ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers can undo mistake of last season by signing back Quincy Roche

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCU8t_0hb7jRav00

It made no sense last season when the Pittsburgh Steelers released outside linebacker Quincy Roche. He has played and practiced well but the Steelers coaches didn’t see it that way and waived the then-rookie pass rusher out of Miami.

But now, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the New York Giants have cut Roche and have given the Steelers the change to right their wrong from last season.

Roche joined the Giants and ended up playing 14 games for the Giants, earning two starts. He racked up 2.5 sacks which would have been good enough for third-best on the Steelers among outside linebackers and fifth best on the team overall.

Should the Steelers bring Roche back? Let us know in the comments.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos president comments on uniform and stadium statuses

After the Denver Broncos were acquired by a new ownership group led by Rob Walton, the club brought in Damani Leech to serve as the new team president. The first order of business for the new ownership group was approving a five-year contract extension for quarterback Russell Wilson. After that, the next big items on deck for the team’s front office are the status of the stadium and Denver’s uniforms.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Paul Finebaum ranks his top four teams after Week 1

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has ranked his top four teams after most of the Week 1 action. Week 1 featured some impressive performance and some close calls. The SEC looked particularly strong. Florida upset No. 8 Utah in a 29-26 win. The conference has not lost yet (with the Florida State-LSU game left). That will change next week as conference play begins for the SEC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quincy Roche
Person
Aaron Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#American Football#The New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5

The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

147K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy