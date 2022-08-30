ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

Amarillo Art Institute hosting several classes this September

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Art Institute will be hosting various classes starting this September. To register for the kids classes, click here. To register for the ‘Bigger Kids Classes’, click here. To register for the Weaving classes, click here. To register for the Pastel Painting classes,...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Infrared#Business Industry#Linus Business#Wtec#Aedc#Amarillo Salvation Army
KFDA

Pantex holds ribbon cutting for new emergency operations center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony today to celebrate their new Alternate Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center. The facility will be used for emergency response teams during drills, exercises, and real emergences. When they facility is not being used by AEOC...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo released Labor Day schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced their schedule for Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5. City Hall will be closed on Monday (September 5). Amarillo City Transit will not provide service on Monday (Sept. 5). The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed Monday (Sept....
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Nice Holiday Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A ridge of high pressure over the western part of the country means a pretty nice weekend. The rain chance is not zero. Twenty to thirty percent chance of a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms late day on Saturday. Smaller rain chance on Sunday and a quiet forecast on Monday. Beyond the weekend, no rain chance next week and temperatures will be close to average for this time of year, in the upper 80s.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New PharmaTex study to lessen spread of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - PharmaTex Research, a clinical research facility in Amarillo, is taking steps with a new study that aims to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “A virus is able to mutate very easily which is why it’s still around,” says Dr. David Brabham, president, PharmaTex Research. “Our current strain is causing very little disease but certainly is present in a lot of households.”
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Pampa, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS WITH DOPPLER DAVE; Canyon Custodian

VIDEO: ‘Americans and the Holocaust' exhibit coming to Amarillo Public Library. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street a little brighter. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

White Deer Land Museum to premiere docudrama in Pampa

WHITE DEER, Texas (KFDA) - White Deer Land Museum will premiere a docudrama in Pampa this Sunday. A press release said the movie “The Contested Plains” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. on Sep. 4 in Pampa at the M.K. Brown Center. “The Contested Plains” is about a...
PAMPA, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Zoo mourns the loss of porcupine Quill Smith

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Zoo is mourning the loss of their outgoing porcupine, Quill Smith. Quill Smith was brought to the Amarillo Zoo in January of 2022 after recovering at the Wild West Rehabilitation Center from a potentially deadly injury he endured in the wild that left him with three legs.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Ride for the Fallen comes to Amarillo to honor local heroes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ninth annual Ride for the Fallen is stopping in the Texas Panhandle today to honor fallen heroes. The group is stopping in Dalhart first and then will be in Amarillo at 5:00 p.m., located at 3701 S.E. 25th Ave. These veterans on motorcycles are making...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

West Plains volleyball off to a hot start

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Plains high school might have just opened its doors, but its volleyball team took no time in making a statement. The lady wolves has only been officially a team for nine months and have already established the importance of their culture and chemistry. “It’s just...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

TxDOT announces over $1.46 billion for new construction to the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’ll be seeing road construction for some time thanks to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT). Both announced recently the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy