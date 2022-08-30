Read full article on original website
Related
classiccountry1070.com
Suspicious devices found at Winfield park
Several suspicious devices were found at a park in Winfield, prompting police to shut it down for a while. City employees were mowing when they found the devices at Cherry Street Park on Thursday. Officers arrived and found what is described as two partial devices and remnants of other on the ground. The park was closed and traffic through the area was blocked until the park could be cleared. Wichita’s bomb squad was called to help out, and they gathered three small items from the park.
classiccountry1070.com
Sports betting begins in Kansas
Sports betting is underway in Kansas under the guidance of the Kansas Lottery and the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission. Betting activity began at noon Thursday, with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly joining officials at the Hollywood Casino for a formal kickoff event. The Governor placed the first legal sports wager in Kansas, betting $15 – the same as Patrick Mahomes’ jersey number – on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII this upcoming football season.
Comments / 0