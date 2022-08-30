Drive slow: Single car crash causes oil slick

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are dealing with a large oil slick after a car collided with a traffic signal pole in Vandalia.

According to the Vandalia Division of Fire, the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Helke and National Roads. Crews were called to the scene just after 9 a.m. and found the driver trapped in their vehicle.

The driver was removed and brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident caused a large oil slick to spread across the area, the fire department said. Crews have covered the slick, and Public Works has been called to help clean up the material.

Traffic is being maintained, however the Vandalia Division of Fire asks drivers to slow down and avoid the intersection if possible.

No cause for the crash has been released at this time.

