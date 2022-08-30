ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
75-year-old former Marine from Texas vanishes on hike. He’s been missing for a week

By Maddie Capron
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

A former Marine from Texas vanished on a hike and has been missing for a week, Nevada officials told news outlets.

Rock Stanley, 75, has been missing since Aug. 23, the Red Rock Search and Rescue team said.

He had planned to hike Mount Charleston on the North Loop Trail, KSNV reported. The trail is a strenuous 10.8-mile trek to the summit of Charleston Peak.

“He has done this trail before and he always makes it home about 6 p.m.,” his granddaughter Courtney Stanley told KSNV. “He’s done this so many times and it’s never thought … this would happen to him. He’s experienced, he’s smart.”

The search-and-rescue team sent 75 volunteers to scour the area starting Aug. 24, Fox 5 reported. Rescuers have been looking for signs that Stanley may have stayed in the area, including discarded clothing or evidence of a fire.

Rescuers, however, told Fox 5 the area is “unforgiving.”

“They have a lot of trails out there which are safe and negotiable to navigate but unfortunately if you go off trail it becomes a different story out there,” Ken Malin, Red Rock Search and Rescue deputy commander, told the news outlet.

Stanley was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, gray shorts and a blue backpack, the rescue team said. Rescuers ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111 or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com .

Mount Charleston’s North Loop Trail is about 40 minutes northwest of Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

 

