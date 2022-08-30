Yes, the combination of rising mortgage rates and house prices is probably insurmountable for many young homebuyers. But new research has found that what’s really holding many of them back is the truckload of debt they’re carrying. Nearly 3 out of 4 millennials have some form of non-mortgage debt, with the average approaching $117,000, according to Real Estate Witch, the research arm of agent-matching service Clever Real Estate.

REAL ESTATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO