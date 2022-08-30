Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
55-Year-Old Carjacked, Assaulted in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, MD – On August 28, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to...
Bay Net
Police Seek The Whereabouts Of Lusby Man For Burglary And Rape
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Nicholas Kelson, 27 of Lusby. Kelson is wanted for Burglary-2nd Degree and Rape-2nd Degree. Anyone with information in regards to Kelson, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800...
Bay Net
3 Waldorf Men Arrested After Police Recover Firearm, Marijuana
WALDORF, Md. – On August 29 at 4:29 p.m., officers recovered two bags of marijuana and a polymer “ghost gun” – meaning the gun did not have a serial number – after investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Aldersgate Place in Waldorf. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Man sitting outside apartment complex shot in Glen Burnie, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A man was wounded late Wednesday outside an apartment complex in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 8100 block of Harold Court after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot once in the torso.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police arrest man in fatal Sandtown-Winchester shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was arrested on Monday in connection with a fatal shooting last month, city police said. Joseph Lee Jones, 36, faces a number of charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapons violations. Police said Jones shot 37-year-old Eric Christian White...
fox5dc.com
Grandson arrested, charged in 2021 death of elderly grandmother in Anne Arundel County
ODENTON, Md. - Authorities have arrested and charged a man with murder after the death of his elderly grandmother last year in Anne Arundel County. Police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Autumn Valley Circle in Odenton on December 16, 2021 by 78-year-old Betty Ann Esposito who said she needed help and had suffered a head injury after an alleged family dispute.
Knife-wielding woman attacks Whole Foods coworker, police say
An Arnold woman is accused of waving a knife at a coworker at Whole Foods in Annapolis on Wednesday morning.
Person Shot, Suspect In Custody After Shooting At Baltimore Parking Lot: Reports
A student has been fatally shot in the head in a parking lot of a Baltimore High School as the first week of school comes to a close, authorities say. The victim was shot in the head after a heated argument around 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2 in the parking lot of Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, confirm Baltimore Police.
Bay Net
19-Year-Old Arrested After Annapolis Shooting Sent One To The Hospital
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 3, 2022 at approximately 1:00am, officers responded to the unit block of Marcs Ct. in regards to a shooting. Upon officers arrival they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was air lifted to an area trauma center in critical condition.
Bay Net
Firearm Recovered During DUI Checkpoint In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On August 19, members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit, Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and members of the Maryland State Highway Administration conducted a DUI checkpoint on Route 210. Twenty-two traffic citations were issued, two civil citations were issued for drug possession, and...
Man Shot Sitting Outside Chesapeake Glen Apartments
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A man was reportedly shot while sitting outside a building at...
Glen Burnie 7-Eleven Robbed at Knifepoint
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 7-Eleven in Glen Burnie was robbed at knifepoint on Tuesday...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man found dead inside Glen Burnie home
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The Anne Arundel County police are investigating a homicide after a body was found inside of a home in Glen Burnie early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of M Street North East in Glen Burnie. Upon arrival, officers found an adult man inside a home, suffering from gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Glen Burnie Man Carjacked While Getting into Vehicle
GLEN BURNIE, MD – On August 28, 2022, at approximately 1:25 a.m., officers were called...
Woman At Large After Possible Abduction At Baltimore Mall: Police
Police in Baltimore are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a woman wanted for a possible abduction. An alert was issued by the Baltimore Police Department’s Western District as they investigate an incident that happened on Friday, Aug. 26 at the Mondawmin Mall on Liberty Heights Avenue.
Bay Net
Public Invited To Sheriff Somerville Road Dedication Ceremony
LEOANRDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Tim Cameron, the St. Mary’s County Office of the Sheriff, the Maryland State Highway Administration and the St. Mary’s County State Delegation proudly invite the public to a road naming ceremony in honor of Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr. The dedication ceremony will...
Police Locate Family Of Infant Found Abandoned In Baltimore Alleyway
Police in Baltimore were able to track down the family of a baby girl who was found abandoned in a stroller in a Baltimore alleyway, according to officials. The little girl was found around 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 in the alleyway off of the 1500 block of Broening Highway, and was dropped off at the SED station.
Bay Net
Deputies Arrest Armed Carjacking Suspect
OXON HILL, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Xavion Tyrell Proctor, on August 23, 2022, on a warrant for Armed Carjacking obtained by county police on August 7, 2022. According to the warrant, on August 7, 2022, police responded to the...
MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event
The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month. Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the […] The post MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event appeared first on 92 Q.
Police ID Murder Victim In Glen Burnie, Suspect At Large, Officials Say
Police are on the lookout for a suspect after a Glen Burnie man was murdered, authorities say. Police discovered Matthew Anthony Ponder, 27, after he had been shot multiple times inside of a home in the 400 block of M Street North East around 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
