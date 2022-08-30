An updated Covid-19 booster vaccine has been approved for use in the UK.The second “bivalent” vaccine, made by Pfizer/BioNTech, targets two coronavirus variants and has been approved for use by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in those aged 12 and above.The regulator confirmed on Saturday that the vaccine had met its standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.The vaccine targets both the original strain of coronavirus and the Omicron variant that emerged at the end of 2021, and follows a similar booster from Moderna which was approved in August.Bivalent vaccines are helping us to meet the challenge of...

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 36 MINUTES AGO