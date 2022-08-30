Read full article on original website
The Biggest Surprise From The Cutting Room FloorChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Historic Town Topic restaurant in Kansas City has been a favorite for decades and it's in its 85th yearCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City man arrested in Thursday homicide charged with 2021 murder
A Kansas City man arrested in a Thursday homicide faces a murder charge for an October 2021 deadly shooting following a ballistics report.
Officer who helped chase down violent murder suspect gets flight with Thunderbirds
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In October 2021, Sgt. Bobbie King helped capture a murder suspect facing several felonies in Kansas and Missouri. Police said Alyssa Leanne Arreola, accused in a stabbing and fatal shooting, had tried to escape arrest by running to a gas station and hiding in a back office.
Kansas City woman charged in fatal shooting of her husband
A Kansas City woman faces a first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing her husband on Aug. 31 near Gillespie and Basie.
KCPD, family reach settlement in death of man in 2018 downtown police shooting
The family of an innocent man shot by police during a 2018 incident at Barney Allis Plaza in downtown Kansas City, Missouri has reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit.
Kansas City Police agree to pay $1.5 million after officers killed man being used as 'human shield'
The Kansas City Police Department has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the parents of a man fatally shot by police in 2018 at Barney Allis Plaza. A private security firm has also agreed to settle the case, but that settlement is confidential. The...
Kansas man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
Lee’s Summit man charged in deadly shooting of his father
A 23-year-old Lee's Summit, Missouri man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of his father on Wednesday, August 31.
Neighbor helps subdue axe-wielding suspected KC shooter
A suspected shooter is in Kansas City, Missouri police custody, thanks in part to a neighbor who took on who he describes as a "mad man with an axe."
Suspect in Belton standoff pronounced dead, investigation ongoing
Gladden Elementary and Wilckens STEAM Academy at Hillcrest in Belton have been put on lockdown as a precaution due to a nearby standoff.
Man Tased twice, arrested after allegedly damaging property at Lawrence hotel, refusing to stop
Lawrence police used two stun guns Tuesday night to subdue a man who was allegedly damaging cars with a rock at a Lawrence hotel. The man, Carlos Garcia Gaspar, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged in Douglas County District Court with three felony counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, two felony counts of criminal damage and one felony count of obstruction in connection with an incident that occurred just before midnight on Tuesday. The man is alleged to have damaged a window of the hotel and a vehicle, according to charging documents.
Incident involving motorized shopping cart on I-29 in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a motorized shopping cart slightly impacted traffic in the Kansas City Northland early Friday morning. Authorities were on scene around 5 a.m. after someone with a motorized shopping cart had a medical incident while along the interstate. Southbound I-29 traffic was slightly impacted near Northwest 72nd Street, but there were no major delays.
Lansing prison escapee captured in Kansas City, Kansas
Michael Stroede, the man who walked away from a minimum-security wing at Lansing Correctional Facility earlier this week, was apprehended Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas.
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 3000 block of Harrison
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 3000 block of Harrison in Kansas City, Missouri. Just before 8 a.m. Thursday, KCMO police were called to the scene.
KC police investigating man’s death overnight as homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man’s death overnight was not initially thought to be suspicious, but now Kansas City police are conducting a homicide investigation. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers went to the 1700 block of Gillespie Place around 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting and/or body being seen. That address comes back to Parker Square Apartments east of The Paseo and north of E. 12th Street.
Crossing guard struck Wednesday in Raytown School District
A crossing guard working in the Raytown School District was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being struck by a car.
Man dies at hospital after shooting himself during standoff in Belton
A man armed with a gun Thursday caused a Belton elementary school to lockdown and school bus routes to change.
One man dead following Thursday morning shooting off Harrison Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said one man is dead after he was killed in a homicide shooting Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Harrison Street just before 8 a.m. and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel declared the victim dead at the scene.
Court record: KCFD leaders unaware of driver complaints before Westport crash
Top leaders at the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department did not know about the concerns raised about one of their pumper-truck drivers until after the deadly crash in Westport.
KC Man Arrested On Multiple Felonies And Driving Charges
A Kansas City man was arrested in Nodaway County following a Tuesday evening wreck and is now facing multiple felony counts and numerous driving charges. According to the reports from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Robert W. McNutt was driving a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer southbound on Mint Road at 300th Street about one and a half miles northwest of Conception Junction at 6:43 P.M. Tuesday when he failed to negotiate a curve, going off the east side of Mint Road and crossing 300th Street before hitting a ditch on the south side of 300th Street and coming to rest in a corn field.
