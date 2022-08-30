Read full article on original website
Amarillo Art Institute hosting several classes this September
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Art Institute will be hosting various classes starting this September. To register for the kids classes, click here. To register for the ‘Bigger Kids Classes’, click here. To register for the Weaving classes, click here. To register for the Pastel Painting classes,...
Tickets are on sale now for the Downtown Women’s Center 2022 Luncheon
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale now for the Downtown Women’s Center Luncheon held on Sept. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the Civic Center Heritage Room. The Amarillo Downtown Women’s Center luncheon will be hosting their first in-person luncheon in three and half years on Sept. 13.
Registration for the fall term of English as a Second Language classes happening this Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration for the fall term of English as a Second Language classes at Amarillo Public Library will take place Sept. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The English as a Second Language classes are free to the public. Amarillo Public Library encourages registration before the...
Making New Solutions Foundation signs contract to open a sobriety facility in the Tx Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Making New Solutions Foundation signed a contract to start up a sobriety facility in the Texas Panhandle. A press release said this is the foundation’s first Sober Living Facility, which is The Mustard Seed. The foundation will take ownership tomorrow. The foundation provides addiction and...
Pantex holds ribbon cutting for new emergency operations center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony today to celebrate their new Alternate Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center. The facility will be used for emergency response teams during drills, exercises, and real emergences. When they facility is not being used by AEOC...
City of Amarillo released Labor Day schedule
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced their schedule for Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5. City Hall will be closed on Monday (September 5). Amarillo City Transit will not provide service on Monday (Sept. 5). The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed Monday (Sept....
Nice Holiday Weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A ridge of high pressure over the western part of the country means a pretty nice weekend. The rain chance is not zero. Twenty to thirty percent chance of a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms late day on Saturday. Smaller rain chance on Sunday and a quiet forecast on Monday. Beyond the weekend, no rain chance next week and temperatures will be close to average for this time of year, in the upper 80s.
New PharmaTex study to lessen spread of COVID-19
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - PharmaTex Research, a clinical research facility in Amarillo, is taking steps with a new study that aims to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “A virus is able to mutate very easily which is why it’s still around,” says Dr. David Brabham, president, PharmaTex Research. “Our current strain is causing very little disease but certainly is present in a lot of households.”
GOOD NEWS: How a humble custodian can leave fond memories with those around her
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many students carry fond memories of special teachers, coaches, and counselors when they leave high school. In one of our area high schools, however, students may look back and remember a special custodian. It is pretty routine to see a custodian in the commons area of...
AccentCare is taking reservations for their annual memorial and butterfly release
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The last day to reserve your spot for the AccentCare annual memorial and butterfly release is this Friday, Sept. 2. The event is open to the community, however reservations are required to attend the event. The butterfly release will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, at...
GOOD NEWS WITH DOPPLER DAVE; Canyon Custodian
VIDEO: ‘Americans and the Holocaust' exhibit coming to Amarillo Public Library. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street a little brighter. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street...
Paramount Theater sign replaced with LED’s making Polk Street ‘brighter’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Renovations for the Paramount sign has been completed making downtown’s Polk Street a little brighter. All 850 incandescent bulbs on the 30-foot sign have been replaced with energy saving LED’s for a cost of $4,200. “Now those are all LED bulbs so they’re just...
White Deer Land Museum to premiere docudrama in Pampa
WHITE DEER, Texas (KFDA) - White Deer Land Museum will premiere a docudrama in Pampa this Sunday. A press release said the movie “The Contested Plains” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. on Sep. 4 in Pampa at the M.K. Brown Center. “The Contested Plains” is about a...
Amarillo Zoo mourns the loss of porcupine Quill Smith
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Zoo is mourning the loss of their outgoing porcupine, Quill Smith. Quill Smith was brought to the Amarillo Zoo in January of 2022 after recovering at the Wild West Rehabilitation Center from a potentially deadly injury he endured in the wild that left him with three legs.
Ride for the Fallen comes to Amarillo to honor local heroes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ninth annual Ride for the Fallen is stopping in the Texas Panhandle today to honor fallen heroes. The group is stopping in Dalhart first and then will be in Amarillo at 5:00 p.m., located at 3701 S.E. 25th Ave. These veterans on motorcycles are making...
West Plains volleyball off to a hot start
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Plains high school might have just opened its doors, but its volleyball team took no time in making a statement. The lady wolves has only been officially a team for nine months and have already established the importance of their culture and chemistry. “It’s just...
Amarillo police working on second crash on northbound Canyon Drive
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are working on a second crash on northbound Canyon Drive. Officials say to avoid northbound Canyon Drive north of 45th street. More information will be given once available.
TxDOT announces over $1.46 billion for new construction to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’ll be seeing road construction for some time thanks to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT). Both announced recently the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an...
‘Americans and the Holocaust’ exhibit coming to Amarillo Public Library
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Americans and the Holocaust is an exhibit created by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American library Association, and will feature some of the American influence during the time of one of the worlds greatest atrocities. The Amarillo Public Library is one of 50...
