qcitymetro.com
Livingstone College is set to christen its new football stadium
In a game dubbed the West End Classic, Livingstone College will kick off its football season on Saturday by christening its remodeled Alumni Memorial Stadium. The $2.8 million sports complex includes a new and extended track, a video scoreboard and a football field with distinctive blue turf. Kimberly Harrington, a...
Stanly News & Press
STANLY FOOTBALL: South Stanly at home, three others on the road
In high school varsity football games Friday night, South Stanly was at home against 3A Carson while Albemarle, North Stanly and West Stanly were all on the road with non-conference matchups. West Stanly 21, Mount Pleasant 20. The 60th meeting between the two rival schools took place Friday night as...
‘The family feud’: Aggie-Eagle Classic to take center stage in uptown for Duke’s Mayo Classic
CHARLOTTE — On Saturday night, North Carolina’s two largest historically Black universities will hit the gridiron for the 100th time in the annual Aggie-Eagle Classic and this year, the rivalry game will be played on Charlotte’s biggest stage. The Duke’s Mayo Classic is taking over uptown with...
Charlotte Stories
Largest Race in NC Shutting Down I-277 This Weekend
Through their year-round efforts, Around the Crown 10K co-founders Brian Mister and his wife, Chelsea wanted to inspire members of the Charlotte community to come together to make the starting line look and feel like the community where the race is held. Being involved in the running community for many...
Thousands to flock to Charlotte for Duke Mayo Classic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chats of "eagles soar” and “aggie pride” will ring out all over the Queen City this weekend as the two largest Historically Black Universities face off in their now century-long rivalry. North Carolina Central, located in Durham has the second largest enrollment of...
thecharlottepost.com
NC A&T Aggies and NC Central Eagles, football and a weekend of HBCU fun
NC A&T Aggies and NC Central Eagles, football, and a weekend of HBCU fun. Packed agenda of events anchor Duke's Mayo Classic showcase. The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine will play the 5th Quarter along with North Carolina Central’s Sound Machine Sept. 1 at the conclusion of the Duke’s Mayo Classic football game between the Aggies and Eagles.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Appalachian State: Game Preview
This is a difficult week for me. It was a tough week in 2019, when I wrote a very similar game preview, and it may be even moreso this time around. It’s not difficult in terms of finding things to say (I mean, I almost-accidentally wrote 1,200 words on things to do in Boone and the surrounding area earlier this week), and it’s not really an issue of not being able to find things to dig into on both sides of this matchup. It’s tough that both of my teams can’t be undefeated after this week.
Lancaster, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Rock Hill High School football team will have a game with Lancaster High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Stanly News & Press
Stanly Community College students win national PBL awards
Three members of the Stanly Community College (SCC) Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) chapter received top-level awards at the organization’s National Leadership Conference held recently at Chicago’s McCormick Place, the country’s largest convention center. In addition to motivational speakers, business workshops and leadership activities, the conference program included...
WBTV
Livingstone’s West End Classic Saturday to honor three with the Fannie T. Butler Award
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two individuals and one community organization will be honored this weekend for the work they do to support the West End community during Livingstone College’s first home game. Janine Evans, Jason Walser and West End Pride will each receive the Fannie T. Butler Community Impact...
Stanly News & Press
Locust Scout receives Eagle honor
Michael Gosse, 18, of Locust has earned his Eagle Scout, which is the highest rank advancement presented in BSA Scouting. A member of Troop 202, chartered by Locust Presbyterian Church, Gosse is one of only two percent of all Scouts who attain the rank of Eagle Scout. Gosse and Troop...
North Carolina Woman 'Screamed A Little Bit' After Huge Lottery Win
The lucky player scored a six-figure jackpot in a recent lottery drawing.
WCNC
Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in North Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
Sam’s Club Announces Increased Membership Fees
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting October 17th, annual membership fees at Sam’s Club will move from $45 to $50 for Club members and $100 to $110 for Plus members. Officials say this is the first time the club has shifted the price of the Plus membership since its introduction in 1999, and nine years since the Club membership price has changed.
lakenormanpublications.com
Permanent home in sight for growing Denver church
DENVER – After more than 15 years since its establishment, Church at Denver will soon have a home to call its own. Founded in 2006, Church at Denver started out with six families from Charlotte’s Northside Baptist Church. Under the leadership of its four founding elders, the non-denominational church held its first service at Lake Norman Gymnastics Academy on Pilot Knob Road.
Charlotte company starts apprenticeship program to help fill openings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People who have been in the trades are leaving, so now the heating and air industry needs new talent to continue servicing the ongoing demand for service. A Charlotte-based company, Sky HVAC, is now offering an earn-to-learn opportunity to attract and keep skilled workers. According to...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC, is a foodie hub, and some of the best restaurants in town sell seafood. Charlotte’s proximity to the ocean and the influence of Southern comfort food make the seafood scene in Charlotte second to none. I’ve spent a lot of time in Charlotte, and I love seafood,...
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this cafe in North Carolina.
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Dancing With The Stars will celebrate 10th anniversary
One upcoming event at the Stanly County Agri-Civic Center will celebrate Tinseltown and an anniversary while raising money to support young survivors of abuse. With the theme “Hooray For Hollywood,” the Stanly Health Foundation and the Butterfly House will present the 10th annual “Stanly County Dancing With the Stars” at 7 p.m. Sept. 10.
