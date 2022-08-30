Read full article on original website
Managing silicone oil-related complications following vitreoretinal surgery
European investigators describe how they address complications associated with silicone oil endotamponade in vitreoretinal surgery. Vision loss associated with a silicone oil endotamponade in vitreoretinal surgery is a rare yet underreported complication, but it is becoming increasingly important as technical refinements of the surgical procedure progress along with the increasing visual expectations of individual patients. Historically, silicone oil tamponade has been used in complicated cases of vitreoretinal surgery with a significantly reduced visual prognosis. Recurrent retinal detachments and proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR) retinal detachments and giant retinal holes have always been the main indications when considering silicone oil tamponades. European investigators describe how they address complications.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Netflix’s ‘ultimate conman’ arrested in Belgium while on the run
A British conman who had been on the run for more than a week after injuring two French police officers has been arrested in Belgium. Convicted fraudster Robert Hendy-Freegard, who was the subject of a Netflix documentary, is facing possible attempted murder charges. He is expected to appear before a Belgian judge on Saturday before his extradition to France.
Sustainability is at the heart of appliance innovation for this progressive brand
We attended the the keynote presentation by Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik at IFA 2022, and there was a key message to take away. On day 3 of our time at IFA 2022 (opens in new tab) we took front row seats to the keynote by Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik. The room was pretty full and we were looking forward to hearing the vision for solving some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity, along with a new water-efficient innovation which were all ears for.
Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 booster approved by UK medicines regulator
An updated Covid-19 booster vaccine has been approved for use in the UK.The second “bivalent” vaccine, made by Pfizer/BioNTech, targets two coronavirus variants and has been approved for use by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in those aged 12 and above.The regulator confirmed on Saturday that the vaccine had met its standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.The vaccine targets both the original strain of coronavirus and the Omicron variant that emerged at the end of 2021, and follows a similar booster from Moderna which was approved in August.Bivalent vaccines are helping us to meet the challenge of...
Visual symptoms after COVID-19 suggest retinal involvement
Investigators advised that clinicians should be aware of this spectrum of retinal involvement after COVID-19 infections and emphasized the importance of a fundus evaluation. Retinal involvement following a COVID-19 infection is rare but can happen after severe infections in immunocompetent individuals, according to Dr Yusar Asad and colleagues from the Vitreoretinal Services, Centre for Sight, Delhi, India.
