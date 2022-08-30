ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Steuben County man arrested after fleeing on stolen ATV

By Cormac Clune
 3 days ago

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Caton man wanted for burglary has been arrested after he fled police on a stolen ATV in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police.

Jeffery McChesney, 28, was arrested on August 29, 2022, after Pa. State Police found him operating a stolen-four-wheeler. Police said that they initially started to pursue due to McChesney being in connection to a burglary in Pa.

Two arrested in connection to fatal Liberty, Pa. shooting

He fled into the town of Lindley N.Y., then crashed the ATV, and was arrested when he was found by New York State Police walking along the road.

McChesney was also wanted in connection to several burglaries in the Caton area, according to NYSP. He was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree, a class D Felony.

NYSP said that McChesney will be turned over to Pa. State Police as a Fugitive From Justice at a later time. He is currently being held in the Steuben County Jail.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

