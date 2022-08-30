ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

After his Bears were upset by TCU last season, RJ Sneed knows not to take Frogs lightly

By Jack Carlough
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eW2dC_0hb7l2vf00

One of the best rivalries in the state of Texas is between Baylor and TCU. RJ Sneed got to experience that matchup three times when he was with the Bears and it’s notable that his first game in a Buffs uniform is against his former Big 12 foe.

In those three games against TCU, Sneed totaled six catches for 60 yards, although his Bears lost the two most recent meetings.

I spoke to Reed on Monday and he said his focus is on simply taking care of business for his new school, regardless of the opponent. He also reminded me that even though TCU was a 5-7 team last year, the Frogs upset Sneed’s 12-2 Bears when they were ranked No. 12.

“They’re a good team and we got to make sure to go in and focus,” Sneed preached.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Colorado vs. TCU: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ByHO_0hb7l2vf00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coveleaderpress.com

The scoreboard said Georgetown won…but…

Sure, last Friday’s Bulldawg football game goes into the book as a 38-14 visitor’s victory, but I see it another way. Copperas Cove hasn’t lost a game in 44-plus years. The stadium clock just ran out of time while the other team had more points. Of course, that’s the fan in me talking.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Football
WacoTrib.com

Traffic obstacles remain for Baylor's kickoff game Saturday

The reopening of Interstate 35 main lanes through Waco should come as a relief to football fans heading to McLane Stadium for the Baylor Bears’ season opener against the University at Albany Great Danes at 6 p.m. Saturday, but some traffic obstacles remain. For the most enjoyable experience, fans...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Bears#The Frogs#American Football#College Football#Baylor
coveleaderpress.com

Cove coach inducted into Henderson State Hall of Honor

One of the best power-hitters in Henderson State history is how Jeaniel Pati is being described. Last week S.C Lee first-year teacher and coach Jeaniel Pati got the news that she was being inducted into her alma mater’s Hall of Honor. Pati, who coaches volleyball, basketball, soccer and teaches...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
allaccess.com

KKDA/Dallas 'DeDe In The Morning' Show' Looking For Its Next Star

SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP Urban KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS Head of Content GEORGE “GEO” COOK and #TeamDeDe are looking for a new co-host to join the "DEDE IN THE MORNING" show." The person will replace LADY JADE (NET NEWS 8/25). COOK said, "The momentum and success of "DEDE IN THE MORNING"...
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
KHOU

Texas surgical center stops operations after 'compromised' IV bag found

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a local surgical center notified them of a "compromised" IV bag. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located on 12230 Coit Road, contacted the department after discovering an IV bag appeared to be "compromised." It is unclear what the...
DALLAS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Inside Empire Seed, a Waco institution on Elm Avenue

Empire Seed building on Elm Avenue hits the market for $1.1 million. Stucco-covered and built in 1950, the building shows its age. But its spot on Elm Avenue, near Lake Brazos, downtown and three hotel projects, has become prime, agents said.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Man found with gunshot wound in North Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been airlifted to Baylor Scott and White after being shot on Saturday evening in downtown Killeen. Killeen police officers responded at approximately 5:43 a.m. Sept. 3 to the 400 block of North 12th Street in reference to a shooting disturbance. Officers arrived and...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Fiery wreck in Belton claims one life

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery rollover in Belton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, claimed the life of an individual, authorities said. The wreck involved two vehicles and happened at approximately 3:17 p.m. in the 3300 block of Lake Road. Authorities said the driver of a maroon Dodge Dakota collided with...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Wanted Waco man captured by U.S. Marshals

LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – A wanted man who fled from Lorena Police during a traffic stop has been apprehended. The Lorena Police Department said on Tuesday that 20-year-old Teyquun Payne, of Waco, fled from a traffic stop on August 20. At that time, Payne was seen running through a field eastbound – between S. Old Temple Rd. and Callan Ranch Road. Police say another person was detained, and officers found a handgun.
WACO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

147K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy