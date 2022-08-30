Read full article on original website
Youngkin says 'biological boys' should not play sports with 'biological girls'
ANNANDALE, Va. (WJLA) — During a back-to-school rally on Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin blasted the public school district's transgender and gender expansive student policy called Regulation 2603. “They think that parents have no right to know what your child is discussing with their teacher or their counselor, particularly...
Two Rivers Correctional Institution reports in-custody death
UMATILLA, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Corrections says on August 31, adult in custody, Billy Bentley died. Bentley was 68 years old. Bentley was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution, he initially entered DOC custody in August 2009, from Multnomah County, with an earliest release date of July 31, 2031.
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
California restricts EV charging a week after passing future ban on gas-powered vehicles
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — Just a week after California state regulators voted to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, the state told residents not to charge their electric vehicles during peak hours on Wednesday, and indicated the restrictions could continue through Labor Day weekend due to an intense heat wave sweeping the state.
AAA has tips for those travelling this Labor Day weekend
Many Oregonians are expected to travel this Labor Day weekend, but the numbers will be down compared to other summer holidays. Either way AAA has some tips to keep in mind. Peak travel times today are now until 7 p.m. and if you're returning Monday between Noon and 6 p.m. you are likely to experience more traffic.
Oregon 9-year-old partners with Fred Meyer and Franz Bakery for children's cancer
OREGON — A 9-year-old girl in Oregon has partnered with Fred Meyer to raise money for children who are being treated at the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. With the assistance of Franz Bakery, Emma Cranston is selling ‘Emma’s Donut’ at 62 Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington throughout the month of September which is Childhood Cancer Awareness month.
Rum Creek Fire grows to more than 15,600 acres, evacuations remain in place
GALICE, Ore. — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon grew to more than 15,600 acres on Thursday, as firefighters prepare for high temperatures, low humidity and very dry fuels, in the afternoon hours, the. The blaze has burned about 24.5 square miles since it was sparked by...
Coos Bay teen wins Miss Oregon High School America; prepares for national contest
COOS BAY, Ore. — A Coos Bay's pageant princess brings home her latest crown, and it's a state title. Karli Kennedy now prepares for a new level of competition. Karli Kennedy celebrated a milestone birthday turning 16 on August 11, and less than 2 weeks later, she was crowned Miss Oregon High School America.
Have you seen them? 15-year-old foster child missing from Cottage Grove
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, is asking for the public's help to find 15-year-old Chloe Brinegar, a child in foster care who went missing from Cottage Grove on August 9. Chloe is believed to be in danger. Chloe likes to spend...
4th graders get free access through Every Kid Outdoors program
EUGENE, Ore. — Heading back to school brings an exciting, new opportunity for some students to get outside. Starting Thursday (Sept. 1), the Every Kid Outdoors federal program is granting 4th graders up to a year of free access to national forests, parks, and other public lands in Oregon.
Siuslaw Bridge will have hour-long traffic closure September 7
FLORENCE, Ore. — The Siuslaw Bridge will be closed to traffic for an hour overnight on Wednesday, September 7 as crews complete work began in August. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says traffic will be flagged through the construction area on the bridge beginning at 10:00 p.m. before all traffic is held between midnight and 1:00 a.m.
Dolly Parton launches line of pet apparel, toys to help Tennessee animal rescue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country queen Dolly Parton has launched a line of dog apparel, accessories and toys. "Doggy Parton" is in partnership with SportPet Designs. Each product has a bit of Dolly "flair," like blue jean denim jackets, cowgirl dresses, pearl collars and more. A portion of the...
New boosters sent out to Oregon to combat COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. — Updated COVID-19 boosters can now be administered in the entire state of Oregon. “With much appreciation to the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup for its ongoing commitment, I am pleased to say the group met last night and reaffirmed the authorization of the new updated bivalent booster by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist at Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “With that agreement, we can begin to offer the booster. We expect a full statement from the workgroup in the coming days.”
Heat and haze reduce air quality over Western Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — Another round of heat advisories are in place for the Willamette Valley Wednesday through Friday evening. This latest heat wave continues to add to the total of 90-plus-degree days the Pacific Northwest has seen this summer. Eugene has sat at or above 90 degrees 28 times so far this summer. Roseburg has a total of 31 days above 90 degrees. A total of six of those days have been observed at or above 100 degrees.
California advances bill that would punish doctors for pushing COVID 'misinformation'
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — A bill seeking to punish health care providers for disseminating "misinformation or disinformation" related to COVID-19 is advancing through the California State Legislature. Assembly Bill 2098 seeks to update the current California Business and Professions Code (BPC) to "designate the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation...
Archery season is now open for deer and elk hunting in western Oregon
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — According to the U.S. Forest Service archery season has opened for deer and elk hunting in western Oregon. They U.S. Forest Service advise hunters using the Willamette National Forest to familiarize themselves with the many fire closures in place and to use extreme caution and follow all fire restrictions while in the field.
Oregon's timber industry getting boost with $41-million grant
A big boost for Oregon's timber industry with $41-million dollars coming from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. It is going to the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition. The grant was given in order to grow the emerging mass timber industry in Oregon. Mass timber refers to engineered wood, a building material...
ODOT advises drivers to plan alternate routes, Reedsport officials say
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation will be working at the intersection of Hwy 101 and S. 20th Street on Tuesday, September 6 and Wednesday, September 7. Business and residential access from Elm Avenue to Hwy 101 will be effected while the work is being completed. ODOT...
Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in September
Most Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. Because the federal government approved these emergency benefits for September, Oregon will also be able to issue them in October. However, the emergency benefits are expected to end when the federal public health emergency ends. In September, approximately...
Oregon's economy shines bright for now, but recession concerns darken long term outlook
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon economists are on a recession watch, according to the September Economic and Revenue Forecast released Wednesday. In an analysis posted online, Economist Joshua Lehner says, “Inflation remains the key issue. Even as headline inflation slows in the months ahead, the underlying inflation trend is likely to remain above the Federal Reserve’s target. As such, the Fed is raising interest rates further to cool the economy. Given the impact of rate increases is generally felt one to two years down the road, getting policy just right is extremely difficult.”
