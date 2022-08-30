ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, OH

Drive slow: Single car crash causes oil slick

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmYUD_0hb7ify000

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are dealing with a large oil slick after a car collided with a traffic signal pole in Vandalia.

According to the Vandalia Division of Fire, the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Helke and National Roads. Crews were called to the scene just after 9 a.m. and found the driver trapped in their vehicle.

One man dead following State Route 48 crash

The driver was removed and brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident caused a large oil slick to spread across the area, the fire department said. Crews have covered the slick, and Public Works has been called to help clean up the material.

Traffic is being maintained, however the Vandalia Division of Fire asks drivers to slow down and avoid the intersection if possible.

No cause for the crash has been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peakofohio.com

A driver and passenger injured following 3-vehicle crash on 33

A driver and her passenger were injured following a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 33 and State Route 274, just outside of Huntsville, Wednesday afternoon around 1 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Kenneth Cochehour, 22, of Russells Point, was southbound on 33 when he attempted a...
HUNTSVILLE, OH
dayton247now.com

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-70 for hours in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Huber Heights Police say that roads have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash closed lanes along I-70, including all eastbound lanes for hours. A potential hazardous materials incident at the crash also prompted the closure of nearby Brandt Pike, police said. Police have not yet provided...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WLWT 5

15 students injured after crash involving three school buses near Dayton

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio — Fifteen students were injured after a "chain-reaction" crash involving three school buses along I-70 in Englewood on Friday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 7:35 a.m. on the westbound ramp from Interstate 70 to Hoke Road in Englewood. Police said two Huber Heights...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vandalia, OH
State
Ohio State
Vandalia, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Fire crews respond to fully involved house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Fire crews are on scene of a house fire in Dayton early Thursday morning, according to initial scanner traffic. Crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Circle Road near Oakridge Drive just after 3:25 a.m. The house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, Montgomery...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Gas leak closes Dayton Municipal Court

DAYTON — A gas leak has forced the Dayton Municipal Court and Clerk’s Office to close early today. The court and clerk’s office on W. Third Street closed at noon today, city officials confirmed. The leak has since been repaired and offices will reopen Friday at 8...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police block two lanes on interstate in Milford after crash

MILFORD, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on northbound I-275 due to a crash in Milford, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported just beyond the Milford Parkway exit . Traffic is backed up...
MILFORD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#48 Crash#Drive Slow#Traffic Accident#Helke#State Route 48#Public Works#Nexstar Media Inc
peakofohio.com

Three area residents injured following two-vehicle crash

Three area residents were injured following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, just before 5 o’clock, in Perry Township. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Alexander Cole, 18, of Kenton, was stopped at the stop on County Road 154 at the State Route 347 intersection. Cole began to turn left onto 347 and into the path of Ashley Courtney, 36, of Lima, who was westbound on 347.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into house in Clark County

SOUTH VIENNA — Troopers are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Clark County Tuesday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a truck fully into a house in the 12000 block of East National Road around 6:20 p.m., according to initial reports. Video from the scene...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Logan County woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash

SHELBY COUNTY — A Logan County woman died Saturday after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Shelby County. Vickie Neeld, 62, of Rushsylvania, was killed in the crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. The crash happened on Morris Road Road, near State Route 274, in Jackson Township....
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
police1.com

Ind. officer shot during traffic stop to be taken off life support

Officer Seara Burton's injuries were "unrecoverable" after being shot in the head last month — By Daniel Susco. Springfield News-Sun RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana police officer who has been in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital since she was shot three weeks ago will be taken off life support Thursday, the Richmond Police Department announced.
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

‘You will go to jail’ Three arrested in Butler Co. drug bust

Sheriff Jones said that Butler County deputies and other law enforcement officers searched a Middletown home on the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue on Thursday, September 1. During the search, officers found multiple loaded firearms, as well as approximately 25,000, pressed Fentanyl pills. The pills have an estimated value of $750,000.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Circle K to offer 40 cents off per gallon today

Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel Thursday afternoon ahead of Labor Day weekend. The discount will be available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations. There are nearly a dozen Circle K locations in the Miami Valley, including stores in Moraine, Dayton, Xenia...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 5 taken to hospital after crash in Brookville

BROOKVILLE — Multiple people were hurt after a crash in Brookville Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to a crash involving two cars at the intersection of State Route 49 and National Road around 12:30 p.m., according to initial reports. Englewood dispatch, who dispatches for Brookville, said that five people...
BROOKVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Police block State Route 48 following crash in South Lebanon

SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — First responders have blocked off a road in South Lebanon following a crash, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. State Route 48 is closed at Corwin Nixon Boulevard due to a crash. Authorities advise motorists...
SOUTH LEBANON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy