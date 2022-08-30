Steelers can undo mistake of last season by signing back Quincy Roche

It made no sense last season when the Pittsburgh Steelers released outside linebacker Quincy Roche. He has played and practiced well but the Steelers coaches didn’t see it that way and waived the then-rookie pass rusher out of Miami.

But now, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the New York Giants have cut Roche and have given the Steelers the change to right their wrong from last season.

Roche joined the Giants and ended up playing 14 games for the Giants, earning two starts. He racked up 2.5 sacks which would have been good enough for third-best on the Steelers among outside linebackers and fifth best on the team overall.

