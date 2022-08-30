ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold spells in tropical climates increase heart attack risk

Experts have discovered that in tropical climates like that of Singapore, even a small drop in temperature increases the risk of heart attack among older adults over the age of 65. The experts set out to investigate how temperature changes may influence a specific type of myocardial infarction, which is the medical term for a heart attack.
