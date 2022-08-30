ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Police Seek The Whereabouts Of Lusby Man For Burglary And Rape

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Nicholas Kelson, 27 of Lusby. Kelson is wanted for Burglary-2nd Degree and Rape-2nd Degree. Anyone with information in regards to Kelson, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800...
LUSBY, MD
Man sitting outside apartment complex shot in Glen Burnie, police say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A man was wounded late Wednesday outside an apartment complex in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 8100 block of Harold Court after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot once in the torso.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Baltimore police arrest man in fatal Sandtown-Winchester shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was arrested on Monday in connection with a fatal shooting last month, city police said. Joseph Lee Jones, 36, faces a number of charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapons violations. Police said Jones shot 37-year-old Eric Christian White...
BALTIMORE, MD
Grandson arrested, charged in 2021 death of elderly grandmother in Anne Arundel County

ODENTON, Md. - Authorities have arrested and charged a man with murder after the death of his elderly grandmother last year in Anne Arundel County. Police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Autumn Valley Circle in Odenton on December 16, 2021 by 78-year-old Betty Ann Esposito who said she needed help and had suffered a head injury after an alleged family dispute.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Firearm Recovered During DUI Checkpoint In Charles County

WALDORF, Md. – On August 19, members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit, Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and members of the Maryland State Highway Administration conducted a DUI checkpoint on Route 210. Twenty-two traffic citations were issued, two civil citations were issued for drug possession, and...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Police: Man found dead inside Glen Burnie home

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The Anne Arundel County police are investigating a homicide after a body was found inside of a home in Glen Burnie early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of M Street North East in Glen Burnie. Upon arrival, officers found an adult man inside a home, suffering from gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Public Invited To Sheriff Somerville Road Dedication Ceremony

LEOANRDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Tim Cameron, the St. Mary’s County Office of the Sheriff, the Maryland State Highway Administration and the St. Mary’s County State Delegation proudly invite the public to a road naming ceremony in honor of Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr. The dedication ceremony will...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Deputies Arrest Armed Carjacking Suspect

OXON HILL, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Xavion Tyrell Proctor, on August 23, 2022, on a warrant for Armed Carjacking obtained by county police on August 7, 2022. According to the warrant, on August 7, 2022, police responded to the...
OXON HILL, MD
MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event

  The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month. Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the […] The post MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD

