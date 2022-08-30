Jordan Battle enters 2022 as one of the nation’s top safeties, and has been honing his skills going against the talented Alabama Crimson Tide offense. If Battle ever found himself blitzing up the middle, or having a guard shed his block and move to the secondary, he’s had a few run-ins with the offensive line on the practice field, and he had nothing but great things to say about his O-line.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO