Huntsville, UT

Brats and beer return to Snowbasin this fall

By Brandon May
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Snowbasin’s SnowWiesn Oktoberfest is making its return this fall.

The German-themed festival will feature live music, Bavarian food, local brews, traditional German activities and for the first time a Mountain Market, filled with vendors and creators.

Snowbasin’s Oktoberfest is family and dog friendly and will be held every Sunday throughout the month of September between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Each Sunday, guests have the opportunity to participate in many activities including:

  • Masskrugstemmen: a stein holding competition
  • Hammerschlagen: compete to drive a nail into a large tree stump
  • Cornhole
  • Costume Competition

The event has free parking but a ski season pass or $10 ticket is required for entry.

#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#Brats#Beer#Food Drink#German#Bavarian
