United Center
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The first-ever Bulls Fest kicks off this weekend on Chicago's West Side. Parking Lot C, across the street from the United Center, will be filled with over 40 courts for a 3-on-3 tournament and basketball clinics.The fest will take place over Labor Day Weekend from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. "It's a Chicago street festival meets the Chicago Bulls brand," Bulls Vice President of Marketing Dan Moriarty said. There will also be a concert stage, featuring performances from Chicago-native artists, Da Brat and G Herbo. Along with a food truck alley on Madison Street.You can also enjoy a full immersive art exhibit inside the north atrium.
fox32chicago.com
'Money for Mongo': Event held in Schaumburg to raise money for former Bears player battling ALS
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A special event is happening this weekend to raise money for an ailing Chicago sports icon and his family. The "Money for Mongo" event is happening at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg Saturday to honor '85 Bears Super Bowl Champion Steve Mongo McMichael, who is battling ALS.
blockclubchicago.org
Bob Newhart’s Ties To Edgewater — And His Wacky Commute Downtown — Honored With New Plaque
EDGEWATER — Bob Hartley may have had one of the strangest commutes in television history, heading home from his job Downtown and getting off the “L” dozens of blocks from his apartment in Edgewater. The curious logistics aside, the trip depicted in the opening credits of “The...
Irene’s Finer Diner Coming to North Center in Familiar Spot
The owner's family ran a restaurant in the same building for over 25 years
spotonillinois.com
Spotted In Chicago: The City's Hottest Celebrity Sightings
Celebs can't get enough of the Windy City. Here's what the stars have been up to in Chicago lately. Kelly Clarkson at RPM Steak View this post on Instagram A post shared by Headliner...
7-mile water trail explores hidden history, including Chicago’s only Black-owned marina
The African American Heritage Water Trail is encouraging people to reflect on history from a different perspective. “It uncovers at least 180 years worth of history. So, it ranges from the Underground Railroad to the civil rights movement to the birth of the environmental justice movement,” Lillian Holden, education outreach coordinator for Openlands, said The […]
Statue of gospel singer Mahalia Jackson to be unveiled in Chatham Friday
A statue of gospel singer Mahalia Jackson will be unveiled Friday In Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.
Highest-rated restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
blockclubchicago.org
Jose Gamaliel Gonzalez, Pioneer Of Chicago’s Latino Art Scene, Dies At 89: ‘Art Was His Way Of Making An Impact’
PILSEN — Jose Gamaliel Gonzalez was passionate about uplifting and connecting Latino artists in Chicago, his family and friends said. The artist founded El Movimiento Artistico Chicano and Mi Raza Arts Consortium, and his murals could once be seen on city walls. He died Aug. 20 at 89 after a period of illness.
nypressnews.com
Prince Asiel Ben Israel, Chicago-born Black Hebrew leader, celebrated at memorial service
The life and legacy of Prince Asiel Ben Israel, South Side-born Black Hebrew leader, was celebrated Friday with tributes from devout followers, loved ones and religious and city leaders. Ben Israel was described as a beacon of strength in the African Hebrew Israelite community who led thousands to Israel, and...
blockclubchicago.org
Wormhole Coffee’s 2nd Location Closes After 2 Years: ‘It’s A Sad, Weird Feeling To See It Go’
LOGAN SQUARE — Wormhole Coffee’s second location closed this week, but fans of the local coffee shop can rest assured its original cafe is here to stay, according to the owners. Wormhole 2, a 90’s themed coffee bar at 1965 N. Milwaukee Ave., closed Thursday because the rent...
After Lightning Strikes Auburn Gresham Home, Journalist Asks For Help To Rebuild
AUBURN GRESHAM — A South Side architect and journalist lost her home after a lightning strike set it ablaze late Sunday. Susan Carlotta Ellis is asking for help rebuilding the Perry Avenue home that has been in her family for more than six decades. You can donate to help her here.
How to Watch the WNBA Semifinals on August 31 - Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Connecticut vs. Chicago | Channel, Stream, Preview
The semifinals of the WNBA Playoffs kicked off with a couple of banger games on Sunday, and are looking to run it back again on Wednesday, with a pair of Game 2′s on the primetime slate. (3) CONNECTICUT SUN vs. (2) CHICAGO SKY (Sun leads 1-0) Time: 8:00 p.m....
wgnradio.com
A 1982 Roy Leonard visit with Jerry Lewis: ‘I’m not going to leave this place without letting them know I cared about something while I was here’
For decades, Labor Day weekend was synonymous with the Jerry Lewis telethon for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. On October 1, 1982, Lewis visited the WGN Radio studios to talk with Roy Leonard about a number of topics, including the release of his book, Jerry Lewis: In Person. This was the during the era when WGN-TV would broadcast the telethon in Chicago but most years would air the final few hours on tape delay following an afternoon Cubs game. During their conversation, Jerry mentioned how, after hosting that year’s telethon in Las Vegas, he put the cable feed of WGN-TV on in his home and watched the delayed final portions of the telecast, hosted in Chicago by Roy. Jerry expressed how much he enjoyed watching Roy host the local segments, saying, “My appreciation is only exceeded by my gratitude and my respect.”
Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago
Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
Minister Louis Farrakan and Senator Mattie Hunter selected as Grand Baba and Yeye
The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam. and The Honorable Mattie Hunter, Illinois State Senator, 3rd Legislative District and Senate Majority Caucus Chair are the venerated community elders selected as the honorary Grand Baba and Grand Yeye. Together they will oversee the return of the 33rd Annual African Festival of the Arts to a LIVE celebration in Chicago’s historic Washington Park!
blockclubchicago.org
Pullman Coffee Shop Debuts Monday As Groups Launches Tours Of Historical Neighborhood Homes
PULLMAN — The Pullman Club Coffee Shop opens Monday, providing a cafe to people visiting the historical neighborhood. The coffee shop was conceived as a place where people touring Pullman homes could also enjoy refreshments. It will have nitro cold brew, drip coffee and iced tea available during its opening 11 a.m.-5 pm. Monday at 605 E. 111th St.
weddingchicks.com
This Chicago Couple Held an Intimate Wedding at the Grand Thalia Hall
Carmelle and Charlie held this stunning Chicago wedding at the incomparable Thalia Hall, and accomplished the incredible task of making their wedding day an intimate affair in a grandiose space. Their bright but deep color palette complimented the classic space and created pops of color throughout. Make sure to keep scrolling to see all of the incredible photos Tova Studios captured of their day, including the florals by Flowers For Dreams.
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago’s Labor Day Parade Returns Saturday To Southeast Side
CHICAGO — The city’s Labor Day Parade returns Saturday in East Side. This weekend marks the return of the long-running parade, which has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. It’ll kick off noon Saturday at 104th Street and Ewing Avenue, according to a news release.
