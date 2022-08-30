ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

West Side Nut Club’s 101st Fall Festival under a month away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are just under a month away from the Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club has been preparing for its 101st festival. We’re told you can look forward to your Fall Festival favorites, including food booths, rides and the coveted half-pot. In recent years,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Veterans reunite to tour LST 325

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of Navy veterans met up in Evansville today. The vets, who served from 1943 through 1971, toured the LST 325 on the Ohio River. They are part of the reunion group of the USS Mullany DD-528. Each year the group reunites and tours different military...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Labor Day Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are trying to piece together what happened in Smith Mills Saturday night. Troopers are investigating a double murder-suicide that left the community in shock. Plus, Canadian authorities are still searching for two suspects following a stabbing spree in several locations. At least ten...
SMITH MILLS, KY
Poll workers needed in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Election day is just a few months away, and Daviess County officials say they need a lot more hands ready to help before people hit the polls. County Clerk Leslie McCarty says they currently have around 116 poll workers, but they still need of more than 200.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Rain causes flash flooding in parts of Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled through the Tri-State Saturday, leaving some roads flooded. Several viewers sent us pictures and videos of some flooding. They showed cars stuck in driveways in Owensboro and cars being pushed out of roads in Evansville. Some residents say the flash flooding caused basement flooding...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Section of E. 9th St. in Owensboro closing for sewer work

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - East Ninth Street from Wing Avenue to Stone Street in Owensboro will be closed for sewer repairs. That’s expected to start Tuesday. The closure is expected to last three days, weather pending. Traffic will be detoured.
OWENSBORO, KY
Tri-State homeless shelters evaluating security measures

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been less than two weeks since the deadly mass shooting in Henderson that left two people dead and two injured. In the wake of that shooting, homeless shelters across the Tri-State have been re-evaluating their security measures. “It creates a hysteria and a scare,”...
OWENSBORO, KY
Crews called to fire in McLean Co. Monday

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We could learn more information on a fire in McLean County. Dispatchers say it happened on Branch Street in Calhoun. They say the call came in around 4:45 Monday afternoon. We’ll be checking in with fire officials today and bring you updates as we get...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management said a helicopter that went missing late Saturday night was found on Monday. Officials reported that the helicopter had crashed and was found around 3 p.m. near Highway 70 and Park Boundry Road. Dispatch confirmed the aircraft crashed...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
Churches team up to donate shoes to kids in Dawson Springs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three churches teamed up to aid in the latest tornado relief down in Hopkins County. The churches joined forces to donate 146 pairs of shoes for families still recovering from December’s deadly storms. The churches that helped were Mount Horeb Presbyterian, 2nd Presbyterian, and Maxwell...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Interview with West Side Nut Club's Brian Woods

Section of E. 9th St. in Owensboro closing for sewer work. Section of E. 9th St. in Owensboro closing for sewer work. Family and friends of 3 killed in Henderson Co. shooting react. Updated: 5 hours ago. Family and friends of 3 killed in Henderson Co. shooting react. Tuesday Sunrise...
OWENSBORO, KY
Dispatch: Crash on I-69 sends car off road, into woods

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a crash on I-69 and Highway 41. They say crews were called around 4:48 p.m. when a car went off the road and into the woods. According to police, the driver was going too fast when attempting to get...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Driver hurt in Vanderburgh Co. crash

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say their was a single car crash at St. Joseph Ave. and Mill Rd. It happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the driver was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
2021 Evansville murder trial pushed back to next year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jerme Cartwright is accused of shooting and killing Keshon Hensley on Sunburst Avenue in March of 2021. Officials say the murder trial was scheduled to begin on August 12. It has now been rescheduled for February 6. 2023. According to an affidavit, a witness says that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Police: Woman arrested after crashing into Evansville Dollar Tree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a woman is facing charges after crashing her vehicle into the Dollar Tree on East Diamond Avenue. That happened Monday evening. An affidavit shows 27-year-old Brittany Deener told officers she didn’t realize the lane ended and overcorrected, hitting a support beam. Authorities...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Walmart employee is accused of stealing thousands while on the job. The investigation started back in May when officials say Walmart Asset Protection came to the Evansville Police Department to report the theft. The asset protection employee told authorities that another employee, Kyesha Moredock, had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Family and friends of 3 killed in Henderson Co. shooting react

SMITH MILLS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police released the names of the three people who died in a shooting Saturday night. KSP confirmed that 26-year-old Arianna Ziebell, 42-year-old Joshua Mallory, and 27-year-old Mason Quinn died as a result of the shooting in Smith Mills. The friends and families of...
SMITH MILLS, KY

