POTUS

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard . However, his wife, Melania Trump , has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people.

Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN . Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than her husband. The search warrant apparently allowed the FBI to investigate “any space the former president frequents,” but perhaps they didn’t consider how independent the couple is of each other — they live in different primary suites in the home.

The FBI probably weren’t going to find what they were looking for in Melania’s closet or bedroom because “she would never allow him to keep his stuff in her room” and more importantly, “he would frankly never ask,” noted one source. Their lives are truly “separate,” added another insider. “Decisions he makes about his business are his decisions, not hers.” It is likely possible that Melania had no indication that her husband was housing any classified documents at Mar-a-Lago because they have separate living quarters and do not discuss anything beyond their personal lives.

With Melania reportedly hoping the whole situation disappears quickly, it’s Donald Trump who has the most at stake. “Just learned that agents went through the First Lady’s closets and rummaged through her clothing and personal items. Surprisingly, left area in a relative mess. Wow!” he wrote on Truth Social. Melania can clean up the mess in her closet, but her husband is the one who has to face the consequences of his decisions .

Comments / 3870

Big Blue
3d ago

But he has a perfect marriage, the best ever, the most loving marriage in all of history…..but separate living quarters. LOL!

Reply(442)
848
My Opinion
3d ago

Trump and his wife didn’t sleep together in the same suite when he was President, and they were separated before he ran for President. That’s not a relationship, it’s a situationship. She’s there for the money, he knows that.

Reply(242)
642
Frank Nolasco
3d ago

she just admitted that her husband had secret classified information but it wasn't in her bedroom

Reply(256)
511
POTUS
