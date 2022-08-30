ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

nbc16.com

Youngkin says 'biological boys' should not play sports with 'biological girls'

ANNANDALE, Va. (WJLA) — During a back-to-school rally on Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin blasted the public school district's transgender and gender expansive student policy called Regulation 2603. “They think that parents have no right to know what your child is discussing with their teacher or their counselor, particularly...
VIRGINIA STATE
nbc16.com

Two Rivers Correctional Institution reports in-custody death

UMATILLA, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Corrections says on August 31, adult in custody, Billy Bentley died. Bentley was 68 years old. Bentley was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution, he initially entered DOC custody in August 2009, from Multnomah County, with an earliest release date of July 31, 2031.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

AAA has tips for those travelling this Labor Day weekend

Many Oregonians are expected to travel this Labor Day weekend, but the numbers will be down compared to other summer holidays. Either way AAA has some tips to keep in mind. Peak travel times today are now until 7 p.m. and if you're returning Monday between Noon and 6 p.m. you are likely to experience more traffic.
GAS PRICE
nbc16.com

Oregon 9-year-old partners with Fred Meyer and Franz Bakery for children's cancer

OREGON — A 9-year-old girl in Oregon has partnered with Fred Meyer to raise money for children who are being treated at the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. With the assistance of Franz Bakery, Emma Cranston is selling ‘Emma’s Donut’ at 62 Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington throughout the month of September which is Childhood Cancer Awareness month.
OREGON STATE
#Hawk
nbc16.com

4th graders get free access through Every Kid Outdoors program

EUGENE, Ore. — Heading back to school brings an exciting, new opportunity for some students to get outside. Starting Thursday (Sept. 1), the Every Kid Outdoors federal program is granting 4th graders up to a year of free access to national forests, parks, and other public lands in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Siuslaw Bridge will have hour-long traffic closure September 7

FLORENCE, Ore. — The Siuslaw Bridge will be closed to traffic for an hour overnight on Wednesday, September 7 as crews complete work began in August. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says traffic will be flagged through the construction area on the bridge beginning at 10:00 p.m. before all traffic is held between midnight and 1:00 a.m.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

New boosters sent out to Oregon to combat COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. — Updated COVID-19 boosters can now be administered in the entire state of Oregon. “With much appreciation to the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup for its ongoing commitment, I am pleased to say the group met last night and reaffirmed the authorization of the new updated bivalent booster by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist at Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “With that agreement, we can begin to offer the booster. We expect a full statement from the workgroup in the coming days.”
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Heat and haze reduce air quality over Western Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — Another round of heat advisories are in place for the Willamette Valley Wednesday through Friday evening. This latest heat wave continues to add to the total of 90-plus-degree days the Pacific Northwest has seen this summer. Eugene has sat at or above 90 degrees 28 times so far this summer. Roseburg has a total of 31 days above 90 degrees. A total of six of those days have been observed at or above 100 degrees.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

California advances bill that would punish doctors for pushing COVID 'misinformation'

SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — A bill seeking to punish health care providers for disseminating "misinformation or disinformation" related to COVID-19 is advancing through the California State Legislature. Assembly Bill 2098 seeks to update the current California Business and Professions Code (BPC) to "designate the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbc16.com

Archery season is now open for deer and elk hunting in western Oregon

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — According to the U.S. Forest Service archery season has opened for deer and elk hunting in western Oregon. They U.S. Forest Service advise hunters using the Willamette National Forest to familiarize themselves with the many fire closures in place and to use extreme caution and follow all fire restrictions while in the field.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Oregon's timber industry getting boost with $41-million grant

A big boost for Oregon's timber industry with $41-million dollars coming from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. It is going to the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition. The grant was given in order to grow the emerging mass timber industry in Oregon. Mass timber refers to engineered wood, a building material...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in September

Most Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. Because the federal government approved these emergency benefits for September, Oregon will also be able to issue them in October. However, the emergency benefits are expected to end when the federal public health emergency ends. In September, approximately...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Oregon's economy shines bright for now, but recession concerns darken long term outlook

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon economists are on a recession watch, according to the September Economic and Revenue Forecast released Wednesday. In an analysis posted online, Economist Joshua Lehner says, “Inflation remains the key issue. Even as headline inflation slows in the months ahead, the underlying inflation trend is likely to remain above the Federal Reserve’s target. As such, the Fed is raising interest rates further to cool the economy. Given the impact of rate increases is generally felt one to two years down the road, getting policy just right is extremely difficult.”
OREGON STATE

