14news.com
City of Owensboro officials approve transfer of property for confederate statue
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court said on Tuesday that the City of Owensboro approved the transfer of a small parcel of property at the Potter’s Field next to Elmwood Cemetery. They said it would be transferred to the County to relocate a...
14news.com
West Side Nut Club’s 101st Fall Festival under a month away
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are just under a month away from the Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club has been preparing for its 101st festival. We’re told you can look forward to your Fall Festival favorites, including food booths, rides and the coveted half-pot. In recent years,...
14news.com
Veterans reunite to tour LST 325
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of Navy veterans met up in Evansville today. The vets, who served from 1943 through 1971, toured the LST 325 on the Ohio River. They are part of the reunion group of the USS Mullany DD-528. Each year the group reunites and tours different military...
14news.com
Labor Day Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are trying to piece together what happened in Smith Mills Saturday night. Troopers are investigating a double murder-suicide that left the community in shock. Plus, Canadian authorities are still searching for two suspects following a stabbing spree in several locations. At least ten...
14news.com
Poll workers needed in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Election day is just a few months away, and Daviess County officials say they need a lot more hands ready to help before people hit the polls. County Clerk Leslie McCarty says they currently have around 116 poll workers, but they still need of more than 200.
14news.com
Rain causes flash flooding in parts of Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled through the Tri-State Saturday, leaving some roads flooded. Several viewers sent us pictures and videos of some flooding. They showed cars stuck in driveways in Owensboro and cars being pushed out of roads in Evansville. Some residents say the flash flooding caused basement flooding...
14news.com
Section of E. 9th St. in Owensboro closing for sewer work
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - East Ninth Street from Wing Avenue to Stone Street in Owensboro will be closed for sewer repairs. That’s expected to start Tuesday. The closure is expected to last three days, weather pending. Traffic will be detoured.
14news.com
Tri-State homeless shelters evaluating security measures
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been less than two weeks since the deadly mass shooting in Henderson that left two people dead and two injured. In the wake of that shooting, homeless shelters across the Tri-State have been re-evaluating their security measures. “It creates a hysteria and a scare,”...
14news.com
Crews called to fire in McLean Co. Monday
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We could learn more information on a fire in McLean County. Dispatchers say it happened on Branch Street in Calhoun. They say the call came in around 4:45 Monday afternoon. We’ll be checking in with fire officials today and bring you updates as we get...
14news.com
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management said a helicopter that went missing late Saturday night was found on Monday. Officials reported that the helicopter had crashed and was found around 3 p.m. near Highway 70 and Park Boundry Road. Dispatch confirmed the aircraft crashed...
14news.com
Churches team up to donate shoes to kids in Dawson Springs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three churches teamed up to aid in the latest tornado relief down in Hopkins County. The churches joined forces to donate 146 pairs of shoes for families still recovering from December’s deadly storms. The churches that helped were Mount Horeb Presbyterian, 2nd Presbyterian, and Maxwell...
14news.com
Interview with West Side Nut Club's Brian Woods
Section of E. 9th St. in Owensboro closing for sewer work. Family and friends of 3 killed in Henderson Co. shooting react. Interview with West Side Nut Club's Brian Woods
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash on I-69 sends car off road, into woods
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a crash on I-69 and Highway 41. They say crews were called around 4:48 p.m. when a car went off the road and into the woods. According to police, the driver was going too fast when attempting to get...
14news.com
Crews called to 3 vehicle crash on North Saint Joseph Avenue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a three-vehicle wreck on North Saint Joseph Avenue Tuesday morning. Deputies say that happened in the 2800 block of North Saint Joe. They say nobody was hurt. That roadway has since reopened.
14news.com
Driver hurt in Vanderburgh Co. crash
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say their was a single car crash at St. Joseph Ave. and Mill Rd. It happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the driver was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.
14news.com
Funeral plans announced for 3 people who died in Smith Mills shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral plans have been made for the three people who died in a double murder/suicide Saturday night in Smith Mills. It happened in the 6200 block of KY 136 West. When troopers arrived, they say they found Arianna Ziebell and Joshua Mallory outside of the home,...
14news.com
2021 Evansville murder trial pushed back to next year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jerme Cartwright is accused of shooting and killing Keshon Hensley on Sunburst Avenue in March of 2021. Officials say the murder trial was scheduled to begin on August 12. It has now been rescheduled for February 6. 2023. According to an affidavit, a witness says that...
14news.com
Police: Woman arrested after crashing into Evansville Dollar Tree
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a woman is facing charges after crashing her vehicle into the Dollar Tree on East Diamond Avenue. That happened Monday evening. An affidavit shows 27-year-old Brittany Deener told officers she didn’t realize the lane ended and overcorrected, hitting a support beam. Authorities...
14news.com
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Walmart employee is accused of stealing thousands while on the job. The investigation started back in May when officials say Walmart Asset Protection came to the Evansville Police Department to report the theft. The asset protection employee told authorities that another employee, Kyesha Moredock, had...
14news.com
Family and friends of 3 killed in Henderson Co. shooting react
SMITH MILLS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police released the names of the three people who died in a shooting Saturday night. KSP confirmed that 26-year-old Arianna Ziebell, 42-year-old Joshua Mallory, and 27-year-old Mason Quinn died as a result of the shooting in Smith Mills. The friends and families of...
