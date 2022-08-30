ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

New PharmaTex study to lessen spread of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - PharmaTex Research, a clinical research facility in Amarillo, is taking steps with a new study that aims to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “A virus is able to mutate very easily which is why it’s still around,” says Dr. David Brabham, president, PharmaTex Research. “Our current strain is causing very little disease but certainly is present in a lot of households.”
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Natural Grocers Building a New Store in Amarillo

Amarillo has a great place to get organic foods and super healthy foods. This place is getting a new home. Natural Grocers is getting a new location in Amarillo. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Colorado by Margaret and Philip Isley. Since opening that first store, they have over 163 stores in 20 states.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Community Market Continues Saturday, September 3rd

Looking for something to do on Saturday? The Amarillo Community market has you covered. The fun kicks off at 1000 South Polk Street at 8:30 am with the Opening Bell, and will run all the way until 12:30 pm. The Randall County Master Gardeners will be making a return appearance...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Health
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Health
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home

UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Far Infrared#Immune System
KFDA

City of Amarillo released Labor Day schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced their schedule for Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5. City Hall will be closed on Monday (September 5). Amarillo City Transit will not provide service on Monday (Sept. 5). The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed Monday (Sept....
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Zoo mourns loss of porcupine with celebrity-inspired name

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Zoo is mourning the loss of a porcupine with celebrity-inspired name. Quill Smith died Aug. 8 due to complications from a medical procedure, but the City did not announce his death until Thursday. “Quill was a wonderful ambassador for his species and will...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

An Amarillo Favorite Getting a Second Location

We may be winding down our summer fun but it doesn't have to end everything. There is never a wrong time for ice cream. There are people who are crazy for their coffee and then there are those of us who prefer the ice cream Heck, there are some of us that say yes, please to both.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS WITH DOPPLER DAVE; Canyon Custodian

VIDEO: ‘Americans and the Holocaust' exhibit coming to Amarillo Public Library. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street a little brighter. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Pantex holds ribbon cutting for new emergency operations center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony today to celebrate their new Alternate Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center. The facility will be used for emergency response teams during drills, exercises, and real emergences. When they facility is not being used by AEOC...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live

A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy