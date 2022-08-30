Brats and beer return to Snowbasin this fall
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Snowbasin’s SnowWiesn Oktoberfest is making its return this fall.
The German-themed festival will feature live music, Bavarian food, local brews, traditional German activities and for the first time a Mountain Market, filled with vendors and creators.
Snowbasin’s Oktoberfest is family and dog friendly and will be held every Sunday throughout the month of September between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.Snowbird celebrating 50 years of festive Oktoberfest
Each Sunday, guests have the opportunity to participate in many activities including:
- Masskrugstemmen: a stein holding competition
- Hammerschlagen: compete to drive a nail into a large tree stump
- Cornhole
- Costume Competition
