Several suspicious devices were found at a park in Winfield, prompting police to shut it down for a while. City employees were mowing when they found the devices at Cherry Street Park on Thursday. Officers arrived and found what is described as two partial devices and remnants of other on the ground. The park was closed and traffic through the area was blocked until the park could be cleared. Wichita’s bomb squad was called to help out, and they gathered three small items from the park.

WINFIELD, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO