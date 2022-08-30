Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnews5.com
Doctor: ‘It’s the oldest center dedicated to taking care of people with sickle cell disease’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Dr. Ugochi Ogu, medical director of the Diggs Kraus Sickle Cell Center at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk how sickle cell affects the body and how the Diggs Kraus Sickle Cell Center is helping patients diagnosed with sickle cell.
actionnews5.com
Delta Fair returns to Mid-South in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 17th annual Delta Fair and Music Festival returns to the Memphis area Friday afternoon. Fairgrounds at Agricenter International will open at 4 p.m. Friday. The fair will be open at varying times everyday following until Sept. 11. Fair Director Mark Lovell said the fair will...
actionnews5.com
Rev. ignites movement tackling police shortages, safe neighborhoods
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police departments nationwide are coping with critical staff shortages and are struggling to hire patrol officers, 911 operators and more. Reverend Markel Hutchin, CEO of MovementForward and civil rights activist, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the work happening in the city of Memphis and what it will take to ensure safe neighborhoods across America.
actionnews5.com
What parents need to know about RSV
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As fall approaches, the United States is reaching peak season for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It is a common virus spread through close contact with an infected person coughing and sneezing or touching objects such as toys or doorknobs that have the virus on them. That...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
WLOK’s Soul Stone Picnic returns to the Bluff City
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WLOK’s Stone Soul picnic is back in the Bluff City this Saturday, September 3. It’s a Labor Day weekend tradition for Memphis, filling Overton Park Shell with the sounds of foot tapping music, and the holy ghost. “I’ve never been to a city like...
actionnews5.com
901 Day celebrates with the first ever Grizz Bash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 901 day celebration started with a packed crowd outside the Fed Ex Forum tonight for the 901 Day Grizz Bash. The 901 Day Grizz Bash offered Family-friendly activities such as face painting, a dunk tank, and photo pops. One Memphian said, “It gives us the...
actionnews5.com
Statewide grocery tax suspension saved Tennesseans 4% on almost any food, drink item
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many of you will be firing up your grills this Labor Day weekend. The holiday comes just a couple of days after a month full of tax-free groceries here in Tennessee. Many of us took advantage of the month-long grocery tax-free holiday, implemented by Governor Bill...
actionnews5.com
MLGW is in need of modernized water systems
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW is in standing by, ready to send crews to Jackson, Mississippi, to help fix their broken water treatment system. Both cities have century-old infrastructures. And Memphis experienced its own water crisis last year when several wells and pumps faltered during an extended stretch of freezing weather. We often take for granted that Memphis tap water is some of the best in the country. Action News 5 toured one of MLGW’s water treatment stations back in the 90′s, and our crew revisited the same facility today. The process through which we get our drinking water hasn’t changed. The trick for MLGW is modernizing a system that is as old as Jackson’s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
DA’s office: Amy Weirich shares what she wants people to know
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Outgoing District Attorney Amy Weirich spoke on Wednesday about her time in office since 2011. One thing she hopes the public knows about the DA’s office is the work done on behalf of the citizens. “There’s so much that we do every day, much of...
actionnews5.com
901 Day previewing Memphis restaurants at a discounted price
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To celebrate 901 Day, Memphis restaurants offer their best food at a discount. Pablo’s Food Truck, usually located on Winchester Road, will be present at the upcoming 901 Day with their 901 taco plate at 20 percent off. The truck will join several other food...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 11 new Memphis restaurants
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 11 new Memphis restaurant spots you don’t want to miss, from Restaurant Iris to Felicia Suzanne’s. Watch their full interview now in the video...
actionnews5.com
FEMA launches Ready Campaign encouraging emergency preparedness
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is National Preparedness Month and FEMA’s Ready Campaign is urging everyone to make a plan because a disaster can strike at any time. FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to talk about how to build an emergency kit to safeguard your family and why it is so important to talk with your neighbors about your emergency plan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
10 thousand CrimeStoppers reward for man killed in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A $10,000 CrimeStoppers reward for a man that was killed in Raleigh during a carjacking. Terry Henderson Jr. was murdered in a carjacking on August 12, 2022. Henderson was found dead at the intersection of Kerwin and Battlefield Drive. The victim’s car was found at Breezy...
actionnews5.com
Rent prices could ease as house prices drop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With home prices falling, is rent finally stabilizing?. Rental prices are now headed down in much of the country, but some cities remain way up, including Memphis. Brian Carberry, managing editor for Rent., joined Action News 5′s Andre Douglas at the digital desk to talk about...
actionnews5.com
USPS to host job fair in Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair in Olive Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The job fair will be held at the Olive Branch Post Office located at 8850 Midsouth Drive and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to the release.
actionnews5.com
DA Steve Mulroy: ‘Change will come after consultation in the community’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s newest District Attorney, Steve Mulroy, was sworn into office Wednesday morning. Mulroy said his top priority will be to tackle crime in the county. He announced his transition team earlier this week, saying his teammates share the same values as him as District...
actionnews5.com
City of Memphis, Grand Hyatt developer reach deal for One Beale development
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis and developers for the Grand Hyatt reached a deal Thursday for the One Beale development in downtown Memphis. The city shared the announcement saying the multi-million dollar deal to build the hotel “greatly limits the risk of financial loss and eliminates any impact on our bond rating and debt capacity.”
actionnews5.com
East High stripped of Penny Hardaway-era championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - East High School is facing sanctions over Penny Hardaway’s recruitment of James Wiseman. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) deems that Wiseman was competing without eligibility as a student-athlete. The sanctions date back to the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, which includes a 2018 state...
actionnews5.com
Parking and traffic details for 2022 Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the continued redevelopment of Liberty Park, there are a few things patrons should prepare for on game day of the Southern Heritage Classic at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Details of game day parking and traffic plans are below:. Stadium parking lots. All stadium lots, including...
actionnews5.com
3-year-old missing, last seen with aunt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police issued a city watch for a 3-year-old boy who’s reported missing. Police say the boy, Ketas Mebane, was last seen leaving a family member’s home on Cella Street in Orange Mount. He was last seen with his aunt, Antwanett “Shantai” Thompson, who...
Comments / 0