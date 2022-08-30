ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

qcitymetro.com

Livingstone College is set to christen its new football stadium

In a game dubbed the West End Classic, Livingstone College will kick off its football season on Saturday by christening its remodeled Alumni Memorial Stadium. The $2.8 million sports complex includes a new and extended track, a video scoreboard and a football field with distinctive blue turf. Kimberly Harrington, a...
SALISBURY, NC
Stanly News & Press

STANLY FOOTBALL: South Stanly at home, three others on the road

In high school varsity football games Friday night, South Stanly was at home against 3A Carson while Albemarle, North Stanly and West Stanly were all on the road with non-conference matchups. West Stanly 21, Mount Pleasant 20. The 60th meeting between the two rival schools took place Friday night as...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Largest Race in NC Shutting Down I-277 This Weekend

Through their year-round efforts, Around the Crown 10K co-founders Brian Mister and his wife, Chelsea wanted to inspire members of the Charlotte community to come together to make the starting line look and feel like the community where the race is held. Being involved in the running community for many...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Thousands to flock to Charlotte for Duke Mayo Classic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chats of "eagles soar” and “aggie pride” will ring out all over the Queen City this weekend as the two largest Historically Black Universities face off in their now century-long rivalry. North Carolina Central, located in Durham has the second largest enrollment of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

NC A&T Aggies and NC Central Eagles, football and a weekend of HBCU fun

NC A&T Aggies and NC Central Eagles, football, and a weekend of HBCU fun. Packed agenda of events anchor Duke's Mayo Classic showcase. The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine will play the 5th Quarter along with North Carolina Central’s Sound Machine Sept. 1 at the conclusion of the Duke’s Mayo Classic football game between the Aggies and Eagles.
GREENSBORO, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Appalachian State: Game Preview

This is a difficult week for me. It was a tough week in 2019, when I wrote a very similar game preview, and it may be even moreso this time around. It’s not difficult in terms of finding things to say (I mean, I almost-accidentally wrote 1,200 words on things to do in Boone and the surrounding area earlier this week), and it’s not really an issue of not being able to find things to dig into on both sides of this matchup. It’s tough that both of my teams can’t be undefeated after this week.
BOONE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly Community College students win national PBL awards

Three members of the Stanly Community College (SCC) Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) chapter received top-level awards at the organization’s National Leadership Conference held recently at Chicago’s McCormick Place, the country’s largest convention center. In addition to motivational speakers, business workshops and leadership activities, the conference program included...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Locust Scout receives Eagle honor

Michael Gosse, 18, of Locust has earned his Eagle Scout, which is the highest rank advancement presented in BSA Scouting. A member of Troop 202, chartered by Locust Presbyterian Church, Gosse is one of only two percent of all Scouts who attain the rank of Eagle Scout. Gosse and Troop...
LOCUST, NC
WCNC

Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Sam’s Club Announces Increased Membership Fees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting October 17th, annual membership fees at Sam’s Club will move from $45 to $50 for Club members and $100 to $110 for Plus members. Officials say this is the first time the club has shifted the price of the Plus membership since its introduction in 1999, and nine years since the Club membership price has changed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Permanent home in sight for growing Denver church

DENVER – After more than 15 years since its establishment, Church at Denver will soon have a home to call its own. Founded in 2006, Church at Denver started out with six families from Charlotte’s Northside Baptist Church. Under the leadership of its four founding elders, the non-denominational church held its first service at Lake Norman Gymnastics Academy on Pilot Knob Road.
DENVER, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Charlotte

Charlotte, NC, is a foodie hub, and some of the best restaurants in town sell seafood. Charlotte’s proximity to the ocean and the influence of Southern comfort food make the seafood scene in Charlotte second to none. I’ve spent a lot of time in Charlotte, and I love seafood,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Dancing With The Stars will celebrate 10th anniversary

One upcoming event at the Stanly County Agri-Civic Center will celebrate Tinseltown and an anniversary while raising money to support young survivors of abuse. With the theme “Hooray For Hollywood,” the Stanly Health Foundation and the Butterfly House will present the 10th annual “Stanly County Dancing With the Stars” at 7 p.m. Sept. 10.
STANLY COUNTY, NC

