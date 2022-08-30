ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
LJWORLD

Man Tased twice, arrested after allegedly damaging property at Lawrence hotel, refusing to stop

Lawrence police used two stun guns Tuesday night to subdue a man who was allegedly damaging cars with a rock at a Lawrence hotel. The man, Carlos Garcia Gaspar, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged in Douglas County District Court with three felony counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, two felony counts of criminal damage and one felony count of obstruction in connection with an incident that occurred just before midnight on Tuesday. The man is alleged to have damaged a window of the hotel and a vehicle, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Incident involving motorized shopping cart on I-29 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a motorized shopping cart slightly impacted traffic in the Kansas City Northland early Friday morning. Authorities were on scene around 5 a.m. after someone with a motorized shopping cart had a medical incident while along the interstate. Southbound I-29 traffic was slightly impacted near Northwest 72nd Street, but there were no major delays.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KCTV 5

KC police investigating man’s death overnight as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man’s death overnight was not initially thought to be suspicious, but now Kansas City police are conducting a homicide investigation. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers went to the 1700 block of Gillespie Place around 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting and/or body being seen. That address comes back to Parker Square Apartments east of The Paseo and north of E. 12th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One man dead following Thursday morning shooting off Harrison Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said one man is dead after he was killed in a homicide shooting Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Harrison Street just before 8 a.m. and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel declared the victim dead at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Arrested On Multiple Felonies And Driving Charges

A Kansas City man was arrested in Nodaway County following a Tuesday evening wreck and is now facing multiple felony counts and numerous driving charges. According to the reports from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Robert W. McNutt was driving a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer southbound on Mint Road at 300th Street about one and a half miles northwest of Conception Junction at 6:43 P.M. Tuesday when he failed to negotiate a curve, going off the east side of Mint Road and crossing 300th Street before hitting a ditch on the south side of 300th Street and coming to rest in a corn field.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO

