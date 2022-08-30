Jordan Battle enters 2022 as one of the nation’s top safeties, and has been honing his skills going against the talented Alabama Crimson Tide offense. If Battle ever found himself blitzing up the middle, or having a guard shed his block and move to the secondary, he’s had a few run-ins with the offensive line on the practice field, and he had nothing but great things to say about his O-line.
The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Oregon Ducks today at 3:30 p.m. ET in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Dawgs enter the season ranked No. 3 overall while the Ducks hold the No. 12 ranking the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and No. 11 in the AP Top-25.
Dan Mullen has seen a lot of success in the Southeastern Conference between his time at Mississippi State and Florida, so he knows a thing or two. In 2014, Mullen had the Bulldogs in the playoff picture and even ranked No. 1 at one point, and took the Gators to an SEC Championship Game in 2020.
Comments / 0