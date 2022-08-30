ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Program for free at-home COVID tests ends, UT expert weighs in

A complex situation is getting even more complicated as the federal government halts their free COVID-19 testing program. The website says that this is due to lack of funding from Congress. "Most of the data got now is underreported so most people get tested at home, but they are not...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Roadside signs advertising homes for sale maybe sign of the economic times

AUSTIN, Texas — Some economists say we are on the verge of a housing correction -- but here in Austin, that might be good news for regular homebuyers. To figure out what direction the market is going for sellers, all you have to do is look around. You will see more for sale signs in neighborhoods across Austin -- a sign that a tight housing market is easing up a little bit. But you will find another kind of sign on the side of the road at stoplights. We have seen them for years, offering to buy ugly houses or buy your home for cash.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
New Braunfels, TX
CBS Austin

Tracking trips to save money, reduce congestion and help the planet

Back-to-school also means back to crowded roadways and congestion. As thousands of parents, kids and school buses start making twice-daily commutes, one Central Texas organization is helping people find ways to drive a little less, save money and preserve the planet. Everyday Austin commuter Robert Owen tracks his trip to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Longhorn fans gear up for home opener despite potential storms

All eyes are on the weather and how it could impact several holiday weekends events across Central Texas—including Texas Longhorn Football and their home opener at Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. With rain and scattered storms comes the risk for potential lightning delays. Still, gameday setup was in full...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Suspect hit by officer's vehicle after pursuit and shootout in NE Austin

A man is in the hospital after a pursuit that started in Pflugerville and ended in a shootout in northeast Austin. Pflugerville police officers were trying to arrest the suspect while conducting a narcotics investigation. Around 6:30 p.m., the suspect fled and drove toward Austin. He crashed his car near...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

ON THE RUN: Deputies looking for man accused of assaulting woman in Northeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Alberto Marquez. Deputies were called out on July 4 to a home in Northeast Bexar County for a report of an assault. When they arrived, the victim told them that Marquez had been harassing her over the last few days and had assaulted her by hitting her several times with a closed fist on the back.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Resident#Texas Lottery
CBS Austin

Austin City Council to vote on reinstating APD license plate readers

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council is expected to vote on reinstating police access to automatic license plate readers Thursday evening. Its tool police say they need to help solve the crime, but some citizens have expressed concern about privacy and potential abuse of power. Thursday morning city council...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Airbnb makes it easy for people to run a side-hustle

With inflation still a concern for people in the US and around the world, hosting is once again proving to be a vital tool to earn extra income. Ansel Troy, joins Trevor Scott to talk about his experience being the host of a tiny house in Oakland and explains how hosting can help consumers who are looking for a new way to earn extra income.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS Austin

Man taken to hospital after being shot in both legs in S Austin

A man was taken to the hospital after both of his legs were shot in south Austin Friday evening. The Austin Police Department said a shots fired call came in around 8:14 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene near the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Eberhart Lane, they found the injured man.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy