Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nothing To Be Scared Of; Just Big Scary Tarantulas In Amarillo
Earlier today, a coworker sent a link to me of a social media post. In it, a person who is obviously not from the Texas panhandle (that's how they start the post) seemed very concerned about the tarantula that had decided to make itself at home in their home. It's...
KFDA
New PharmaTex study to lessen spread of COVID-19
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - PharmaTex Research, a clinical research facility in Amarillo, is taking steps with a new study that aims to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “A virus is able to mutate very easily which is why it’s still around,” says Dr. David Brabham, president, PharmaTex Research. “Our current strain is causing very little disease but certainly is present in a lot of households.”
Natural Grocers Building a New Store in Amarillo
Amarillo has a great place to get organic foods and super healthy foods. This place is getting a new home. Natural Grocers is getting a new location in Amarillo. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Colorado by Margaret and Philip Isley. Since opening that first store, they have over 163 stores in 20 states.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Community Market Continues Saturday, September 3rd
Looking for something to do on Saturday? The Amarillo Community market has you covered. The fun kicks off at 1000 South Polk Street at 8:30 am with the Opening Bell, and will run all the way until 12:30 pm. The Randall County Master Gardeners will be making a return appearance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDA
Making New Solutions Foundation signs contract to open a sobriety facility in the Tx Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Making New Solutions Foundation signed a contract to start up a sobriety facility in the Texas Panhandle. A press release said this is the foundation’s first Sober Living Facility, which is The Mustard Seed. The foundation will take ownership tomorrow. The foundation provides addiction and...
Great News If You Want Fresh Veggies. Amarillo Has Gardens.
I recently came across a post on social media asking about community gardens. I'd heard about them, but didn't know we had any in the Amarillo area. The great news is that there are some community gardens in the Amarillo area, helping residents get access to healthy food and learn how to grow their own.
Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home
UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
If You Have To Make A Statement In Amarillo, Try To Plan Better
As I was patiently waiting for the light to turn green at Soncy and I-40, I gazed across the intersection and found myself left with several questions. The main question I found myself asking was why someone would do this. Then I became hyper focused on the amateur level job that was done.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
United Supermarkets to kick off Aisles of Smiles fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Supermarkets is kicking off the Aisles of Smiles campaign tomorrow to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The event starts at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at United Supermarkets, located at 5807 S.W. 45th Ave. Shoppers at United, Market Street or Amigos can...
KFDA
City of Amarillo released Labor Day schedule
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced their schedule for Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5. City Hall will be closed on Monday (September 5). Amarillo City Transit will not provide service on Monday (Sept. 5). The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed Monday (Sept....
TXDOT Amarillo: US 60 reopened at FM 2161 to Panhandle
UPDATE: US 60 scenes is cleared and has reopened, according to a TxDOT social media report. CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo has reported a morning road closure on Friday. According to a social media post from TxDOT, US 60 is currently closed at FM 2161 to Panhandle. TxDOT continues […]
The Changing Times of St. Anthony’s Here in Amarillo
When you think of Baptist St. Anthony's or what we lovingly just call BSA we probably all picture the same thing. The mammoth that is the huge hospital campus on Coulter. We think of the medical district that is Amarillo. I recently spent some time there for a quick day...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Zoo mourns loss of porcupine with celebrity-inspired name
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Zoo is mourning the loss of a porcupine with celebrity-inspired name. Quill Smith died Aug. 8 due to complications from a medical procedure, but the City did not announce his death until Thursday. “Quill was a wonderful ambassador for his species and will...
Why This Historic Courthouse In Amarillo Has Everyone Confused
You can't blame anyone for being a little confused when it comes to the Potter County Courthouse. We've had a few in Amarillo since the city was born. Keeping track of all the historic sites can be a daunting task. That's what has everyone confused when it comes to the...
KFDA
GOOD NEWS: How a humble custodian can leave fond memories with those around her
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many students carry fond memories of special teachers, coaches, and counselors when they leave high school. In one of our area high schools, however, students may look back and remember a special custodian. It is pretty routine to see a custodian in the commons area of...
An Amarillo Favorite Getting a Second Location
We may be winding down our summer fun but it doesn't have to end everything. There is never a wrong time for ice cream. There are people who are crazy for their coffee and then there are those of us who prefer the ice cream Heck, there are some of us that say yes, please to both.
KFDA
GOOD NEWS WITH DOPPLER DAVE; Canyon Custodian
VIDEO: ‘Americans and the Holocaust' exhibit coming to Amarillo Public Library. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street a little brighter. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street...
KFDA
Pantex holds ribbon cutting for new emergency operations center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony today to celebrate their new Alternate Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center. The facility will be used for emergency response teams during drills, exercises, and real emergences. When they facility is not being used by AEOC...
KFDA
AccentCare is taking reservations for their annual memorial and butterfly release
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The last day to reserve your spot for the AccentCare annual memorial and butterfly release is this Friday, Sept. 2. The event is open to the community, however reservations are required to attend the event. The butterfly release will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, at...
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live
A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
Comments / 0