Yavapai County to hold community meeting after off-duty sergeant struck, killed woman crossing street

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We decided to Pay It Forward out in Sun City to Shawn McMullen, who works at Shepherd of the Hills Methodist Church. “We love him. He has the most generous spirit. He overflows with a willingness to help people. Never stops, never stops,” said church member Debra Lerner. McMullen is the maintenance engineer and does everything, including plumbing, electrical and yard work. The congregation appreciates his hard work and got together to nominate him for our Pay It Forward award.

SUN CITY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO