Yavapai County to hold community meeting after off-duty sergeant struck, killed woman crossing street

Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Yarnell community begs for changes after woman hit, killed by Yavapai sergeant
YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The community center in Yarnell was packed with standing room only Thursday afternoon. Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, an ADOT official, and community members packed the place to have a meeting after a deadly crash last week. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Dakota...
ABC 15 News
Yarnell community coming together to advocate for crosswalk following deadly pedestrian crash
YARNELL, AZ — On Thursday, an Arizona community will be coming together to push for a crosswalk. This comes after a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office sergeant hit and killed a woman crossing the street in Yarnell last Friday. Seventy-four-year-old Donna Gordon was leaving dinner with friends when she was...
74 Year Old Donna Gordon Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident In Yarnell (Yarnell, AZ)
Arizona authorities state that an investigation is underway after a 74-year-old woman was killed following being struck by a car. The vehicle was being driven by an off-duty Yavapai County sergeant.
AZFamily
Sun City Posse: “We’re the eyes and ears of the sheriff’s office”
SUN CITY (3TV/CBS 5) - With its 40,000 residents, Sun City doesn’t have its own police department. Instead, they have a posse – a group of volunteers committed to serving and protecting their community. While the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office provides service to the area, the posse helps out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theprescotttimes.com
Speed Humps Coming to Prescott East Highway
Town Of Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Highway this week. The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway. beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic...
4 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Glendale
PHOENIX — Four people were transported to the hospital Thursday after multiple cars crashed into each other in Glendale, officials say. The multi-vehicle collision was reported near 67th Avenue and Mountain View Road and resulted in one of the vehicles rolling over on its side. A total of six people were injured and four of them were taken to the hospital, according to the Glendale Fire Department.
SignalsAZ
Labor Day Traffic Enforcement by Local Police
During this Labor Day Weekend, the Prescott Valley Police Traffic Unit and Prescott Police will be joining forces in conducting DUI, excessive speed, and seat belt enforcement. Both the Prescott Valley Police and Prescott Police will continue its support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Traffic Enforcement Program with this latest round of enforcement which begins Friday, Sept 2 and continues through Monday, Sept 5th.
AZFamily
Flames rip through mobile homes at factory in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters are battling a fire that heavily damaged mobile homes at a factory in Goodyear on Friday night. Aerials from the chopper show several homes damaged and crews still battling the flames near Litchfield and Yuma roads. It’s unclear what sparked the flames.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knau.org
Pedestrian dies after being struck by off-duty YCSO sergeant
Yavapai County officials say an off-duty deputy struck and killed a pedestrian in Yarnell Friday night. The woman – identified as 74-year-old Donna Gordon – was crossing the street near Highway 89 and Post Road when she was hit by a car. The driver was a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office sergeant on the way home from his shift.
AZFamily
Box truck drives into Glendale power poles and building
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A box truck is leaking diesel fuel on roads in Glendale after it was hit by a car and swerved into power poles and a building this morning. Glendale Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a white car that was traveling southbound on 51st Ave that lost control steering into oncoming traffic. The white car then struck a box truck which swerved off the roadway and hit a power pole and patio of a business. The box truck started leaking fuel onto the roads. The female driver of the white car has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Breaking: 2 boys allegedly threatened to shoot up Prescott school
Two Prescott Valley Charter School boys are in custody for allegedly threatening to shoot up their school, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. They are facing charges for an alleged terrorist threat along with false reporting, according to Sheriff David Rhodes.
theprescotttimes.com
Have you Seen This Man? Nationwide Warrant Issued
Wanted on several crimes committed to local residents and or family members. Nationwide Warrant Issued. FTA; STLK FEAR DTH; AGG DV; AGG HARSMNT X5 – Failing To Appear, Stalking Fear of Death, Aggravated Domestic Violence, and Aggravated Harassment x 5. Yavapai County Warrant Issued info——–> Info.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Motorcyclist hits and kills donkey on Loop 303 in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after hitting a donkey with his motorcycle Monday morning on Loop 303. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 303 just west of Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the rider was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. His name has not been released.
theprescotttimes.com
URGENT NEWS PVPV SEEK HELP IN RUNAWAY TEEN
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile Kaidan McHenry. He left his residence in Prescott Valley on August 25, 2022, around noon to an unknown location without knowledge or consent from his parent. He is described as a 17‐year‐old white male, 5’10”, 180lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange Nike shirt, gray shorts, and carrying an orange backpack.
AZFamily
Maitenance engineer at Sun City church wins Pay It Forward award
SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We decided to Pay It Forward out in Sun City to Shawn McMullen, who works at Shepherd of the Hills Methodist Church. “We love him. He has the most generous spirit. He overflows with a willingness to help people. Never stops, never stops,” said church member Debra Lerner. McMullen is the maintenance engineer and does everything, including plumbing, electrical and yard work. The congregation appreciates his hard work and got together to nominate him for our Pay It Forward award.
Arizona Police On The Lookout For Alleged Alligator Dumped In Valley Lake
Police received reports of a possible alligator in a nearby lake.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Provides PFAS Results from Chino Valley Water Wells Testing
Following the discovery by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) of two PFAS chemicals, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) in two City potable water supply wells in the airport area in early July, which were immediately turned off, the City requested that ADEQ test the additional City potable water supply wells located in Chino Valley.
knau.org
Some Prescott forest roads impassable following monsoon storms
Several roads through the Prescott National Forest are unpassable due to recent monsoon storms. Prescott National Forest officials said weather conditions caused extensive damage and washed-out multiple roadways, making them unsafe for low-clearance vehicles or completely impassable. A portion of Senator Highway was severely damaged, as was Forest Service Road...
AZFamily
Man arrested, another found dead after an overnight shooting in Glendale
Benjamin Franklin Charter School in Queek Creek invited the Avondale fire department to speak to students about heroism and the importance of a good education. People keeping their cars longer due to low supply, inflation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Consumers are starting to keep their older vehicles for longer...
Comments / 11