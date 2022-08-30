ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Yavapai County to hold community meeting after off-duty sergeant struck, killed woman crossing street

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
AZFamily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 11

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yavapai County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
County
Yavapai County, AZ
City
Yarnell, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Speed Humps Coming to Prescott East Highway

Town Of Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Highway this week. The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway. beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
12 News

4 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Glendale

PHOENIX — Four people were transported to the hospital Thursday after multiple cars crashed into each other in Glendale, officials say. The multi-vehicle collision was reported near 67th Avenue and Mountain View Road and resulted in one of the vehicles rolling over on its side. A total of six people were injured and four of them were taken to the hospital, according to the Glendale Fire Department.
GLENDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Labor Day Traffic Enforcement by Local Police

During this Labor Day Weekend, the Prescott Valley Police Traffic Unit and Prescott Police will be joining forces in conducting DUI, excessive speed, and seat belt enforcement. Both the Prescott Valley Police and Prescott Police will continue its support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Traffic Enforcement Program with this latest round of enforcement which begins Friday, Sept 2 and continues through Monday, Sept 5th.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Flames rip through mobile homes at factory in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters are battling a fire that heavily damaged mobile homes at a factory in Goodyear on Friday night. Aerials from the chopper show several homes damaged and crews still battling the flames near Litchfield and Yuma roads. It’s unclear what sparked the flames.
GOODYEAR, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sergeant#Az#Cbs#Yavapai County Sheriff#Ycso
knau.org

Pedestrian dies after being struck by off-duty YCSO sergeant

Yavapai County officials say an off-duty deputy struck and killed a pedestrian in Yarnell Friday night. The woman – identified as 74-year-old Donna Gordon – was crossing the street near Highway 89 and Post Road when she was hit by a car. The driver was a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office sergeant on the way home from his shift.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Box truck drives into Glendale power poles and building

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A box truck is leaking diesel fuel on roads in Glendale after it was hit by a car and swerved into power poles and a building this morning. Glendale Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a white car that was traveling southbound on 51st Ave that lost control steering into oncoming traffic. The white car then struck a box truck which swerved off the roadway and hit a power pole and patio of a business. The box truck started leaking fuel onto the roads. The female driver of the white car has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
GLENDALE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Have you Seen This Man? Nationwide Warrant Issued

Wanted on several crimes committed to local residents and or family members. Nationwide Warrant Issued. FTA; STLK FEAR DTH; AGG DV; AGG HARSMNT X5 – Failing To Appear, Stalking Fear of Death, Aggravated Domestic Violence, and Aggravated Harassment x 5. Yavapai County Warrant Issued info——–> Info.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Motorcyclist hits and kills donkey on Loop 303 in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after hitting a donkey with his motorcycle Monday morning on Loop 303. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 303 just west of Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the rider was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. His name has not been released.
PEORIA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

URGENT NEWS PVPV SEEK HELP IN RUNAWAY TEEN

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile Kaidan McHenry. He left his residence in Prescott Valley on August 25, 2022, around noon to an unknown location without knowledge or consent from his parent. He is described as a 17‐year‐old white male, 5’10”, 180lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange Nike shirt, gray shorts, and carrying an orange backpack.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Maitenance engineer at Sun City church wins Pay It Forward award

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We decided to Pay It Forward out in Sun City to Shawn McMullen, who works at Shepherd of the Hills Methodist Church. “We love him. He has the most generous spirit. He overflows with a willingness to help people. Never stops, never stops,” said church member Debra Lerner. McMullen is the maintenance engineer and does everything, including plumbing, electrical and yard work. The congregation appreciates his hard work and got together to nominate him for our Pay It Forward award.
SUN CITY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Provides PFAS Results from Chino Valley Water Wells Testing

Following the discovery by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) of two PFAS chemicals, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) in two City potable water supply wells in the airport area in early July, which were immediately turned off, the City requested that ADEQ test the additional City potable water supply wells located in Chino Valley.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
knau.org

Some Prescott forest roads impassable following monsoon storms

Several roads through the Prescott National Forest are unpassable due to recent monsoon storms. Prescott National Forest officials said weather conditions caused extensive damage and washed-out multiple roadways, making them unsafe for low-clearance vehicles or completely impassable. A portion of Senator Highway was severely damaged, as was Forest Service Road...
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested, another found dead after an overnight shooting in Glendale

Benjamin Franklin Charter School in Queek Creek invited the Avondale fire department to speak to students about heroism and the importance of a good education. People keeping their cars longer due to low supply, inflation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Consumers are starting to keep their older vehicles for longer...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy