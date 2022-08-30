Read full article on original website
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
CBS Austin
Program for free at-home COVID tests ends, UT expert weighs in
A complex situation is getting even more complicated as the federal government halts their free COVID-19 testing program. The website says that this is due to lack of funding from Congress. "Most of the data got now is underreported so most people get tested at home, but they are not...
CBS Austin
Airbnb makes it easy for people to run a side-hustle
With inflation still a concern for people in the US and around the world, hosting is once again proving to be a vital tool to earn extra income. Ansel Troy, joins Trevor Scott to talk about his experience being the host of a tiny house in Oakland and explains how hosting can help consumers who are looking for a new way to earn extra income.
CBS Austin
WAA Tailgate Show: Good Party ATX shares weekend playbook of events
If you need a game plan for this weekend, you're in luck, Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX joins Trevor Scott with her playbook of events that give back! Plus, she has a puppy player from Austin Pets Alive that's ready to take the field. https://cbsaustin.com/features/we-are-austin/find-comfort-and-confidence-in-clothes-from-lively-domain-northside.
More people in Central Texas are turning to shipping containers to build homes
BASTROP, Texas — Ellen and Gary Bearicks live in Sugarland, but they are frequently at their property in Bastrop, where they stay in their two shipping containers. “Isn't that a weird idea?” Ellen Bearicks said with a smile. They used to stay in their trailer but found that...
What are they? Group of green lights spotted hovering near Brushy Creek
Several people captured a strange formation of green lights Thursday night hovering and moving above the Brushy Creek area, prompting them to wonder whether they witnessed something otherworldly.
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
CBS Austin
Travis County ESD No. 2 to unveil first-of-its-kind fire truck in Central Texas
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A first-of-its-kind fire truck in Central Texas is expected to make its debut in the upcoming weeks. Travis County ESD No. 2 is expected to unveil its new blocking apparatus built to save lives when firefighters are working incidents on major highways. What makes this new...
CBS Austin
'This is what makes Austin weird' Lucy in Disguise stops rentals, purchase only
Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds says it’s time for them to hang up their hats. They announced this is their final year in business and starting Wednesday they’re no longer offering costume rentals, only purchases. "It’s just very weird, to me this is just what makes Austin weird,"...
KVUE
Outward migration is trending upward in Austin, data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — For the past couple of years, it has seemed like everyone has been trying to move to Austin. But now, data shows we're starting to see more people moving out of the city. The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city...
fox7austin.com
'My soul is empty': Family remembers man shot to death near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been one week since Austin police found the body of a man shot in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool. The family of the victim say he was 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, a former college football player living in Austin to pursue a music career.
‘This bullet shot went through my youngest kid’s room’; Family concerned after multiple rounds fired into home
"I just rolled on the floor and was 'like somebody is shooting,'" said Francine, whose home was hit multiple times.
CBS Austin
900,000 doses of updated COVID-19 boosters expected to arrive in Texas next week
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services announced shipment of the updated COVID-19 boosters should be arriving at health care providers across Texas next week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has allocated about 900,000 doses of the now authorized COVID-19 booster vaccines to the...
CBS Austin
Travis County man loses vision from cataracts, uses his story to help others
Ascension Seton Medical Center says cataracts affect 95 million people worldwide. A Travis County man now falls into that category after losing his vision. CBS Austin’s Paige Hubbard reports he’s using his medical journey to remind others of the dangers of not protecting your eyes from UV rays.
Report says this is the best diner in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
universitystar.com
Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas
In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
CBS Austin
Company locks customers from changing smart thermostats due to 'energy emergency'
MINNEAPOLIS (TND) — A utility company prevented thousands of customers in Colorado from changing the temperature on their smart thermostats due to an "energy emergency," leaving customers upset and confused. Minneapolis-based utility company Xcel confirmed to KMGH-TV in Denver that 22,000 customers who had signed up for the Colorado...
KSAT 12
New ‘rainbow fentanyl’ trend terrifying for parents, schools
SAN ANTONIO – At first glance, the pills look like candy. However, inside is a substance 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Fentanyl is a rising crisis in our country, causing the highest number of overdose deaths and sending numbers to record levels.
CBS Austin
Tracking trips to save money, reduce congestion and help the planet
Back-to-school also means back to crowded roadways and congestion. As thousands of parents, kids and school buses start making twice-daily commutes, one Central Texas organization is helping people find ways to drive a little less, save money and preserve the planet. Everyday Austin commuter Robert Owen tracks his trip to...
CBS Austin
Austin expecting an "adequate supply" for updated COVID-19 booster
A new, updated COVID-19 booster just got authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is still not clear exactly how protective the new shots might be against dominant variant BA.5, but the redesign is expected to curtail a fall or winter surge. “Bring it on. I’ll take all...
CBS Austin
#TBT: Never-before-seen Rolling Stones photos on display at Austin's Modern Rocks Gallery
AUSTIN, Texas — Never-before-seen images of the Rolling Stones are now on display at East Austin's Modern Rocks Gallery. "If you're a Rolling Stones fan, you're gonna absolutely love these. And if you're a rock and roll fan, I think you're gonna love these, too," said Modern Rocks Gallery owner Steven Walker.
