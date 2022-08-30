Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Changes at CPUD appear to be bearing fruit
The August meeting of the Chester Public Utility District (CPUD) board of directors opened right on time and with the new wireless PA system working well. There were quite a few empty seats with 11 members of the public in attendance. The first few items on the agenda went very quickly and the General Manager’s report gave a good overview of activities for the last month. GM Adam Cox did stress the importance of having a Strategic Planning session by the board in the near future in order to search out a definitive plan for all the departments that make up CPUD.
Plumas County News
Calling all blood donors for Sept. 6-7 drive
It’s that time again—Vitalant is holding its third Quincy Community Blood Drive of the year on Tuesday, Sept. 6 (from noon to 6 p.m.) and Wednesday, Sept. 7 (9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.). Sponsored by the United Methodist Church, the two-day drive will hopefully “pump up” our blood...
loghome.com
This Log Home is Gone, but Not Forgotten
Photo courtesy of Tyler Edwards. Tyler and Jennifer Edwards put meticulous thought and care into building their dream log and timber home in Oroville, California. The 5,600-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom hybrid is one of very few log-style residences in their area, but an international move for the couple means it’s hitting the market. Here, Tyler looks back on their dream-home journey.
Plumas County News
Sheriffs Blotter Aug 19-22: Cows seek freedom and the bears seek food
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 19-22, 2022. August 19. The...
Plumas County News
Highway 70 Canyon closure to begin at 7 a.m. Sept. 6
A full highway closure is planned for Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon following the Labor Day weekend to replace a culvert at Opapee Creek. Caltrans announced today, Sept. 2, that the closure will go into effect Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 a.m., with anticipated reopening to traffic by Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7 a.m.
Plumas County News
Forest Service advises caution over this long, hot Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend is the last three-day opportunity to enjoy one more blast of summer in the outdoors. Area residents and visitors planning to recreate in the Plumas National Forest this weekend are asked to be aware of current conditions and take measures to have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.
Plumas County News
Hwy 32 closed from junction with 36 to Humboldt Road
Sept. 2 10:30 a.m. Caltrans is reporting that State Route 32 is currently closed from the junction with State Route 36 (Tehama County) to Humboldt Road (Butte County) due to a big rig rollover. No current estimated time to reopen; please use alternate routes.
Plumas County News
Public Health: Tips to stay cool and fire save during the upcoming heat wave
Plumas County Public Health released the following guidance for the Labor Day weekend:. The National Weather Service has issued elevated Heat and Fire Condition Warnings for Labor Day weekend for Plumas County. Starting Saturday, Sept. 3, and going into the week the risk level is Major for Plumas County. This coming heat wave can be dangerous, even deadly, especially to the very young and the old. Hot, dry weather also increases the danger of wildfire. As it gets hotter it is important to follow the following heat and fire safety tips:
Plumas County News
Fascination takes flight: The Western Pacific 0-6-0 Steam Switching Locomotive returns September 3-4 after thundering debut across the tracks
On May 15, witnessed by attendees of the recent historical convention hosted by the Feather River Rail Society, the only operating steam locomotive from the Western Pacific Railroad (WP) emerged from the towering pines, her belly glowing with red flame and jet-black smoke clouds trailing with every exhalation as she thundered by. It’s been sixty years since she had been able to move under her own steam power.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 26-28: And the calls keep coming …
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 26-28, 2022. August 26. Swerving...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 23-25: Traffic accidents and more cows
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 23-25, 2022. August 23. In...
actionnewsnow.com
More than 900 PG&E customers were without power in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - More than 900 PG&E customers in Oroville are without power Thursday afternoon. PG&E says the outage is affecting 932 customers in the area of Lincoln Street and Mitchell Avenue. Crews are at the scene as they said there is an issue with its equipment. A broken insulator...
actionnewsnow.com
Teenage suspect in homeless camp murder to be tried as juvenile
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A teenage suspect in the murder of a homeless man at Chico’s Teichert Ponds will be tried as a juvenile, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the judge ruled that the now 17-year-old boy will remain in juvenile court for trial and disposition in connection to a deadly shooting nearly a year ago.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies confirm 2 health-related calls at Las Plumas High School
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two health-related calls at Las Plumas High School on Tuesday. The principal of the school told Action News Now that one student was passed out on a softball field and that it was possibly a heat-related issue. Deputies did...
Plumas County News
City of Portola to continue remote meetings and bring back abandoned vehicle abatement program
On the evening of Wednesday, August 24 the City of Portola City Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting. After the pledge of allegiance and with all present, the meeting moved into public comment. Resident Josh Hart spoke on behalf of Feather River Action! on the topic of public records...
Plumas County News
Orthopedic surgeon joins Seneca Hospital
Seneca Hospital announced today orthopedic surgeon, Bill P Watson, M.D. has recently joined Seneca. He is board certified in orthopedic surgery and has been practicing for over 30 years. He specializes in general orthopedics, hip and knee joint replacement and trauma, with the ability to diagnose and treat ailments affecting muscles, bones and joints, sports injuries, and more.
KCRA.com
'Dangerous' man escapes Butte County Jail; search underway
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Deputies are searching for a man who they say is considered dangerous and escaped the Butte County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office announced. Correctional deputies discovered that 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley had escaped the jail between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m....
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man dead, another person severely injured in motorcycle crash
CHICO, Calif. - 12:58 p.m. UPDATE - A head-on motorcycle crash killed one and injured three others, said CHP officials. A 47-year-old Chico man riding a motorcycle died as a result of injury from a head-on crash with an SUV Tuesday night, said CHP. At approximately 7:38 p.m., a motorcyclist...
Plumas County News
Public Health info on COVID “test to treat,” plus sign up for last round of free U.S. home tests
The Plumas County Public Health Agency is sharing guidance on the importance of testing and seeking treatment for COVID. This is particularly important information for high risk groups and is contained in the flyer below. Additionally, the federal government announced that the last round of free at-home tests available through...
L.A. Weekly
4 Hurt in Multi-Car Collision on Larkin Road [Oroville, CA]
OROVILLE, CA (August 30, 2022) – Four people sustained injuries following a multi-car collision at Larkin Road on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened the afternoon of August 14th, along Larkin Road near Municipal Airport. Furthermore, according to reports, multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, although the main events...
