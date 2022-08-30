ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Column collapses at college, killing student in hammock

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a brick column collapsed at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, killing one student who was in a hammock hanging from the column.

Portland Fire & Rescue said two other people were injured Monday night. KGW reports that fire and rescue crews responded to the scene about 8:15 p.m. Six people were in three hammocks hanging from the column, authorities said.

A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two 18-year-old women were hospitalized.

Monday was the first day of class at the campus of the private liberal arts college. About 2,000 students attend the school.

“It wouldn’t matter what day it was, this was tragic,” said Terry Foster with Portland Fire & Rescue.

In a statement, the college said it was working to contact families of the victims and was “deeply saddened by the shocking loss of a member of our community.”

Police: Heroic Safeway employee confronted gunman in store

